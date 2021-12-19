Arizona Sportsmen for Wildlife Conservation is now offering a beautiful specialty license plate. By purchasing the plate you will be making a contribution to Arizona’s wildlife and wildlife habitat. Seventeen dollars ($17) of each $25 special license fee will go to AZSFWC’s L. Gary Stinson Grant Fund. The AZSFWC will review and approve all grants from the special license plate program revenues. These grants will fund important on-the-ground wildlife habitat restoration and enhancement projects as well outdoor recreational and educational opportunities that promote conservation.
These plates can be purchased at MVD offices around the state or online, and can also be personalized with up to seven (7) characters with an additional $25.To order an AZSFWC Conservation License Plate online go to: http://www.servicearizona.com. If you wish to personalize your plate, click on “Personalized/Specialty Plates” to check its availability. Once you have verified the availability of your personalization, or if you only want to order the AZSFWC Conservation Special Plate, click on “Order My Plate.” Order your plate as a sequential shelf plate for $25 per year or as a personalized plate for $50 per year.
The plate is also available for all categories of trailers as well as with the International Symbol of Access for Disabilities. Another helpful link when ordering your special license plate with many of your questions answered is http://servicearizona.com/webapp/vehicle/plates/showinfoPag.doThe AZSFWC Conservation Plate gives all Arizonans an opportunity to contribute to programs that benefit our wild creatures. step up and support “Wild Arizona.”
Grant funds are utilized for 3 general purposes:
- on-the-ground wildlife habitat restoration and enhancement projects
- educational opportunities that promote conservation
- recruitment and retention activities that promote conservation
As promised, here are some other thoughts for great Christmas gifts:
- How about a hunting or fishing license, single or combo for the coming year for your sportman or member of your family?
- Visit local sports dealers for many gift ideas your outdoors man or woman may love to have
- A copy of current hunt or fishing regulations would be a very helpful gift for anyone
- A new tent or extra warm sleeping bag is always welcome for anyone loving the outdoors
- Warm clothing for your outdoors enthusiast including thermals and wool socks along with boots for cold higher elevation hunts or fishing trips
- Lanterns, cook stoves and utensils, Dutch ovens, cast iron skillets, hunting rifles and pistols as well as archery equipment.
- A nifty gift for any youngster is giving of your time by accompanying him/or her to an outdoor camp
- Another gift of your precious time includes taking your youngster on some fishing fun – a world of enjoyment for any child to learn some of the tricks in catching fish – take advantage of stocking dates for trout during cold weather and water conditions – with time away from school during Christmas – a good time to take your youngster(s) fishing at one of our many waters including canals in the Yuma area for most any fish biting.
- Or think about taking the family up to the cold, snow country – could be Flagstaff in northern AZ for an example as well as Julian high up in the San Diego mountains or other higher elevation areas for a wonderful event for the whole family to enjoy.
Hunt happenings:
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: 2022 Club Elections were held – Pres. Pat Headington & VP Bobby Pope, reelected; New Members of Board of Directors – Robby Ballew, Tim Thompson, Bobby Harrison, Bryon Green, Cheryl Jones & Rick Bielke – welcome one & all! Treasurer Tanya Nash & Secretary Jean Wilson will remain the same.
- YUMA DESERT DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday at Brewers off Ave. B – you’ll be most welcome. Note: There will be no meeting in December – will meet again Jan. 20th. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become a club member – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
FISH TIP for catching largemouth bass at Yuma area waters: Few moving baits allow you to fish fast and cover the water column on a single cast as efficiently as a lipless crankbait. MLF pro Edwin Evers breaks down when, where, and how to fish lipless crankbaits to catch bass throughout the year, emphasizing the fall and spring cold water periods. 5 lipless crankbait tips for catching more bass:
- Match bait size to the forage. Understanding forage type and size is a critical piece to lure selection. Bass often key in on a particular size and species of baitfish. Matching your lure will improve your odds of getting bit.
- Match bait size to the depth. Unlike most moving baits, lipless crankbaits single fast and can be fished at a range of depths from shallow grass to deep ledges. When targeting bass relating to shallow grass or feeding on small shad, a 1/4-ounce lipless is the go-to. Step up to a 1/2- or 3/4-ounce bait when baitfish size increases or you need to get deeper with the bait.
- Make the bait do something different. Evers stresses NOT to get into a cast and retrieve routing. Instead, manipulate the bait action with a mix of rod tip actions (pulls and snaps) and retrieve speed changes.
- Focus efforts on wind-blown shorelines and pockets. Wind concentrates plankton and baitfish. When you get to the lake, make a quick note of wind direction and consider starting your search around wind-exposed areas.
- Change rod angle to control running depth. Keep your rod tip high when you want the bait to run shallow such as burning over a grass flat. Lower your rod tip in conjunction with slowing the retrieve speed when a deeper running depth is desired.
- TACKLE USED – LURE – Berkley Warpig Lipless Crankbait, 1/4-ounce, ROD – Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Platinum Signature Casting Rod, 7’1″ Medium, REEL – Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Platinum Signature Casting Reel, 8.3:1. LINE – Berkley Trilene 100% Fluorocarbon, 12-pound.
Check next week’s column for more tips for late fall bass.
Fish Stocking Schedule for the rest of December: Trout were stocked between Dec. 13-17 at the PAAC Pond, West Wetlands and Somerton Council Park Pond, then between Dec. 27-31 Fortuna Pond will be stocked again with trout. Watch this column later in the month for schedule of trout stocking dates in January depending on the Yuma area continuing to enjoy cooler weather and water temperatures that allow trout to survive.
Fishing clubs
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Keep a check on this column for Bass Tournament dates, times, etc. as soon as I receive them from the Chairmen. Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com with questions.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
DESERT BASS – Still no word on what’s going on with this club that began when Mac McDermott passed. If anyone might be willing to take this one on please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters who have worked with their training since last Sept. are preparing now to take part in their annual winter camp out Jan. 22-23. A very good training program with 4-H so if you have a youngster who is interested in the shooting sports, think seriously of him/her getting together with the program come next Sept. In the meantime, they can get together with a 4-H Club in the Yuma area to be eligible for the shooting program next fall.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. YUMA YOUNG GUNS are busy with practice as usual at the Adair Park range.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES RENDEZVOUS – JAN. 13-16, 2022: Plan your time to attend the Rendezvous being held at the Adair Park black powder range with events including rifle Paper & Gong, Trade Gun Gong & Paper, Pistol Gong & Paper, Squirrel Gun Aggregate, Flint Lock Aggregate, Trail Walk Sunday morning or if time allows on Saturday. Afternoons in place of fun shoots will be “Hawk & Knife Blocks.” Fees: Adults $20, Family $30 plus a blanket prize per shooter worth $10 or more, something you’d like to have. Shooting times: Ranges open at 9 a.m., close at 4 p.m. All paper will be completed by Saturday at 5 p.m. Trail Walk can be shot Sunday morning by anyone interested in doing so. The Saturday night Bar-PQ potluck will be at 5:30 p.m. with club furnishing the cooked meat. Your ticket to attend is 1 side dish – anyone not registered to shoot but wishing to attend the bbq must bring a potluck dish and pay $10 each (does not apply to family members of registered shooters (spouse & children). Traders Welcome – no traders fee. Spectators welcome. Awards on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Additional information – call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifleyuma.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! All archers welcome. The HUNT FOR CHARITY SHOOT, 1st week-end in December, WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot, Memorial Day Week-end with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact Jean Wilson – jeanrenegade@gmail.com with questions or additions.