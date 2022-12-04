From the Arizona Game and Fish Department:
When it comes to experiencing some of the finest wing-shooting that Arizona has to offer, the “second” dove season – which opened Nov. 18 – is not to be missed. While the bigger white-winged doves, prized during the traditional 15-day season in September, have long since migrated to Mexico, the more acrobatic mourning doves remain abundant and widespread. The second season is a long one, lasting a whopping 45 days and running through Jan. 1, 2023. There still is a 15-bird daily bag limit, all of which must be mourning doves. The possession limit remains 45 mourning doves after opening day, of which no more than 15 may be taken in any one day. Note: The Arizona Game and Fish Department encourages all hunters to harvest as many Eurasian collared-doves as possible. There is an unlimited daily bag and possession limit year-round for this invasive species.
A few things to remember to make the most of the upcoming season:
A combination hunt and fish license for youth hunters ages 10 to 17 is only $5. Children 9 and under do not need a license when accompanied by a licensed adult (two children per adult). Licenses can be purchased online at www.azgfd.com/License/, or from any license dealer.
Hunters 18 and older must possess an Arizona hunting license, or a combination hunt and fish license, and an Arizona migratory bird stamp ($5), all of which can be purchased online or from any license dealer.
Shooting hours are 30 minutes before legal sunrise until legal sunset.
One fully feathered wing must remain attached to each harvested dove until it reaches its final destination.
Keep in mind that dove hunters are responsible for cleaning up after themselves. Shell casings (shotgun hulls) and associated debris constitute litter and must be picked up and packed out. Littering while hunting or fishing are revocable violations, and a conviction can result in the loss of hunting privileges for up to five years.Very important during any dove season is keeping good relationship with farmers whose fields we wish to enter because dove are in abundance – practicing good will is very important.
For everything “dove,” read the “2022-2023 Arizona Dove and Band-tailed Pigeon Regulations.” Also visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/species/smallgame/mourningdove.
Dove hunters play an important role in conservation. Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program (WSFR) funds consist of excise taxes collected on the sale of hunting and fishing equipment (including 11 percent on ammunition), the benefit of which comes right back to Arizona for habitat improvements, shooting ranges, boating access and more.
In addition to the late dove season, several other small game hunting seasons are underway, including quail (Gambel’s, scaled), Oct. 14-Feb. 12, 2023; cottontail rabbit, July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023; chukar, Sept. 1, 2022-Feb. 12, 2023; and tree squirrel (Abert’s, Kaibab and red, excluding Mount Graham red squirrel), Sept. 30, 2022-Jan. 31, 2023. The season for Mearns’ quail opened Dec. 2, 2022 and closes Feb. 12, 2023.
Thanks lots to AZGFD for sending me this report!
Hopefully parents who hunt have thought to take their youngsters who like to hunt as well to the fields surrounding Yuma areas to try their hand at least one of these hunts. If not, there will still be time during the Annual Christmas break from school coming up giving the kids to have the free time to hunt. Be a shame to miss out!
Hunt happenings
With the late dove season underway as well as having quail season continuing along with the season for cottontail rabbit, reminders of recipes for cooking up these tasty morsels are in order for those who’d like to get to work cooking before enjoying the eating.
COTTONTAIL RABBIT: The night prior to cooking, Clean and cut up rabbit and set aside. Prepare Marinade: 2 Tbsp. Pomegranate Sauce, 1 Tbsp.Soy Sauce, 1 Tbsp. Teriyaki Sauce, 4-5 drops Tobasco sauce, Sprinkling of dried provencal herbs, pinch of Cumin, Grate Lg. Garlic Clove and add to marinade. Mix well & use brush to genoursly grease rabbit pieces with marinade. Cover with cling plastic wrap, put in frig overnight until ready to bake the next day. Grease baking dish with olive oil. Place rabbit pieces on dish. Pour remaining marinade over meat. Bake in oven 1 hour at 375 degrees, un- covered. 10 minutes before taking meat out of oven, grease meat with Teriyaki Sauce. When removing from oven, decorate rabbit pieces with Sesame Seeds. Eat and enjoy!
