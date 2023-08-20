With the Annual Dove Season almost upon us beginning Sept. 1st, ending Sept 15 with the necessary practice beforehand and lots of it, pay attention to each of the safety rules you need to be aware of as well. Being able to aim well is important to succeed in harvesting the doves. If you need a hunt license, get a bird stamp as well this year and get a FREE copy of the dove regulations – Sports Dealers have them, and read them to be sure of what you can and cannot do.

A lot of practice will be available on Sunday, August 27th with the PRE-SEASON SHOOT for dove hunters, open to the public and beginning at 7 a.m.. ending when there aren’t enough shooters left to fill a squad. It’s hosted by the Yuma Trap and Skeet Club at the Adair Park Trap & Skeet Range. Due to inflation with all prices increasing, the shoot fee has changed from the old $5 to $8 – prize to winners still $15 cash. Questions? if you’re not familiar with Adair Park, Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622 for directions as well as other questions you might have.

