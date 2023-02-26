If you are a beginning hunter, chances are you haven’t learned yet what ‘quiet’ on the trail means – how important it is for putting that meat on the table. Fast movements won’t work to your benefit. Our wildlife have great hearing and eyesight – they count on both. Without those, chances are they couldn’t survive a hunt season. That is why when a hunter is walking the trail, for either scouting to find where the animal might be as well as on the actual hunt, we (you and I) must be quiet in everything we do, from avoiding dry objects (loose – noisy – wood, even twigs, rocks, etc. in your path) that would sound out for those wildlife animals you search to leave quickly resulting in you never being able to get your shot in to harvest your animal. The same for talking, even a laugh needs to be quieted. A soft whisper is a absolute must. No running, just quietly placing one foot after the other without any noise whatsoever. It’s the same with our body movements that would give us away in a second. It’s a “must to be slow and easy and ever so quiet in everything we do on any hunt.

Now that the archery elk and pronghorn antelope hunt is darn near a reality and the same for javelina, taking advantage of hints you can get from other hunters or from Game and Fish (at your hunt area) even from reading about hunting) in the area you plan to hunt is a plus. Try anything and everything, at least give it a good attempt. Whatever you undertake will teach you something that could very likely turn out to be a plus the next time you try.

