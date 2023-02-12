The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reported recently that “six Sonoran pronghorn were returned to Mexico as part of a binational effort to prevent the Sonoran pronghorn from becoming extinct. Due to the species population decline, the Sonoran pronghorn was listed as endangered in the late 1960s by the precursor of what’s now known as the Endangered Species Act (ESA), a law that protects at-risk species and their habitats from extinction.” A good move by AZGFD, no doubt about it.
“In the early 2000s, severe drought conditions almost decimated the species’ population. As a result, AZGFD partnered with other agencies to implement measures to halt the decline of the species. One of the management strategies included creating a semi-captive breeding program, spearheaded by AZGFD. The breeding program was launched in 2004 when Mexico allowed AZGFD to take a few Sonoran pronghorns from Sonora and translocate them to the semi-captive breeding pen at Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in southwest Arizona. The success of the program was seen within two years, as several Sonoran pronghorn were released into their natural habitat in Arizona. Nearly 20 years after the inception of the program, Arizona’s Sonoran pronghorn population is estimated to be 456, which is considered a sustainable level”.
“The Sonoran pronghorn’s range is exclusive to southern Arizona and northern Sonora. Nearly 20 years ago, AZGFD and the state of Sonora discussed the possibility of, eventually, Arizona returning the favor to Mexico by sending six Sonoran pronghorn back to Sonora; it was agreed that the option would only be explored once Arizona’s Sonoran pronghorn population recovered to sustainable levels.
“In December 2022, the AZGFD along with multiple partner agencies, as part of the annual capture and release operations at the Cabeza Prieta semi-captive breeding pen, processed six Sonoran pronghorn, performed thorough medical evaluations on the animals and fitted them with GPS collars. They transported the animals to northern Sonora’s El Pinacate Biosphere Reserve, where they remained in a holding pen until they successfully adapted to the environment. On Jan. 10, 2023, representatives from AZGFD and Sonora’s Ecological and Sustainable Development Commission (CEDES), returned to El Pinacate to release the six Sonoran pronghorn back into the wild. Agency partners: AZGFD, Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas (CONANP); El Pinacate Biosphere Reserve, Comisión de Ecología y Desarrollo Sustentable del Estado de Sonora (CEDES), Dirección General de Vida Silvestre (DGVS), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS), Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, National Park Service (NPS), Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Department of Defense (DoD), U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, U.S. Border Patrol, Bureau of Land Management”.
AZGFD Final Reminder: If your hunt plan included applying for elk or pronghorn, Feb. 14 (Tuesday) is the deadline – check azgfd.gov to be sure to have everything needed to apply.
ARIZONA HUNTER EDUCATION: Call AZGFD Region IV Office at 342-0091 to learn about and sign up for the next class in Yuma, approved by the state of Arizona.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: There will be a “FREE” youth (13-17 years of age) Archery event coming up on March 4th, to be held at the Adair Park Archery Range with Bryon Green chairing the event along with club volunteers and members of Southwest Bowhunters there to assist in supervision as well as to keeping it safe and good fun for the youngsters. While at the range, the club plans to do up a deep pit bbq to give the kids a free lunch when finished with their learning to shoot bows and arrows and the value in practicing with safety in mind – always. Adults who attend can also get in on the pit bbq. Call Bryon at 928-246-2315 or visit him at greenbh@msn.com. (check next week’s column for details).
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies who are interested in firearms and hunting meet every third Thursday of the month at Brewer’s off Avenue B and 24th Street. Ladies from all walks life are always welcome to come to meetings to learn about the club, about firearms and archery as well as hunting along with wildlife and outdoors conservation and are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928--6851 with questions you might have.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB (YVRGC): If you are a bass fishing enthusiast, here is the following YVRGC Bass Derbv schedule: Feb. 18 – launching out of Fisher’s Landing, March 11th – Fisher’s Landing, March 25th – Mittry Lake Boat Dock, April 15th and May 13th both at Fisher’s Landing, June 3rd – Big Bass Dinner at VFW Post 8242, June 17th – Big Bass Derby at Fisher’s Landing, July 8th & 9th – Season Finale, Day 1 at Fisher’s Landing, Day 2 at Mittry Lake. COSTS & OPTIONS: Entry Fee: $40/Boat (Solo or 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2LB Pot, $50 ALL IN. RULES & REGULATIONS: YVRGC Membership required for non-open tournaments; Tournaments pay down 3 places (!00% payout); 5 Bass Limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty; Safe Light Launch, 8 hour fish time (actual launch times and details to follow) Series points for Angler of the Year; PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. SIGN UP AT THE HIDEAWAY / CHAIRMAN Leslee Boggs (928 580-9966).
YVRGC YOUTH MINI-BASS CLINICS: Dates and locations are still being finalized now – I’ll report on that as soon as it’s all set. (These youngsters are the future of fishing so it’s good to help them all we can). Don’t forget to visit The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop to learn about fishing dates, tournaments to fish for that added practice and know-how. I am putting together a bunch of small tackle boxes for the kids to get them started on the fishing fun. They will include hooks, bobbers, weights, even small lures and worms and finger nail clippers (use instead of scissors). I still need some small stringers (If anyone might have small-type fishing accessories they don’t use any longer. If you have anything at all that would work for the kids, I’d love to hear from you – call me (Jean) at 928-247-4450 or email me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. Your help will be appreciated.
AMERICAN BASS (ABA) – Yuma Division: Check here next week for results from the Feb. 4th bass tournament held at Mittry Lake. You can still try your luck on other bass tournaments scheduled later – the next on March 4th. Fish each of the events to earn 1 credit to qualify for ABA team championship plus Points toward ANGLER OF THE YEAR for the Yuma Region. 2023 Bass Tournaments still scheduled: March 4th, April 22nd. dates for The fall Fish schedule or check with Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659.
- Catch the FISH TIP next week for suggestions for catching LM bass this time of year prior to the spawn getting into full swing.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The latest schedule – Feb 12 – 9-10:30 at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 26 -9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ware Farm/ 928-978-3659, March 12 – 9 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Muzzle- Loader, .22 & shotgun End of Year Competition at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 20 – 9 a.m. This is Sunday at Ware Farm/Dome Valley. Archery and Air Rifle competition.
ADAIR PARK SHOOTING RANGE FACILITY:
- YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL) Open Matches are Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. VMX – 1 shoot 1300-1900. YYG practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays with a Saturday 2/18 practice at 12:30 p.m.Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
- YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES (black powder) CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something to shooters is asked to shop at the club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvous – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December/
- CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
- HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com – check new information next week.
- YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL post them to our site. Email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Call Rick at 928-750-6279. MULTI-gUN/PPC Matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com on Facebook, or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the the archery range with 2-day invitational archery shoots off and on during the year, all held at the Adair Park archery range. All shoots are open to the public and shoot fees are reasonable. The SWBH is proud to support other club’s bowhunters. E-mail your news to southwestbowhuntersclub.net or call Rick at 928-750-6279 – we will gladly post your event information to our site.