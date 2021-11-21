AZ Game and Fish reports sandhill cranes by the thousands are once again returning to their wintering grounds at the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area in southeastern Arizona. For the next few months, viewers can observe almost 20,000 of these fascinating birds on a live-streaming camera installed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD). The live stream can be viewed at www.azgfd.gov/sandhillcranes.
“The sandhill cranes have once again sprung Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area back to life,” said Jeff Meyers, wildlife viewing program manager. “It’s truly a pleasure to offer this unfiltered view of our state’s wildlife directly to the public, giving them a chance to see the migration of this incredible species in action.”
Of the 47,000-plus sandhill cranes that migrated to Arizona in 2020, a record number – more than 25,000 – spent last winter at the wildlife area near Willcox.
The best time to view the cranes is 30 minutes before and after sunrise, just before they leave to feed for the morning. The leggy birds generally return to the wildlife area before noon, where they will remain for the rest of the day. With the camera being outfitted with infrared technology, viewers also can observe the cranes at night. AZGFD will do its best to keep the camera focused on the cranes and other interesting wildlife subjects, but there will be times when that isn’t possible because of the unpredictability of wildlife. Viewers who don’t immediately see activity are encouraged to routinely check back.
Across the globe, there are 15 species of cranes. Two species of cranes are found in North America – sandhill, the most abundant species, and the endangered whooping crane. Sandhills are wary birds that shy away from areas of dense vegetation that may conceal predators. Cranes prefer to feed and roost in open areas where potential danger can be seen from a distance. The cranes will begin to leave the wildlife area between late February and the middle of March. By April, all of the birds will be on their way to their northern nesting grounds, some as far away as Siberia. The live stream is supported by the Wildlife Conservation Fund, which comes from tribal gaming and the Wildlife Viewing Program. The cameras are supported in part by public donations. To view the department’s live-streaming cameras, or to find information on wildlife viewing, visit www.azgfd.gov/wildlife and click on “Wildlife Viewing.”
Hunt happenings
DEER HUNT TIPS: If you have yet to head out for your deer hunt, it’s a good idea to be sure to take along everything you usually need to set up camp prior to heading into the hills to begin looking where you have decided they might be – be sure you have enough water along to keep hydrated no matter what the weather. As I’ve pointed out before you need to prepare for not only the cold but rain storms as well when it comes to gathering necessities to take with you. Having a poncho along to keep you dry can really save the day. Arizona is well known for having most every type of weather come hunt time depending on the altitude. Don’t forget your binoculars for sitting quietly up in the hills scoping where the deer may be, and a GPS can be good to mark where you harvest your animal. Thinking of rain, be sure your matches are in a container that will keep them dry, for use both at camp and on the trail in case you get rained on that warrants a fire for warming your bones or drying your clothing. It’s not a bad idea to slip a flint in your pocket (& know how to use it to create that spark) in case matches or lighter fail.
Buck deer can begin their roaming fairly young so think seriously of harvesting your deer that has grown some and more than a couple of years old to give it time to grow and gain weight and size before considering it might be the one to take. Stalking a mulie can keep you on the go so it’s a good idea to be in good physical condition before hitting the hills. Even when I’m in great shape, conquering the hills can take a good couple and up to 3 days for climbing those difficult hills to become easier and the fun begins.
Mule deer are crafty creatures and can hide where you least expect – they know where a human doesn’t like to go. The challenge is to do what average hunters don’t. Don’t be routine when hunting the mule deer and always be ready for the unexpected. They are masters at blending in with the surroundings when the pressure is on. They can literally crawl to reach brushy hiding spots and can stand or lie so quiet for any given length of time that even seasoned hunters will pass them by. Note that hunger during cold weather hunts can force deer out of their normal cover – that’s when the hunter needs to be ready.
The best scent for deer is often sardines. When in bow range (for the bowhunter with bow and arrow) open a can and place it under a small bush. This can work for any hunter really and worth a try if the opportunity presents itself. A deer wandering nearby will put on the brakes to get a closer sniff. It’s up to you to be ready.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Get your tickets now for the Custom “one of a kind” BBQ, equipped and ready for any and all cooking you desire – has everything you could ask for to do the job. Many thanks to Larry Pikula who designed and fabricated this beauty as well as to PSI Industrial Supply for donating all materials needed and to Arizona Equipment for donating all final welding needed. Check online at http://rafflecreator.com/pages/39121/custom-bbq-raffle to see a picture of the bbq outfit and to purchase tickets – $40 each or %/$175 with only 200 tickets available making the odds great for anyone who buys tickets to be a winner. Who knows, it could be you!
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday at Brewers off Ave. B – you’ll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become a club member – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Fishing tip: Experienced anglers agree, “A good idea for any bass fisherman is to practice for quick lure changes that will ultimately catch more fish.” Using this trick can bring success. Try a weedless spoon or silver minnow with a fast retrieve over weeds or edges of timber – if bass strike but miss, cast back to the same spot with an unweighted, soft plastic frog or worm. Fish this offering slow and easy with twitches on the retrieve. Either keep different lure choices close at hand or practice switching lures quickly. Either that, or have 2 rods set up with different lures so you can trick bass by switching what you fish with. Stripers go after pencil popper or similar topwater lures because its erratic wiggle can pull fish from 20 or more feet away – sometimes though that might sometimes produce no more than a heavy swirl or splash behind the plug meaning the striper is excited but not fooled. If this happens, switch quickly to a slightly smaller plug that can be fished more slowly. A slow enticing retrieve usually works like a charm. If a fish refuses your offering, try dunking the lure (or bait) in cod liver oil to make it “tasty” to attract hungry fish. Visit your favorite bait and tackle shop.
Fishing clubs
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both junior high and high school students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit 585levy@gmail.com if you’d be interested in helping to keep the bass tournaments going strong this next season. Or attend the Dec. 8th YVRGC meeting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 19 Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. You are also welcome to get in on a tasty reasonably priced dinner prior to the meeting.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
DESERT BASS - Still no word on what’s going on with this club that began with Mac McDermott. If anyone might be willing to take this one on please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.
Shooting sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
YUMA YOUNG GUNS are busy with practice as usual at the Adair Park range.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifle.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! All archers welcome. The HUNT FOR CHARITY SHOOT, 1st week-end in December, WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot, Memorial Day Week-end with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