DOVE POPPERS by Hank Shaw: Clean and prepare boneless breast meat from 10-15 dove, 1 Lb. bacon, 5 to 8 poblano or green Hatch-style chiles, Juice of 5 limes, salt, heads of garlic (or use cream cheese). Beforehand: remove stems and seeds of chiles, blacken skins, put them in a bag and let them steam for 30 minutes or so; soak in lime juice (apple cider works too). Pickle them for an hour or up to several days. Roast Garlic: preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice off top 1/4 of the heads of garlic and drizzle a little oil on the cut surface. Arrange heads cut side up in foil. Close foil and roast in oven or 1 hour to 90 minutes. Remove, cool and squeeze out the goodness into a bowl. Season with olive oil and salt. Build Poppers – on a slice of bacon, slice pobano pepper about the same size. Smear some roasted garlic on pepper, then put a dove breast on it. Roll this up tight and stick a toothpick through to hold. Repeat until you’ve done all breasts. Brown bacon covered dove breast on bbq’r, cook slowly – when bacon is done, they’ll be ready to eat.
QUAIL: Best method for cooking is to skin quail and remove legs (leave legs attached to each other. Remove back of bird with game shears, break wishbone and flatten into butterfly shapes. Melt stick of butter and add juice of a lemon for basting each 8 birds. Place breasts backside down on grill and baste with lemon butter. Cook for about 3 minutes, then place legs on grill and baste.
When breasts begin to turn brown, baste with lemon butter and turn birds breast on grill. Turn legs as needed. Take breasts off as soon as they begin to brown and baste heavily. Quail, because of their size are best eaten with hands rather then knife and fork. Enjoy the eating.
Fish findings
According to AZGFD latest news report, stocking of rainbow trout at Yuma area waters will only be as long as our weather stays cold enough. Stockings took place Nov. 7 – 11 at Somerton Council Park, Fortuna Pond, PAAC and West Wetland as well as Redondo Lake. A good idea to check with the Yuma Region IV office at 928-342-0091 before heading for the water. When youngsters have time off from school this time of year, it’s a great time to take them fishing – even a trip to Lake Havasu would be a great fishing area for them to try their luck at catching. Wherever you go be sure to take snacking items along, even peanut butter and jelly feed the hungries along with having plenty of drinking water on hand while they are enjoying the outdoors with fishing pole in hand. Keep checking here each week for news of when and where the next Mini-fishing clinic will take place.
Fishing clubs
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA DIVISION: 11 teams competed in the latest tournament with Trevor Reis – Jimmy Young weighed in a total of 16.86 lbs to take the top spot followed by Greg Gilbert – Art Ferrario in 2nd place with tiehr 17.73 total of bass caught. Taking third place was the team of Robert Murray – Lynn with 14.16 lbs. to their credit: 1st Pl. Big Bass went to Gilbert – Ferrario with their 5.11 lb. bass. Other teams fishing were Roy Hawk-Mark White 13.39, Jacob & Keith Lute 13.18, Tim Price-Robby Shehan 12.69, Jake Evans – Tanner Watson 10.64, Stephen Tucker – Ted Holverson 10.08, Ken Howden – Gary Understiller 7.75, Chip Gilbert, fishing alone 3.26, Carter Coleman, fishing alone .00. 46 bass weighed in with 100% released. Good fish’n everyone! Stay ready to fish the Jan. 7th Bass Tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 for details.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Check next week to learn event chairmen for the 2023 hunt and fish season. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 with Questions.
Shooting sports
4H SHOOTING SPORTS: December training plans will begin Dec. 1 at the YCFG Security Bldg, 7-8 p.m., with safety training for live fire at the Ware Farm and Info on camp out, map to the Ware Farm, Dec. 3 – 9 – to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley, Dec. 17-18: Fund Raise Cal Ranch Store 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day; Dec. 27 – special non-mandatory .22 trng 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley. (Jan., Feb., March and May schedules will be reported in December before the new year. Contact stan marsha@q.com or call Stan Gourley 388-8995 with questions.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB – Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL): Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something send a picture or list of items with prices to be posted in our newsletter. Club has black powder and percussion caps for sale for your convenience – honor members willingness to help other shooters and shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvous – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December;.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needng to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get eqipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556;.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB : Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all.The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Call Rick at 928-750-6279.