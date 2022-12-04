From the Arizona Game and Fish Department:

When it comes to experiencing some of the finest wing-shooting that Arizona has to offer, the “second” dove season – which opened Nov. 18 – is not to be missed. While the bigger white-winged doves, prized during the traditional 15-day season in September, have long since migrated to Mexico, the more acrobatic mourning doves remain abundant and widespread. The second season is a long one, lasting a whopping 45 days and running through Jan. 1, 2023. There still is a 15-bird daily bag limit, all of which must be mourning doves. The possession limit remains 45 mourning doves after opening day, of which no more than 15 may be taken in any one day. Note: The Arizona Game and Fish Department encourages all hunters to harvest as many Eurasian collared-doves as possible. There is an unlimited daily bag and possession limit year-round for this invasive species.

