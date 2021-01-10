While both late dove and waterfowl hunt seasons finished earlier this month, some species of Quail are still going strong until Feb. 7th of this new year. Best circle Sunday, Feb. 7, on your calendar. That’s when the season ends for the state’s three main species – Gambel’s, scaled and Mearns’. The general bag limit is 15 quail per day in the aggregate, of which no more than eight may be Mearns’ quail. The general possession limit is 45 quail in the aggregate, of which no more than 15 Gambel’s, scaled or California quail in the aggregate may be taken in any one day. The 45-quail possession limit may include 24 Mearns’ quail, of which no more than eight may be taken in any one day.
So you know, all hunters 10 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting or combination license. Those 18 and older also must possess an Arizona Migratory Bird Stamp ($5) to hunt dove or waterfowl. Also, hunters 16 and older must possess a Federal Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp to hunt waterfowl. Licenses and state migratory bird stamps can be purchased on the department’s website at https://www.azgfd.com/License/.
All hunters play an important role in conservation. Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Programs (WSFR) funds consist of excise taxes collected on the sale of hunting and fishing equipment (including 11 percent on ammunition), the benefit of which comes right back to Arizona for habitat improvements, shooting ranges, boating access and more. For more information about hunting in Arizona, visit https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/.
Hunt happenings
Sprague’s Sports update: The construction mess out front is us adding 5-lanes to our range and doubling the retail space in the range area along with classroom and bathroom remodel. Going to all rubber bullet traps in the new lanes and then retrofitting the existing 10-lanes to rubber as well. Shooting for April completion....(pun intended). R. Sprague & Crew, 928-726-0022. (I’ll report on classes beginning again soon).
SATURDAY, JAN 16: CCW Session 519 -CCW Zoom 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; JAN 23: 8 – 11 a.m. KNOW YOUR AR-15 on site. JAN 30: REFUSE TO BE A VICTIM – 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; 1st SHOTS on site 9 a.m.-noon. Check with Sprague’s to get signed up – call 726-0022.
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission proposes to amend rules within Article 3, Taking and Handling of Wildlife, to regulate the use of trail cameras for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife. You can submit your comments on this proposed rulemaking began through Feb. 1st via email: rulemaking @azgfd.gov or U. S. Mail: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn: Celeste Cook, Rules and Policy Manager, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy., Phoenix, AZ 85086.
The final rule will be presented to the five-member commission for consideration at the March 19, 2021 commission meeting. To track the progress of this rule, view the regulatory agenda and all previous Five-Year Review Reports, and to learn about any other agency rulemaking matters, visit https://www.azgfd.com/agency/rulemaking/.
A reminder of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission Awards Banquet that is traditionally held in January being rescheduled to June 12 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Grande Ballroom, 11111 N. 7th St. in Phoenix. More information will be posted and distributed as it becomes available.
Fish findings
This week’s fish tips: Largemouth bass results at Colorado River waters in the Yuma area are a bit chancy right now with the cold weather and water but still worth heading out to the water to keep in practice. You might be in for a pleasant surprise for your effort. Try for a warm sunny day and go after bass with a deep-water jig, spinnerbait, crankbait or even top-water chuggers and poppers, fishing ever so slowly over shallow moss and around rocky riprap. Vegetation also holds bass year-round. Large minnow-like lures and power worms will bring good results. If you feel bass are going after crayfish or bluegill, mimic the action of those baitfish – it works! And remember that bass can’t see in the water any better than you do so if you drop a bait over the side and it goes out of sight at 6-inches, then that 6-inches is all the farther a bass can probably see. The key element to attracting bass is vibration of the bait or its ability to displace water. Bait colors are of prime importance – in discolored water, bright colors like chartreuse and fluorescent orange will give some “flash” so these in combination with dark colors such as black or dark brown will give the appearance of movement as it rotates its lighter and darker sides. A solid color bait does not offer this illusion. Check this column later to learn about how bass respond to bait along with types of strikes you might get when the bass can hear and see the lure. It’s always a good idea to check with The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop to learn what other anglers are having luck with.
