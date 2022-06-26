If you are inclined to stay at home because of our summer heat, don’t! Blow the dust off your fishing gear and get to the water with fish biting like crazy at times, especially during “cool-er” early morning and late evening hours along the Colorado River waters near Yuma. Just remember to take along mosquito repellent (with DEET) and plenty of drinking water to keep hydrated.
One of the most frustrating fishing conditions is when bass are found in clear, shallow water this time of year. They are plainly visible, yet almost impossible to catch – and because you are as visible as the fish, it takes plenty of finesse to get close enough to cast. It also takes the patience of a saint to entice them to bite.
Shallow bass relate strongly to shadows from overhanging trees, so make a presentation with a plastic worm – try the Culprit worm or try others you might prefer. Dark colors can be seen easily, while some anglers use light translucent colors such as amber or watermelon. Bubble gum or hot oranges also provoke a strike at times. Try casting five or six feet past your target, then twitch the lure several times, slowing it up when it gets by a spot where a fish might be holding. If the bass plays lazy, twitch the lure quickly out of the strike zone to give the lure an appearance of a fleeing baitfish, which often elicits a strike. Don’t retrieve too slowly in shallow clear water because that gives the bass the opportunity to examine your lure.
A good pair of sunglasses are essential. A yellow tint for sight fishing shallow bass can make the fish stand out from the surroundings. Be sure to keep a low profile and avoid bright clothing colors – camouflage or light blue work well. Noise can spook the fish, so even using a trolling motor sometimes can be too loud. Better to anchor or tie up to a tree at water’s edge.
A good idea to adapt to summer conditions for success. Many catfish, bass and bluegill still lurk in the depths of our lakes, rivers and ponds that have seen a lot of the same baits and presentations – may be a good time to change and experiment with new baits, new combinations and new techniques to get attention. Try combining a piece of shrimp with a worm or dip a hot dog in stinkbait. Do a web search for “secret catfish baits” and discover an amazing selection of concoctions sure to increase your fishing success.
Make rigging changes and try fluorocarbon fishing lines in lighter test weights to make your line practically invisible, or try fishing without weights to let your line flutter to the bottom, or fish with 4- 6 lb. test line and keep weights to a minimum.
Confidence can be a very important factor for successful fishing. A lack of confidence can easily spell the difference between good and poor fishing, once a person passes the novice stage. The way a person feels has fully as much to do with fishing as the way the fish feel. The psychological effect on the fisherman is fully as important as the optical effect on the fish. A new lure renews faith. Changing flies or lures is one way to alter a bad trend when fishing or change your fishing area. When you are unsuccessful, dream up a new plan to outwit your quarry, then carry it through with confidence – that can work wonders. The important thing in the long run is to start each trip enthusiastically, with the firm belief that you will succeed. This confidence will help you do your very best.
Dan Eggertson’s latest summer time catfishing tip: “Many people would have been more successful than they were catfishing if only they knew some little tricks and techniques that guarantee success, instead of leaving everything to chances and luck. Besides the conventional ways we’ve learned, applying some basic catfishing tricks will help us in getting the biggest catches of our lives. You mustn’t always have one favorite place to fish, rig to use, one favored bait, nor a way and style to always use it.Trying newer tricks and finding better places and more workable techniques is the key to success in catfishing. It’s all about improvement and the use of methods that work.”
A Good Thought: It holds true each time we venture outdoors, to “Leave It Better Than You Find It” when we do anything that’s fun in the sun. “NEVER BE A SLOB,” tossing litter wherever you please. Take trash bags along wherever you go and fill them with unwanted trash and litter taking it all back home for proper disposal. It even works like a charm when you pick up someone elses litter along with your own. Results are outstanding! If we’d each do that, our great outdoors areas in and around Yuma and beyond will always be clean and inviting, making for pure enjoyment for us all!
Fishing Clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Check here mid-July for final results of this year’s Bass Derby as well as who gets named “Angler of the Year.” The club fishing tournaments offer a good opportunity for club members who are beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experienced fishermen and all anglers are welcome to YVRGC club’s open tournaments.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: June 11th results will be forthcoming. It was the final ABA tournament until fall when the weather begins to cool again. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 with questions. If you’re a beginner, ask about signing up with ABA so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know. Jimmy Waits is still a great promoter for the ABA – call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
MINI FISHING CLINIC FOR KIDS: These mini clinics are put together to assist our kids in learning how to fish at Community Ponds by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club members working with AZGFD – Region IV to provide events, the next one planned for Sept. 24th National Hunting & Fishing Day at West Wetlands. Get registered with Game and Fish – call 928-342-0091. It’s always FREE to the kids! As always, volunteers to help the kids are most welcome.
HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: open to junior high and high school students. Call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-0922 if your student is interested in teaming up with the group or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to questions.
Hunt happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: Get signed up now for the 2022 Prairie Dog Quest JULY 1-2 at the Route 66 Motel, 22750 AZ-66, Seligman, AZ 86337. Let them know you are a YVGC member – call Ruth for a room at 928-422-3470. Dinner at 7 p.m. July 2 with great prizes. RSVP now to Bobbie Nash at 928-503-3390. Include shirt size with RSVP.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Hope you didn’t miss yesterday’s “Women on the Wing” Annual Banquet. Ladies who are interested in firearms and hunting along with conservation of the outdoors and wildlife are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. I’ll report complete information next week or you can call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851. You are welcome to attend their monthly meeting every 3rd Thursday at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street.
Shooting Sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. 5 shooting fields: Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Scheduled matches, are discontinued until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8:00 AM or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915 for answers to questions.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556. Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Lyme Disease: Check next week’s column for information on Lyme (tick-borne) Disease with the possibility of coming in contact with ticks while on your camping, hunting or fishing trips this summer and what to do to prevent it.
Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or 928 247-4450 with Outdoors questions or suggestions – I’ll be glad to hear!