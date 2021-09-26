Back Country Hunters and Anglers (the BHA outfit that took care of Yuma’s latest dove cook-off) wrote, “The smell of crushed sage, the ‘Chi-ca-go’ of a quail and the splitting of a sunset by a vast plain of grass. These are emblematic of North American grasslands, which are vanishing all too quickly. In partnership with a coalition of conservation organizations, BHA is working to advance a proposal in Congress to establish the North American Grasslands Conservation Act. This legislation would create a landowner-driven, voluntary, incentive-based program to conserve and restore threated grassland ecosystems across the continent. The model for this concept is the successful North American Wetlands Conservation Act, or NAWCA.
North America’s grasslands are one of our most threatened ecosystems – and most critical habitat for wildlife. They include tallgrass, mixed grass, and shortgrass prairies, sagebrush shrub-steppe, and savanna grasslands. Over 50 million acres of these ecosystems have been lost in just the last decade – converted to croplands, lost to development and fragmented by invasive species. Each year, on average more than 1 million acres of sagebrush burn due to invasive annual grasses that fuel wildfire. By encouraging a bipartisan, action-oriented approach in Congress, we can and will be successful in the conservation and restoration of our North American grasslands. Without swift action, future generations of sportsmen and women won’t enjoy the same opportunities we do today. Join us at BHA in calling upon Congress to invest in our grasslands.
Because September has been Public Lands Month it’s a good time for us to be sure our lands are clean of litter. Back Country Hunters and Anglers held their Public Land Pack-Out in Missoula, MT – way too far for any of us to travel to help. However, I hope you were able to assist with our own “clean up” of areas around Yuma needing to be cleaned from litter left by careless dove hunters. Papers, cups, litter of all kinds including spent shot gun shells were left in fields they hunted. This causes all kinds of problems, some very expensive, to the farmers with their heavy-duty tractors and other machinery being destroyed by hunters carelessness. Much thanks to Richard Sprague of Spragues Sports for putting this together as he has done for many years. Any clean up of hunted areas with farmers’ fields helps us keep good relations with those farmers so we can be welcome to hunt there another time – so important!
Any time you get to enjoy our outdoors areas for any reason in and around Yuma, always remember to “Leave it better than you find it” and “Pack it in, Pack it out.” Never leave ANYTHING in a farmer’s field or anywhere else where it could cause harm. It’s a really good thing to clean it up ourselves each and every time we’re out. Keeping good relations with farmers as well as other property owners can ensure our being welcome a next time.
Hunt happenings
BBXXXII BIG BREAST CONTEST had over 100 entries Sept. 1 & 2 with 62% out of towners and 38% local hunters taking part. Richard Sprague reports, “The biggest breast for 2021 was harvested by Ethan Mcurley of Yuma with his 81.1 gram White Wing while Mary Drake from Delta, Utah enjoyed taking second place with her 77.0 gram bird. Seth Mattice, also of Yuma, succeeded in taking 3rd place with his 75.7 gram dove. Most hunters reported solid hunting on day 1 and 2 – a great opener, overall.”
If you are like most hunters, we’re resting some, cleaning equipment and playing the waiting game for Nov. 20 and the late dove season to roll around so we can get back to it! I thoroughly enjoyed every bite of the dove and bacon concoctions we put together on the bbq so I am really looking forward to getting at it once again, as always. If you have applied for permit-tags for deer or elk this year and possibly javelina or other spring hunts come January or February, hope you are successful! When you are preparing for the next hunt, don’t forget “practice makes perfect” is oh, so important to a successful hunt. It pays off in big dividends!
FISH FINDINGS:
BERKLEY has a new nibble-style PowerBait dough to help catch more panfish. Formulated exclusively for panfish, new Berkley PowerBait Panfish Nibbles feature the legendary PowerBait formula which disperses a scent field to attract panfish, and then seals the deal with a flavor they can’t resist. These soft, yet long lasting petite nibbles are easy to use without leaving a mess. The PowerBait Panfish Nibbles contain a non-floating formula, making them an ideal bait for fishing around docks, under bobbers, tipping jigs or filling tube baits. The Panfish Nibbles can also prove effective when paired with live bait for added scent and flavor dispersion. Available in three original colors and three Chroma-Glow color options that glow the color you see.
THIS WEEK’S FISH TIPS: 1. Sprinkle moth flakes on the bottom of your boat to discourage mosquitos; 2. Sprinkle bread with sugar and moisten slightly beneath a cloth or newspaper to collect a supply of crickets, an excellent natural bait for both bass and panfish; 3. Instead of carrying swivels loose in your tackle box where its hard to keep them from hiding, string them on a big safety pin so you can get to them fast when you need one; 4. Try fishing live minnows like plastic worms or grubs, rigged with a couple of split-shot a foot up the line, casting out and slowly pumping it back across the bottom.
Fishing Clubs:
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB, open to both junior high and high schoolers: I’ll be checking with David Parrish and his crew for when they will be getting started with some fall fishing plans. It’ll be a great year coming up for the youngsters I’m sure. I’ll report all the news here as I learn beginning next week. If any young Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928 941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: If any member(s) can “make” the time to keep these great bass tournaments going for next season, contact president Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit 585levy@gmail.com or attend the Oct. 6th YVRGC meeting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 19 hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. – You’re also welcome to get in on the reasonable and tasty dinner at 6:30 p.m. prior to meeting.
AMERICAN BASS – Yuma Region: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to find someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. To learn more or get answers to questions, call Jimmy at 928-210-3372 – he’ll be glad to hear from you.
DESERT BASS – Still No word on what’s happening with this club. If anyone might be willing to take this one on to keep it going, please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.
SHOOTING SPORTS: Put Adair Park Ranges to good use while maintaining clubs are gone for the summer. As a member of the public, vacant ranges are open to your use dawn to dusk for your safe shooting practice. Be sure to pick up all litter & spent shells while there to take away with you when you leave. The motto is, “Leave it better than you find it” a really good thing to remember.
RANGES OPEN NOW:
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 – 11 a.m. with sign up at the club house. Member fee $5, non-members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. The Yuma Young Guns will be starting their winter shooting soon – call Bob Avila for the news.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifle.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August), COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: shooting ARCHERY Sundays 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! Current archery shoots will be 14 3D targets in the canyon today 8/22 (great hunting practice). The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.