You don’t need to wait for spring to fish for Crappie, being caught with 1/15 oz or smaller jigs in 20-25 feet of water. Think red and white colors for hungry crappie. Fish with light poles with 2- to 4-lb test line. Drop the jig to the bottom, lift it off the bottom 2 to 3 feet, then let it fall back.
Winter walleye, in our neck of the woods especially this time of year, are super eating and can be found deep – although they will often come up along rock shelves, and sometimes even to the surface in search of prey. In those instances, crankbaits can work well. Try trolling along shelves just above a drop-off, then move your trolling pattern further out in the water, to cover a lot of territory – both horizontally and vertically is the key. If you catch a walleye, mark the spot with a buoy. Walleye are usually found in schools. If you find a likely spot you may want to go even deeper using spoons, jigs or bait. If you can locate a way to get to Bruce Church waters, crankbaits would probably work for a large-size walleye.
While the weather and water are both still ‘cold’ at Yuma area waters, it’s the time to try your luck with rainbow trout. Bottom fishing, according to the “How to catch fish Network” tells us it’s the simplest method, yet it can be quite effective. Use your polarized sunglasses to see trout in slow moving water and get ready for a relatively carefree fishing experience. Trout are usually hungry for bright colored power baits, sometimes bits of nightcrawlers along with either bits of Marshmallows, scented baits, even Velveeta cheese and breads can be effective choices – if one doesn’t work alone, combine baits. Rigging involves utilizing the ideal hook with bait and crimping the appropriate split shot 12 to 24 inches above the hook. Cast your line upstream from the trout and allow the bait to settle to the bottom. Reel up your slack line and settle back and take it easy while you watch for a strike. Watch your pole closely for the slightest movement since trout may bite lightly. After a short while reel the line in and check out your bait. Fresh bait your hook and cast in some other location – avoid using this method in high water. You can also use heavier line and a weightier split shot during murky water conditions that helps camouflage heavier line. A hand net can come in really handy to keep from losing your fish once it’s reeled in. You might check with Yuma Region IV Game and Fish 342-0091 close to Jan. 18th to be sure they are stocking PAAC Pond, Yuma West Wetlands and the Somerton Council Park Pond.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Get in on bass tournaments scheduled for the new year, the first competition being planned for January 16th, a Welcome Back ‘Open’ tournament with no membership required, launching out of Fisher’s Landing. Cost is $40 per boat (solo or 2 man team) with options $5 Big Fish, $5 for 2 lb. pot totaling $50 for everything. (other tournaments are planned for Feb. 13th out of Fisher’s, Mar 13th (Mittry Lake), Apr. 10, out of Fishers, May 8th last chance qualifier & BBD cut off out of Fisher’s, June 12th Big Bass Derby out of Fishers, July 17th, Fisher’s, Aug 14, Fishers, and Sept. 18-19 – 2Day Championship Day (day 1 at Fishers Landing, Day 2 at Mittry. Call Robby Ballew at 928-919-2453. Attend the Jan. 8th club meeting at 7 p.m. to learn about hunting and fishing plans for the new year at American Legion Post 19 hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr.
The YVRGC club with Southwest Wildlife Foundation is continuing fund-raising Raffles of interest to all outdoors enthusiasts : For a complete list of raffles any outdoors person would give their eye teeth to win, check it out at www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. Have Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit 585levy@gmail.com.
