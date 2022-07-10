Arizona Game and Fish Department writes, “For some, a dog or cat will do just fine. But for others who are considering adopting something truly unique to Arizona, say hello to your next family member – A Sonoran desert tortoise. Many people don’t even consider opening up their homes to desert tortoises, but they make fantastic and personable pets,” said Tegan Wolf, desert tortoise adoption program coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD). It’s rewarding to hear stories from those who have adopted a captive tortoise and made them part of the family, because they’re a unique alternative to traditional family pets. They offer many of the same life lessons to children, and they can provide just as much companionship and personality as a dog or cat.”
“Due primarily to illegal breeding, AZGFD has 200 tortoises of various ages and sizes available for adoption. Captive tortoises grow up to about 14 inches long and can live 80-100 years. They cannot be released back into the wild because they could spread diseases that harm wild populations. Arizona residents interested in providing an adoptive home should review the Tortoise Adoption Program page on the department’s website. Instructions on how to properly care for a desert tortoise and how to build an enclosure/burrow are included. Once the burrow is completed, potential adopters can submit an online application at www.azgfd.gov/tortoise. All applications will be reviewed, and applicants will be contacted by the department. Adopters must have a securely enclosed yard or construct a separate enclosure/burrow to prevent the tortoise from potential hazards, such as a fire pit, unfenced pool or dogs. The enclosed area must include an appropriate shelter for the tortoise to escape Arizona’s extreme summer heat and a place to brumate – a seasonal period of inactivity similar to hibernation – during winter.
“AZGFD allows for one tortoise to be adopted per person, per household, but an additional tortoise of the same sex can be adopted if it is placed in a completely separate enclosure, as these reptiles can be territorial. Federal law prohibits desert tortoises from being transported across state lines. While it is illegal to remove Sonoran desert tortoises from the wild, it’s also illegal to allow them to breed in captivity. AZGFD and its partners must spend valuable resources and time each year to find homes for hundreds of captive tortoises. “One female tortoise living to 80 years old can produce more than 800 babies in her lifetime,” Wolf said. “This is why it is crucial that we work together to ensure that tortoises are not only placed in proper homes, but with responsible owners.” For more information about AZGFD’s Tortoise Adoption Program, or to provide a donation to help the department cover costs for tortoise food, shelter and medical expenses, visit www.azgfd.gov/tortoise. Or listen to the “Wild About Arizona” episode on desert tortoise adoption, the official podcast of AZGFD.
If you suspect someone is illegally breeding Sonoran desert tortoises, contact the department’s Operation Game Thief hotline 24/7 at 800-352-0700. Those submitting a tip can remain anonymous.
Hunt happenings
- YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: I’m hoping to have a good report in next week’s column on the Prairie Dog Event in Seligman that I’ve written about. If you went, hope you enjoyed it all. Club meetings are always open to anyone interested in hunting and fishing – the outdoors in general. Monthly meetings are held the 1st Wednesday each month at American Legion Post 19 hall, 2575 S. Virginia Drive in Yuma with business beginning at 7 p.m. Don’t miss the reasonably priced delicious dinner at 6:30 before the business begins. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143. Mark your calendar to include the 15th Annual Mike Mitchell Memorial Dove Hunters Barbecue on Sept. 3rd at the Yuma Civic and Convention Center 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr. Check next week’s column for complete information.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies who are interested in firearms and hunting along with conservation of the outdoors and wildlife are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. I’ll report complete information next week or you can call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851. You are always welcome to attend their monthly meeting every third Thursday at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street.
Fish findings
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has temporarily suspended all fish stockings from Page Springs Hatchery due to detection of a bacterial outbreak in trout at the facility located near Cornville. “Hatchery staff began observing fish mortalities in early June with symptoms that were different from those in other commonly observed fish diseases. AZGFD’s Fish Health Lab cultured samples and sent them to the University of Arizona (UA) for identification.
- “On June 24, UA identified the pathogen as Lactococcus garvieae, a naturally occurring bacterium similar to streptococcus that has been reported in freshwater and saltwater aquaculture facilities as well as cattle and poultry farms around the world but had not been detected in Arizona until now. The bacterium was found in three hatcheries in California in 2020. The department is working to identify the potential source of the bacterium. Fish that are infected with L. garvieae can show symptoms including bulging eyes, lethargic or erratic swimming and increased mortality, or be asymptomatic and show no signs of infection depending on several factors, including water temperature and stress.While the department does not stock diseased fish, it is possible some locations were stocked in May or June with fish from Page Springs carrying the bacterium but not showing clinical signs or symptoms of the disease. These include: Ashurst Lake, Big Lake, Bunch Reservoir, C.C. Cragin (Blue Ridge) Reservoir, Cataract Lake, City Reservoir, Dogtown Reservoir, Fain Lake, Frances Short Pond, Goldwater Lake (Upper), Kaibab Lake, Kinnikinick Lake, Knoll Lake, Lynx Lake, Mingus Lake, Mormon Lodge Pond, Nelson Reservoir, Oak Creek, River Reservoir, Rose Canyon Lake, Santa Fe Reservoir, Tunnel Reservoir, West Clear Creek, Wet Beaver Creek, Willow Springs Lake, Woods Canyon Creek, Woods Canyon Lake. The department’s response to this outbreak is fluid and depends on the results of samples taken this week as well as how fish respond to treatment we are proposing to prescribe,” said Aquatic Wildlife Branch Chief Julie Carter. Fish-to-human transmission of this bacterium is rare and extremely unlikely. As always, anglers should follow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations on cooking fish to an internal temperature of 145 F. When a food thermometer is not available or appropriate, cook fish until it’s opaque (milky white) and flakes with a fork.Currently, AZGFD’s fishery managers are working to implement a number of strategies that will help the facility get the disease under control. Planned stockings from Page Springs Hatchery will be replaced with fish from the Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek hatcheries for July.“
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Check here mid-July for final results of this year’s Bass Derby as well as who gets named “Angler of the Year.” The club fishing tournaments offer a good opportunity for club members who are beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experienced fishermen. All anglers are welcome to YVRGC club open tournaments.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: June 11th result’s will be forthcoming. It was the final ABA tournament until fall when the weather begins to cool again. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 with questions. If you’re a beginner, ask about signing up with ABA so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know. Jimmy Waits is still a great promoter for the ABA – call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
MINI FISHING CLINIC FOR KIDS: These mini clinics are put together to assist our kids in learning how to fish at Community Ponds by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club members working with AZGFD – Region IV to provide events, the next one planned for Sept. 24th National Hunting & Fishing Day at West Wetlands. Get registered with Game and Fish – call 928-342-0091. It’s always FREE to the kids! As always, volunteers to help the kids are most welcome.
HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to junior high and high school students. Call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-0922 if your student is interested in teaming up with the group or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to questions.
Shooting sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required; On July 9, the Muey Caliente Open will take place at Ben Avery Park/Phoenix. The July Board Meeting will be on 7/25. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Scheduled matches are discontinued until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915 with questions.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556. Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598;
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
YUMA COUNTY 4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Check next week’s column for the 2022-2023 training schedule for the shooting sports projects or call Stan Gourley at 928-388-8995.
Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or 928 247-4450 with Outdoors questions or suggestions – I’ll be glad to hear!