With the Annual Dove Season almost upon us beginning Sept. 1st, ending Sept 15 with the necessary practice beforehand and lots of it, pay attention to each of the safety rules you need to be aware of as well. Being able to aim well is important to succeed in harvesting the doves. If you need a hunt license, get a bird stamp as well this year and get a FREE copy of the dove regulations – Sports Dealers have them, and read them to be sure of what you can and cannot do.
A lot of practice will be available on Sunday, August 27th with the PRE-SEASON SHOOT for dove hunters, open to the public and beginning at 7 a.m.. ending when there aren’t enough shooters left to fill a squad. It’s hosted by the Yuma Trap and Skeet Club at the Adair Park Trap & Skeet Range. Due to inflation with all prices increasing, the shoot fee has changed from the old $5 to $8 – prize to winners still $15 cash. Questions? if you’re not familiar with Adair Park, Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622 for directions as well as other questions you might have.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Events right around the corner include the 16th Annual Mike Mitchell Memorial Dove Hunters Barbeque being hosted by the club Sept. 2nd at the Pivot Point Conference Center 310 N. Madison Ave., in Yuma with the doors open at 4 p.m., Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Bring the whole family for fun. Win guns, gear and more with live auctions, games and raffles ongoing throughout the evening. All proceeds to benefit youth and wildlife conservation efforts. If you’re interested in getting in on the great dinner plans, or for other information such as arranging to be there for the various dinner tables & tickets, call Bryon Green at 928-246-2315, Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or Rhonda Green at 928-257-0767.
Earlier in the day, Sept. 2nd, Yuma youngsters can take advantage of the 4:30 a.m. Clint Curry Memorial Youth Dove Hunt still at Dome Valley (Moore farm “Tractor on a pole”) at safe light for youngsters ages 8 to 16 who can safely handle a shotgun. All youth must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. Plan to arrive around 4:30 a.m. to be assigned to a hunt location and review hunt safety rules. Mentors will be on site to assist new hunters. Reminder that all youth hunters 10 years of age or older must have a valid Arizona hunting license. Pre-registration is required – online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/199139. The hunt location is in Dome Valley – driving instructions from I-8: Intersection of Ave. 18E and County 6th St., turn at the “Tractor on a pole” sign and head west .7 miles to check-in location. Notes: AZGFD will NOT be selling licenses on-site – licenses can be purchased at local hunt/sports dealers or at the Game and Fish Yuma office. Pre-registration is required and space is limited, Hunt begins at safe light so plan to be there by 4:30 a.m. to be ready for the hunt . The hunt will end at 1 0 a.m. A hot dog lunch will be provided after the hunt. For more information visit YVRGC.org or call Brian Shadd at 928-271-1234, Debbie Power at 928-259-0969 or Pat Headington at 928-257-8143.
The Jim Breck Memorial Dove Derby will be on Sept. 4th for members only with free prizes and free raffle. Youth class 12 years & Younger attending with an adult are free. Other youth male & female entry is $5, Shooting honor system with only 25 shells allowed. The objective: 1 limit of doves, reporting in on time with the fewest shells used (AZGFD Rules and regulations apply). Summary of rules: 1 limit or total doves, reporting in time and the fewest shells used,. Hunters choice of hunt location. Rendezvous Yuma Mounted Posse Grounds 14450 Avenue A Ext. Yuma, 85364. Meeting time: 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Drop Dead check in & bird count turn in time is 9 a.m. Hot dogs, chips & Bottled water will be provided at the event. You must be signed up by 5 p.m. Friday Aug. 25th – with entry fee paid (NO LATE ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED). Sign up at the Hideaway located at 1585 E, 16th St., Ste. B or call Edgar at 928-783-0010 for directions.
YUMA VALLEY ROD & GUN CLUB: Anglers waiting to fish the club’s regular bass fishing derbys are waiting for the fall and winter schedule to be available for us all. Leslee Boggs will let it be know when it’s ready for us or you can call him at The Hideaway 928-580-9966 with questions.
AMERICAN BASS (ABA) – YUMA REGION: Hearing the Fall Bass Tournament Schedule should be soon – As soon as I hear from them I’ll let you know asap or call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 in case he may still be the chairman here in Yuma for ABA.
Some of the best fishing at warm-water lakes in Arizona such as we have in the Yuma area is at night, when using crappie lights, try using live minnows or live shad. If you have a two-pole stamp, rig one pole up with the live bait and work a jig on the other. Try different depths during the day when monsoon thunderstorms provide good cloud cover. A popular tactic for anglers is the use of crappie lights when fishing at night for bass and catfish in particular but most other species as well. It will depend on how hungry they are. This can be very exciting especially for kids but remember not to sit directly in the light or you will be fighting bugs all night long. The light attracts zooplankton, which in turn attracts bait fish such as shad, which in turn attracts the predator fish such as crappie and bass especially if other fish are feeding. When using crappie lights, try live minnows or live shad. If you have a two-pole stamp, rig one pole up with the live bait and work a jig on the other. Try different depths.
Evenings and first thing in the mornings, there can also be some good topwater action for largemouth bass. Try to get on the lake before first light or before sunset. Rubber worms rigged Carolina-style Gitsits often pay big dividends. Pro Bass anglers will usually use some type of scent on their soft baits at night. Remember, at night the general rule is the darker the lure, the easier it is fot the fish to see. Black, purple and dark red are usually good choices.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Right now, it’s time out for most bass tournaments even though bass ARE biting if you fish slow & easy, especially early mornings, late evenings and night times. Leslee Boggs, fishing chairman for YVRGC will have the fall schedule ready to share soon I’m hoping – check here to catch it when it appears here. I am in the process of checking with him to see if he is handling the Catfish program as well or if someone else is doing it so I can share the information with you. Hope you made it to the Latest Catfish Derby hosted by the club with Glenda and Donny Hazlett chairing it. Let’s hope the bite was good for everyone fishing. I’ll share results here as soon as I get them.
ABA American Bass – Yuma Region: Haven’t heard yet when they will begin tournaments again – soon I hope. I’ll let it be known as soon as I hear from them.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open on Saturdays and Sundays. No week days scheduled shooting. Regular Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at the club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0662 or H. McNutt at 928-580-0918
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 – sign up for matches at 9 a.m.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB news will begin again soon
HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 – he’ll be glad to hear.