American Bass – Yuma Region: A reminder – After latest competition on the water, the Big Bass 8 lb. Pot now rolled over to the next Tournament January 16th, launching out of Fisher’s Landing. Go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up for Jan. 16 and other tournaments with the link to the Yuma Entry Form at ENTRY FORM. The Feb. 20th tournament will launch out of Fisher’s Landing with the March 20th launching at the Mittry Lake boat ramp followed by a tournament on April 17th launching again at Fisher’s Landing. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
Other Yuma area Fishing Clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – call Robby Ballew at 928-919-2453, also call Desert Anglers – Michael Obney 928-750-7081. Check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop – they plan tournaments happening at times – give them a call at 928-783-0010 or visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I’ll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary – keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask, and above all, enjoy.
Shooting sports
The Yuma Territorial Long Rifles Rendezvous – Friday through Sunday, January 16-19 at the Adair Park black powder shooting range: Rendezvous fees: Adults $20; Family $30 plus a Blanket Prize per shooter worth $10 or more (something you’d like to have). Facilities will include a free primitive camp and a modern/tinteepee camp along with Traders Row you don’t want to miss – No traders fee. Rendezvous fees: Adults $20; Family $30 plus a Blanket Prize per shooter worth $10 or more (something you’d like to have). Shooting Events: Knife & Hawk shoot (side matches $1 fee with 100% payback) plus the Fort Shoot at 10 a.m. on Sunday in addition to having a Running Buffalo and Payback Target. Shooting times: Ranges open at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. All firing will be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday evening prior to the Sunday morning 10 am. Fort Shoot. Awards will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the range. A Feast for Everyone – Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. is the barbecue and -potluck. The club furnishes the cooked meat, your ticket to attend is one side dish. Anyone not registered to shoot and wishing to attend must bring a potluck dish and pay $5 a person (this fee does not apply to family members of registered shooters). Open Black Powder Matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays each month at 8:30 a.m. , resuming once the Rendezvous is done. Call Dennis Hansel at 342-7573 with questions.
Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: There will not be the end of the Year activities now – The U of A and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Mr. Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the shooting sports with 4H, contact the Yuma 4H office to learn about a 4H club you might join to get in on future shooting sports seasons.
Renegade Archers of Yuma: With prior notice, interested archers are welcome to shoot Sunday morning Trail Shoot at the Foothills Archery Range by calling Kevin at 928-726-0953 – good practice whether it’s for hunting or fun and enjoyable safe recreation. We’ll observe safe distances – bring along your mask to wear when with others and get in on the fun times. Youngsters are still always free of charge as well as military personnel with $5 fee for other adults. Call Kevin at 928-726-0953 with questions.
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches have returned. (new hours) 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays as well as Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the range (except with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. SCTP was developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Shooting is at 6 p.m. for SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range. The shooters will travel to Tucson for a fun shoot on Saturday 1/23 and Sunday 1/24 – If you are interested in shooting with YYG, check with McNutt at 928-580-0918.
Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA Membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020-2021 SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle.These are NRA approved matches, however, NRA membership is not required to participate. 2nd SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. This is all center-fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: EVERY TUESDAY 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. EVERY WEDNESDAY 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot it in. Everyone is welcome. EVERY WEDNESDAY 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. EVERY FRIDAY 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday Nov thru Mar 7:00 PM Villa Alameda RV Park, Ave 5-E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets. Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start Times: Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 AM. Call with questions – President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot matches with the club week-ends. Annual Member fees are $25 adult, $10 juniors. Member shoot fees $25, non-members $35. Because of the pandemic worsening, it is necessary to cancel all matches this month. Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or match information as well as becoming a club member. I’ll report when matches can resume, or either check with Mr. Murek or visit hprifleyuma.com for an update.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 – 8 a.m. Thanks to Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen 928-446-8979 – stefkenny-@gmail.com – for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, or on Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on Archery shoots each Sunday 7-10 a.m. (summer hours) with Monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, a reminder to renew your 2021 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or Email the club for more information at: info @southwestbowhunters.net, also visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
Note: If you cannot reach any of the Adair Park maintaining clubs but want to learn what might be available in the Yuma area, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022 for Adair Park shooting facility information. If you have questions about Yuma Outdoors, contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.