This is the time of year that Arizona’s small game and waterfowl hunters have been waiting for. In addition to the start of tree squirrel and band-tailed pigeon seasons already started, hunters can pursue dusky grouse through Nov. 6 and chukar until Feb. 12, 2023. The season for cottontail rabbit runs through June 30, 2023, and the start of the season for Gambel’s and scaled quail opened Oct. 14. For more information, hunters should check out the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s small game forecast at www.azgfd.gov/hunting/species/smallgame/forecast/. Also visit www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Species/.

Meanwhile, for reports for other “Waterfowl Zones and Game Management Units “in Arizona check the 2022-2023 Arizona Waterfowl and Snipe Regulations” posted at www.azgfd.gov/Hunting/Regulations/. All waterfowl hunters 18 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting license and state migratory bird stamp, as well as a federal migratory bird stamp. All waterfowl hunters 16 and older must also possess a federal migratory bird stamp. Need a license? Visit www.azgfd.gov/license/. Keep in mind that a combination hunt and fish license is only $20 more (for state residents) than the price of an individual hunting or fishing license. As a reminder, a youth combination hunt and fish license (ages 10 to 17) is only $5 and includes the privileges associated with the state migratory bird stamp.

