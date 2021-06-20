The public comment period has been extended for draft EA for continued fish stocking in Arizona: The new comment deadline is no later than 5 p.m. June 25th. The proposal to extend the fish stocking in Arizona would continue federal funding to support AZGFD sport fish stocking programs.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and Arizona Game and Fish Dept. (AZGFD) have extended the deadline to allow for more comment opportunity. The draft EA is part of a process to continue to allow federal Sport Fish Restoration funding to support AZGFD’s long-standing program of stocking fish for public recreational opportunities, and for hatchery operations and maintenance. Each year, thousands of anglers in Arizona take advantage of the fish stocking program which is funded in part by federal dollars and augmented by state dollars from fishing license sales.
Every 10 years, USFWS and AZGFD evaluate the social, economic and environmental effects of Arizona’s stocking program, and pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), prepare a draft EA that analyzes possible actions or alternatives. The preferred alternative for the agencies, also known as the Proposed Action, would allow AZGFD to continue it’s stocking program for the next 10 years and also includes conservation measures to reduce potential impacts on federally listed or sensitive native aquatic or semi-aquatic species. Members of the public are encouraged to review and provide comments on the draft EA. Written comments can be submitted by either Emailed to fw2fa@fws.gov, or sent by U.S. Mail to Arizona Game and Fish Department, attention Dave Weedman, 5000 W. Carefree HWY, Phoenix AZ 85086 (Must be postmarked no later than 6/25,2021. Be sure to include your name, address, phone number and email address.
This week’s Fish Tip
It takes countless hours of time and a heap of continuous effort with a lot of trial and error to becoming a successful fisherman. But if you can finagle even a moderate amount of time on the water, you will eventually learn to recognize where, when and how to maneuver your fishing gear with enough savvy to entice the species of fish you’re after. The trial and error includes spending hours of fishing with a lot of different lures and/or baits, different set-ups and techniques at different hours of the day to even get the slightest inkling of what fishing is really all about. And when you think you’ve finally got it, you have to turn around and change from one method to another when results are hard to come by. It really helps to talk with experts – fishermen who have advanced past the stages of pure guessing and have learned through that trial and error to use their knowledge – that’s where fishing with Yuma’s fishing clubs come in. Also check in with sport and bait shops such as The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop on 16th Street as you head out of town (south side of the street). Read fishing articles, watch fishing shows and videos and talk to other fishermen. Think like a fish? Well, maybe!
It’s fascinating when, after fishing time after time, learning more and more each time you venture to the water to finally realize how real, down-to-business and truly satisfying fishing can be when you take enough time and use the right equipment. Right equipment? Talk to the guys at The Hideaway – they know what works and what doesn’t and my bet is they’ll help you find what you need to be a successful angler.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Chad Benton captured 1st place overall and “Angler of the Year” at the latest Big Bass Derby with his bass weighing over 6.92 lbs, biggest bass caught at the tournament. Chad’s boatman was Steven Blanner. Ricky Fulton placed 2nd with his bass weighing 6.89. Ricky’s boatman was Robert Williams. Wyatt Mellon, fishing with Robert Murray, weighed in his biggest bass, 5.85 lbs to enjoy 3rd place over all. A total of 41 anglers qualified and fished the tournament making for tough competition all around. Congratulations to the winners and to all who gave it their all – a job well done.
The next club bass tournament is planned for July 17 launching out of Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake – best keep in practice to be ready to challenge other avid fishermen in the club who are most likely to do the same.
Yuma School Anglers (YSA): If you’re a junior high or high schooler who would like to fish with the team, call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or visit davidshill51@gmail.com. David wants to be sure everyone who wants to fish will get to fish.
Arizona Bass Association (ABA) – Yuma Region: Keep this fishing organization going in Yuma by being willing to take the lead in continuing the bass tournaments in our Yuma region. . If you’re interested call Billy Clothier at 928-750-7081 or ABA at 714-423-4532.
Desert Anglers Bass Fishing Club: When I’m able to contact Michael Obney I’ll let you know if tournaments are in the works now that the pandemic is done or if you’d like, call Mike at 928-919-0304 for information.
Hunt happenings
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: If you have yet to purchase a $20 fundraiser ticket for “Water for Wildlife” to assist in getting that much needed water where it needs to be to enable our wildlife to survive our hot summer. There is still a bit of time left to do it before the decision is made to draw for winners. By purchasing a ticket or two you will be making a huge contribution in assisting the club in working with Region IV of the AZ. Game and Fish Dept. in getting the water to the catchments that have been constructed at many mountain and desert locations to see the animals can make it through the summer. YVRGC and Game and Fish keep the water catchments filled at all times to be sure the wildlife have the help they need to prosper. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or email 58levy@gmail.com or call me at 928 726-0953 and we’ll see you get a ticket or two, your choice. Every penny counts. We appreciate your help!. Note: Sincere thank yous to yet another lady who just gave a sizable amount of money to be used to assist in getting the much needed water to the wildlife in our area – your contribution is truly appreciated! As soon as a draw date is chosen by the club board of directors, I’ll let you know when the draw will be for ticket winners – check next week’s column. Reminders: No need to be present to win. Winners will be called, hopefully not long from now.
Yuma Desert Doves Women’s beginner hunting group: Kathrynn Thompson has put together a great raffle for a CZ Drake Over/Under 12 gauge, donated by the Harrison Family Farms. Tickets are $20 with only 100 tickets available. No need to be present to win with proceeds going to the Women’s beginner hunting group to help them get in on a javelina hunt later this year. To purchase tickets call 928-580-9012.
Shooting sports
The few clubs still shooting at the Adair Park shooting ranges during the summer heat are:
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: still shooting Saturdays and Sundays 7-11 a.m. Sign in at the clubhouse – member fee is $5, non-members $7. Use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. I’ll let you know later when the Yuma Guns will be practicing again this fall.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches ongoing with the Practical USPSA Matches the 2nd Sunday, Cowboy SASS 4th Sunday (no cowboy shoots in July & August), Cowboy Fast Draw – 3rd Sunday, Steel Matches – 1st Saturday, Multi-Gun/PCC Matches – 1st Sunday and National Rifle League (NRL) 22 – 2nd Saturday, check YumaMatchmasters.com, Facebook or contact Irene Snyder for information at 920-613-4598.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Still shooting archery shoots 7-10 a.m. All archers welcome. Call President Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or email club at info@southwestbowhunters.net.
Note: Shooting ranges at Adair Park not holding scheduled shoot events during the heat of summer can be used for SAFE firearms practice dawn to dusk daily when no other activity is being conducted. If you have questions about range use, call Ron Gissendaner (at Sprague’s) at 726-0022.
With the 2021 September dove season beginning before we know it, you might consider doing your practice with safety at Adair Park. Also check with Chris Bedinger at the Arizona Game & Fish region IV office (342-0091) about predictions for September hunts. And remember, that practice shooting can and does help make for a successful hunt. I’ll begin this coming week with reminders on some of the hints and other information to ensure for a good dove hunt when Sept. 1st rolls around. That day will sneak up on us all so it’s not too early to begin preparations.
Have questions? Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com if you should have news or questions that need answers. I’ll be glad to oblige and happy to hear from you.