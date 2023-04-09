If your hunt choice you applied for was successfully drawn and you have permit-tag in hand, hopefully you've also planned a scouting trip to your hunt unit to check out game as well as nearby water and food to entice the wildlife that you'll be hunting in the area.
It's also a good time to also gather together your food choices as well and have everything packed and ready to go when you're ready to hit the trail. Freeze dried foods are quick and easy to prepare after you've been hunting all day and your energy supply is nil. Canned goods are also handy to have along but be sure you choose your favorites to either eat alone or in combination with meats or other foods. Meat is where you get a lot of your protein for energy in climbing the hills during your hunt in higher elevations where a lot of the hunt units are. Because meat may spoil after a few days, check out grocery stores close to your hunt area making it possible to take a trip to the store and fresh meat that will help time, effort and money from having meat from home end up spoiling.
Other things you plan to take such as clothing - don't forget the poncho for rainy days to keep with you on the hunt, clothing for all kinds of weather is wise. It's easy to shed clothes if you get too hot, but hard to add for the cold weather if you don't have it. Other equipment needed will be cooking stoves, lanterns, flashlights, tents & tent stakes, hammer, sleeping bags, cots, dry matches and something to put them in to keep them dry, plenty of drinking water (keep hydrated) and other things you may have on a list can also be packed now and ready to go when you're ready to leave for the trip to your campsite - much easier than to pack in a rush that usually ends up having you do without something you could use but left at home.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The Annual Fundraiser Tickets are still on sale by club members as well as at Sprague's Sports Shop - tickets will also be at the Fair Booth. Your help in purchasing a ticket or two will be greatly appreciated. There are good chances of being drawn as a winner for the $5,000, $3,000 or $1,000 prizes. All monies left over once all winners are paid will be used by the club for youth events such as the Youth Fishing Clinics that will be continuing throughout this year (check this column for those dates coming up with registration necessary with Game and Fish region IV office - call 342-0091), any money left over will be used for Water for Wildlife to assist to be sure our wildlife will survive the hot summer, both very good causes. Contact Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit yumahuntered@gmail.com. or call the youth fishing clinic chairman David Wetherholt at 614-448-7358 for the next fishing date. Be sure to get registered right away - the 50 openings provided will be gone fast.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies interested in firearms and hunting meet every 3rd Thursday each month at Brewer's off Avenue B and 24th Street. Attend a meeting to learn about the club, about firearms and hunting and archery as well as wildlife and outdoor conservation - all interested ladies are welcome to join the club to get in on all the fun and put their learning to work. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012,
NIGHTTIME FISHING: Like at dinner, nighttime fishing requires manners. Before night falls be sure to check out where you want to fish from your boat or from shore and plan a quiet fishing time so as to not interfere with campers or homeowners who are attempting to get their sleep. I learned, when I was very young and fishing with my parents, to be very quiet - fish can hear too and will stay when there's noise. If you're boat fishing, idle out to your preferred weedy, shallow spot - use a spotlight carefully so you don't shine it on other boaters or on campers on the shore. When done fishing, don't speed away making a lot of noise. Manners DO count, even - should add "especially" when fishing.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Pre-registration prior to the tournament, the next one the April 15th Bass Tournament launching out of Fisher's Landing. Call chairman Leslie Boggs at 928-580-9966. YVRGC membership necessary for non open competition. Tournament pays down 3 places with 100% payout.. Other tournaments will be May 13, June 3 and 17, July 8-9 final for this season with Day 1 at Fisher's, Day 2 at Mittry Lake. $40 entry fee for boat (solo or 2 person teams) with options for Big Fish and 2 lb. pot.
ABA - AMERICAN BASS - Yuma Region: Get signed up with fishing chairman Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 to fish the April 22 Bass Tournament launching out of Fisher's/Martinez Lake/Colorado River waters and don't forget the 8 pound pot for biggest fish offered by Chapman Chevrolet - well worth fishing for.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: In case you would like to get into the shooting sports, shooting is done now until Sept. when they will have training begin again - check here for the starting date or check with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com. Use your time now to get into a 4-H Club in the Yuma area so you're eligible to get into the shooting sports
At ADAIR PARK SHOOTING FACILITY: Summer hours at the range will begin in May thru Oct., Saturdays and Sundays only with matches 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., $7 fee for non-members each 25 targets, $5 member fee for the 25 targets. $1 sign up fee to be paid at club house prior to shooting. Eye and Hearing Gear required to shoot. Annual membership $30. Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 with questions.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES: Black powder matches - call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for date and shoot information.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Check with Yuma Matchmasters.com on Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots at 7a.m.-10 a.m. each Sunday. Call Rick at 928-750-6279 to learn about Club Invitational week-end shoots at the archery range or visit southwestbowhuntersclub.net. If you have an event to let people know about, SWBH will gladly post your information on our site.