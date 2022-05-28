With school about to get left behind us for awhile, this summer is an ideal time for enjoying that fishing fun for the kiddos as well as ourselves. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is keeping license fees low for kids at $5 for a youth combination hunt and fish (ages 10-17). Ages under that fish for FREE, allowing the take of all fish species statewide (including at community fishing waters).
Cost of general fishing licenses is $37, allowing the take of all species of fish statewide and the $57 combo hunt and fish license that allows both fishing and hunting – with hunting you’d still need to have proper permits with seasons considered. Remember, licenses are valid for one year from the date of purchase, no longer due the first of the year as it had been in the past.
A very good idea to get a free copy of the Urban Fishing Program Guide-book from Game and Fish that includes a weekly stocking calendar along with a share of great fishing tips. A copy of the current fishing regulations is also a good idea to have with plenty of information included of things we all need to know. Waters, now with the coming of summer, are on the warm side so fish are heading for deeper water at times where it’s cooler – they still get hungry though and will bite at most any offering tossed their way. Good places for kids to toss a line in the water are West Wetlands Pond, The PAAC Pond and Fortuna Lake (known by most of us as pond). Canals also have a lot of fish in residency. Take a trip to Mittry Lake or Martinez Lake where boat docks are handy and toss a line under the dock in the shade and watch for a bite. Or find a bit of shade along any body of water and toss a line in.
Be ready for a fish to nibble & take a bite. For bait, try worms, even bits of hot dogs, crickets, grasshoppers, corn kernels with light line, small-ish hook and bobber. There are a lot of really great fishing outfits available with prices to match but there is also a good variety of not-so-costly rods and reels that’ll do the trick nicely. If there’s no money to spend on rods and reels, don’t let that stop you from fishing. Cut a decent size slender tulie or tree branch, trim it down, tie on fishing line or sturdy string and a hook along with a small to medium size bobber, use a bit of bait, toss it in the water and wait for the fun to begin.
To wrap this up, be sure to take along plenty of drinking water and wear a hat/cap to keep you cool. Long sleeves will also keep you from having too much sun – or use sunscreen. A good tip: if you plan to fish from a boat, tie a rope to your tackle box and to the boat so if you accidentally let your tackle box go overboard, you won’t lose it all. Also if you get too hot, get wet and hunt some shade. Most of all, be sure to enjoy every minute of your fishing fun.
Fishing News
Dates coming up: June 8 – Big Bass Derby Dinner at Taipan Rods Shop, June 11 June Member Derby, Fisher’s Landing, July 9 – Big Bass Derby/Fisher’s Landing Remember, members earn points at tournaments going toward the “ Angler of the Year” awards. A good opportunity for beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experienced fishermen. All anglers are welcome to club “open” tournaments. call Simon at 928-261-0922 or visit him at taipanrods@aol.com.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION:
Latest results from 5/07/2022: 1.Tim Price-Robby Shehan 18.66 lbs., 2. Craig Johnson-Brenton Lute 18.39, 3. Kalib & Steve Lund 17.29 lbs. 4, Richard Gill Jr./Ramon 16.13, 5. Carter Coleman/Brady Jones 15.09. Big Fish: 1.Kalib & Steve Lund 5.90 lbs., 2. Johnson-Lute 5.08, 3. Richard Gill Jr./Ramon 4.50. Other Teams: Jim Waits/John Turner, Mark & Matthew Williams, Josh Hodges/Cody Benson, Chad & Bob Voss, Chip Gilbert/Lester Albury, Joe & Liz Bistline and Jeff Lenard/Phil Trevellyan. Good fish’n one and all! Hope to have info. on the next ABA tournament for the next column or call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659. If you’re a beginner, ask about signing up with ABA so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know.
MINI-FISHING CLINICS
A reminder of the kids fishing being planned at Community ponds by the Rod and Gun Club working with Region IV Arizona Game and Fish personnel in addition to the Annual Youth Fishing Clinic at Mittry Lake that has always been so popular. A great idea – it will give youngsters the opportunity to fish different times all year long. Thanks ahead for all the parents willing to transport and be with their youngsters while they enjoy the fishing fun. Mini-fishing clinics are a real winner! IT’S Always FREE for the kids! I’m told this will begin in the fall. If that should change with an event planned before that ,I’ll be sure to let you know.
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB
Open to Junior High and High School students. I’m told Simon Apadoca has taken it over this year so I’ll check with Simon and report my findings next week. Or, If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Simon at 928-261-0922 or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to any questions you might have. (Check here next week once I’ve checked to be sure Simons information is correct).
Hunt Happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB:
Information we all need to be aware of was learned from Daniel Stewart of Yuma Proving Ground at the latest YVRGC meeting. He reported, The annual fee of $35 for YPG hunt permits covers all YPG lands that now will include 22,000 acres of land they leased from BLM, with all lands open to hunting. Visit the YPG at 928-328-2151 for complete information; Annual YVRGC Adult member javelina contest winners: 1. Pat Headington 45 lbs., 2. Jason Smart 44 lbs, 3. Vance Ford 42 lbs., 4. Doug Beach 38.8 lbs., 5. Larry Smart 35 lbs., 6. Matt Ewing 31.74 lbs., Bobby Nash 28.52 lbs, Eddie Hester 27.6 lbs. & Tanya Nash 25.98 lbs. A great showing this year – congrats to each!
AZ HUNTER EDUCATION:
The full blown hunter ed class (in classroom) is back with the next class June 6-10 followed by the Saturday Field Day. Get signed up now at AZGFD.com for the class. Sprague’s will also do 1 Field Day each month with all qualifications for 30 students – call 726-0022 for dates and times.
Shooting Sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB:
Summer hours – May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. 5 shooting fields: Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB:
During May we will have our usual 1st and 3rd Saturday matches, then discontinue club organized matches until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB:
The club is still shooting our Friday silhouette matches during the summer as my schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8:00 AM or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915 for answers to questions.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA:
Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 .Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS:
Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB:
Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
