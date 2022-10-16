This is the time of year that Arizona’s small game and waterfowl hunters have been waiting for. In addition to the start of tree squirrel and band-tailed pigeon seasons already started, hunters can pursue dusky grouse through Nov. 6 and chukar until Feb. 12, 2023. The season for cottontail rabbit runs through June 30, 2023, and the start of the season for Gambel’s and scaled quail opened Oct. 14. For more information, hunters should check out the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s small game forecast at www.azgfd.gov/hunting/species/smallgame/forecast/. Also visit www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Species/.
Meanwhile, for reports for other “Waterfowl Zones and Game Management Units “in Arizona check the 2022-2023 Arizona Waterfowl and Snipe Regulations” posted at www.azgfd.gov/Hunting/Regulations/. All waterfowl hunters 18 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting license and state migratory bird stamp, as well as a federal migratory bird stamp. All waterfowl hunters 16 and older must also possess a federal migratory bird stamp. Need a license? Visit www.azgfd.gov/license/. Keep in mind that a combination hunt and fish license is only $20 more (for state residents) than the price of an individual hunting or fishing license. As a reminder, a youth combination hunt and fish license (ages 10 to 17) is only $5 and includes the privileges associated with the state migratory bird stamp.
NOTE: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has expanded hunting opportunities on national wildlife refuges for the 2022-2023 seasons. These opportunities are authorized and provided on USFWS-managed lands in accordance with federal, state and tribal (where applicable) regulations and seasons. For questions on hunting opportunities, consult current refuge hunt regulations.
YOUNG WATERFOWL HUNTERS: Youth hunters who want to learn all about waterfowl hunting are invited to attend the annual Pintail Slough Junior Waterfowl Camp, sponsored by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) and Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. The camp will take place Jan. 6-8 (hunters check in Jan. 6) at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. The deadline to register is Nov. 4. The event is limited to 18 hunters between ages 12 and 17 (each must be accompanied by an adult). No prior experience is necessary. All young hunters will learn how to identify, hunt and field-dress waterfowl before putting those skills to use in the Pintail Slough duck blinds.
“If you aren’t getting out, you’re missing out,” said Cody Johnston, wildlife manager supervisor. “This is a great opportunity for parents to get outside with their kids and enjoy the outdoors.”
To request an application, contact Jessica Stephens at jstephens@azgfd.gov, or call AZGFD’s regional office in Kingman at 928-692-7700. A refundable $40 registration fee is required. Participants will be chosen through a random draw and notified by email or telephone.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: This WATER FOR WILDLIFE EVENT for club volunteers to assist Yuma’s Region IV Game and Fish Department is in the works for Oct. 29th with plans to set up temporary tanks plus hauling at least 5,000 gallons of water where needed in Yuma’s Unit 41. Recent rains have helped a lot in keeping water catchments full enough but current plans will complete the job in keeping thirsty wild animals in good shape.
The Desert Hills Water for Wildlife golf tournament was a success and fun time for one and all with 13 teams competing. A great fundraiser with 1/2 of winnings being donated back to help keep the catchments full of necessary water for the wildlife in the Yuma area.
Much thanks to Doug Beach, past president of YVRGC, who volunteered nearly 600 hours of his time and effort assisting Game and Fish at hauling water where needed this year. He was chosen their volunteer of the year because of all his hard work, much appreciated.
ANNUAL YOUTH SMALL GAME CAMP: YVRGC (along with Southwest Wildlife Foundation) and Unit IV Game and Fish Dept. Annual Youth Small Game Camp will be held Nov. 18-20 at Coyote Camp (Take Dateland Valley turn off from I-8). Maps will be posted for those that don’t know the way. Register online with Game and Fish with Kelly and Jared Young chairing the event assisted by their youngsters. They will need volunteers for that Saturday’s activities at camp – Let Kelly at the Yuma Game and Fish Dept. 928-342-0091 know if you have activity ideas and be willing to volunteer. Your help will be greatly appreciated. The camp will be at the White Wing Ranch area – same location as other years. Free for all participating youngsters attending with their families. A great camping experience for all youth members of the club and their parents/families. A great dinner is planned for Saturday evening for everyone attending, once activities are done, so they could even use volunteers to help with the food preparation and cooking for it to run smooth and easy for everyone. Get signed up with Kelly – she’ll be waiting for your call. Funds are provided by a Grant from Game and Fish making this a FREE event for everyone who has signed up to attend.
ARIZONA WILDLIFE FEDERATION – BRIDGES TO BOW: The new “B2B” program has successfully increased attention to the Bow (Becoming an Outdoors Woman) Program to young diverse and underrepresented young women to learn about, get registered for and attend BOW workshops to give them the information,skills and confidence they need to become active and engaged outdoors women learning all about hunting, angling, hiking, camping – all about the outdoors. To learn about it all: https://azwildlife.org/action-throughadvocacy.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Results of the latest Lanny Brock Memorial Bass Derby were successful with Craig Johnson capturing the top spot and 5-fish limit weighing 17 lbs. Taking second place with 15.86 lbs. was Jimmy and Joel followed by Joseph and Nicole Winthrop with 15.26 lbs to place third. Good fishing, all! I’m checking with Robby Ballew now to confirm the rumor of him taking over from Simon who did a great job but is too busy to continue as chair for the bass tournaments this next season. Check this column to be sure once I hear from Robby. There will be more mini-youth fishing clinics coming up this year and next. The last mini-fishing tournament had 50 youngsters fishing at West Wetlands Pond with a share of kids at the event who hadn’t fishing before – ever. They even had good results using parts of the donuts, left from that morning, for bait for bass as well as catfish. Much thanks to David and John Parrish for helping the kids. The plan now is to put tackle boxes together using pencil boxes with lures and other fishing needs for the kids who are new to fishing – If anyone has lures, hooks, bobbers, etc. they no longer need and would be willing to share, please give me a call 928-247-4450.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: I’ll be checking as well to learn if Tracy Purtee is still going to chair their bass tournaments and to get the schedule for this coming year. If you’d like to call Tracy his number is 928-978-3659. I’ll also find out if Chapman Chevrolet will still be taking care of the 8-pound pot for tournaments coming up as the did for earlier 2022 competition with the entry free for all teams in the events as well as with FTS Auto and the Hideaway still continuing their great prizes as they did earlier this year. Check this column next week when I should have answers.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a Shooting 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training. If you missed the Sept. 15 sign-up and safety training but are still interested, contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: WINTER HOURS (NOV. THRU APRIL): Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Until November hours are Saturdays and Sundays only. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Matches discontinued until November. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows.. We will start on Fridays 8:00 AM or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.