Yuma Student Anglers (YSA): Check here for results from the AZ State Championship Tournament for high school anglers held yesterday in next week’s column or call David Shill at 949-246-6646. If you are a student angler interested in fishing with the YSA, call David Shill – he can give you complete information on how to become a member. Also visit davidhshill51@gmail.com. It’s a great way to learn everything about fishing and have a great time with other high schoolers.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Be sure to sign up at The Hideaway (928-783-0010) for the club’s April 10th bass tournament they are hosting with the launch out of Fisher’s Landing. Cost & Options: $40 per boat (solo or 2 man Team), $5 Big Fish and $5 for 2 Pound Pot. Questions? Visit Brandon Kendall at brandon’s wildweststitchworks @gmail.com or Bo Williams at Bo’sdailyfarmbp@yahoo.com. Don’t overlook getting your tickets ($20) for the annual fundraiser, this year with great prizes – 2 winners $5,000 each, 1 winner $3,000 and 2 winner $1,000 each – only 1500 tickets being sold. YVRGC board members have tickets – watch for them around town or call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com. This ordinarily takes place later at the Yuma County Fair that will only take place this fall due to COVID precautions. A reminder to members – adult javelina contest weight slips must be turned in to Pat Headington by March 31st.
Desert Anglers: Check with Michael Obney 928-750-7081 for possible fishing plans.
Fish findings
A hint or two for beginning anglers is to try a favorite technique for bass fishing this time of year using a lipless crankbait on outer grass lines or rows of stumps. A large concentration of fish seem to hold on such cover immediately adjacent to spawning areas where fish are staging and feeding prior to their spawn activity, becoming fairly aggressive and willing to chase moving bait.
Fishing pro Joe Thomas has recommended lipless crankbait with a slightly differently sound than the standard crankbait – makes a big difference to highly pressured areas. Red and orange colors seem to outdo the usually chrome and blue and work well in both stained and clear water.
A fiberglass baitcasting rod of medium action used with a 17-pound original Stren line in green works well when a big one takes the hook. Fish the bait with your rod tip low and try to use a bait that is heavy enough (try 1/2- to 3/4-ounce) to tip the top of vegetation or stump cover as you fish. Thomas says, “The low rod position, fiberglass and good monofilament line will help you minimize the number of fish that are able to toss the heavy lure.”
A good idea to have a marker buoy handy for the time bass group very tightly in areas that are a long way from landmarks. When you catch one, toss a marker and fish the area thoroughly at different angles. Many times, a solid limit lies within several feet of such a spot.
This time of year is a good time to practice ‘catch and release’ of the bigger bass you may catch to ensure the population of bass to ensure the species in our area. And as I’ve suggested many times for learning fishermen and women to get together with Yuma’s fishing clubs for the many tips for catching bass and other species they have to offer.
Shooting sports
Shooting opportunities are available at the Adair Park shooting range facility off Hwy. 95 approximately 15 miles northeast of Yuma with ranges open and free for ‘safe’ use dawn to dusk week days – on week-ends, maintaining clubs hold shooting matches open to the public for nominal fees (to help in keeping ranges in good shape). It’s a good way for the beginner to be treated to tips to assist their shooting progress for full enjoyment. The shooting sports are organized for not only shooting pleasure but recreation and all-around enjoyment as well. When wearing masks and observing distances for health safety while shooting during the pandemic, it becomes a safe and enjoyable sport for everyone. Don’t pass up the opportunity – a valuable use of our outdoors!
Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Open black powder matches at Adair Park are 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. Call Jim Gilligan 386-679-9130.
Cholla Gun Club: 2021 NRA approved matches at Adair Park (NRA Membership not required). SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle; 2nd SATURDAYS Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. All centerfire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: TUESDAYS 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards, shot on alternating Tuesdays. WEDNESDAYS 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off bench or standing. Practice skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. Everyone welcome. WEDNESDAYS 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. FRIDAYS 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday 7:00 PM at Ave. 5E Villa Alameda RV Park. Open to the general public. Instructions provided as necessary. Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting begins at 8:30 AM. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 with questions or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn when matches will resume or visit hprifleyuma.com for match information as well as becoming a club member.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times generally around 7 – 8 a.m. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for exact times.
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Open matches are 8 a.m. to Noon Saturdays and Sundays and Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the range. Members use range at own risk. Protect yourself and others. If sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Members need to have own supply of hand sanitizing ; Wearing face masks is encouraged; Maintain a minimum of 6 ft. from others; Disinfectant voice release equipment after use; Limit 5 persons per range; Clubhouse and Classroom are closed. Bathrooms open during club hours; Soda’s, Gatorade and water available. When paying use small bills or check. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
Yuma Young Guns Shooting ProgramL for ages 9-25 enrolled in school, interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918. (SCTP practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays)’
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Archery shoot schedule 7-10 a.m. Sundays with 1st Sunday 9 a.m. monthly meetings at the Adair Park range. March 14 & 21st- Canyon Shoot with 14 3D’s. Open to all archers. 2021 Member Dues should be current. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. Email the club at info @southwestbowhunters.net or visit southwest bowhunters. for information, visit southwestbowhunters.net
Yuma 4-H shooting sports: Call Stanley Gourley at 928-388-8995 to let him know of your interest.
Hunt happenings
Expand your hunting skills: AZ Game and Fish Department offers dozens of learn how to hunt, fish, shoot, trap and other outdoor skill development events with hands-on activities, seminars, a hot meal and campfires for sharing your story. Event types and descriptions are merely guidelines to help you choose what is best for you for all skill levels. Visit www.azgfd.gov/Outdoor Skills.
2021 Current hunt draw results along with left over tags available on the free AZGFD portal account or by calling 602-942-3000, pressing “2” and following the prompts. Be prepared with Social Security number and Dept. ID number, date of birth. To open a portal account visit http://ccounts.azgfd.com/account/register.
Reward increased up to $10,000 in mule deer poaching of several mule deer in Oct. near Congress, AZ: If you might have any information you’re encouraged to call the Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 – get complete story on azgfd.com current news online.
Call Jean Wilson (jeanrenegade@gmail.com with questions.