Latest Game and Fish news includes taking care during monsoon weather in Arizona: They report, “Monsoon weather is just around the corner, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) cautions boaters and off-highway vehicle (OHV) users that weather conditions can quickly change and become dangerous for those who aren’t prepared. The severity of monsoon storms varies greatly from a minor dust storm to a violent thunderstorm capable of producing hail, deadly lightning and flash flooding. “Arizona is known for its often unbearable summer heat; it’s also known for great places to get outdoors, whether that’s on an OHV in the high country or one of our many lakes or rivers,” said Josh Hoffman, boating safety education coordinator. “However, it’s important for people to keep the day’s weather in mind. If severe weather is likely, or storms are starting to build up around you, it’s a good time to safely get off the water or trails and head indoors.”
Paddlers who enjoy the water on a paddleboard should pay extra close attention to the weather. “In previous years most boaters caught in monsoon weather were paddlers,” Hoffman said.
AZGFD offers the following advice to protect those recreating during a monsoon:
When on a boat, personal watercraft or paddleboard
While life jackets are legally required for anyone under 12, everyone should wear a life jacket at all times while on the water. Storms can create large waves that could knock a passenger from the boat.
Monitor the weather and use a weather radio or a weather app for updates from the National Weather Service. If storms are predicted, or are approaching, pull the boat out of the water or consider postponing the outing.
Secure all gear above and below decks. Keep everyone aboard away from electrical and ungrounded components, and remain as low in the boat as possible. If there is lightning, disconnect all electrical equipment.
Stay clear of metal objects as much as possible. Slow down, but keep enough power to maintain headway and steering.
Turn on navigation lights. If possible, head for the nearest shore that is safe to approach.
It might be best to ride out the storm in open water rather than try to approach the shore in heavy wind and waves. Boats should head the bow into waves at a 45-degree angle. Personal watercrafts should head directly into the waves.
For more information on boating in Arizona, visit www.azgfd.com/Boating/.
When riding an OHV
Always wear proper safety gear, including a helmet, eye protection, long sleeves, pants, over-the-ankle boots and gloves.
Seek shelter indoors if storms are developing or are nearby.
Never cross running water. While it can look shallow, it might be deep enough that it could push the vehicle downstream or get it stuck in loose sediment.
Drive slowly to not lose control on muddied trails.
To avoid being struck by lightning, avoid open fields, high ground, trees, poles or other tall objects, and standing bodies of water.
Be aware of, and avoid, flash flood zones.
Fish tip
One of the most frustrating fishing conditions is when bass are found in clear, shallow water this time of year – plainly visible, yet almost impossible to catch. Because you are as visible as the fish, it takes plenty of finesse to get close enough to cast. And because shallow bass spook so easily, it takes the patience of a saint to entice them to bite. Shallow bass relate strongly to shadows from overhanging trees so making a presentation with a plastic worm (a Culprit plastic worm works well) topwater bait casting five to six feet past your target seems to do the trick at times. Then twitch the lure several times, slowing it up when it gets by the spot where a fish may be holding. If the bass plays lazy, twitch the lure quickly out of the strike zone to give the lure an appearance of a fleeing baitfish, which often elicits a strike. Don’t go too slow when retrieving in shallow, clear water because this gives the bass an opportunity to examine your lure. Dark Colors can be seen easily, while some anglers use light translucent colors such as amber or watermelon. Bubble gum or hot orange also provoke a strike at times.
A good pair of sunglasses is essential – glasses with a yellow tint for sight fishing shallow bass can make the fish stand out from its surroundings. Be sure to keep a low profile and avoid bright clothing colors – camouflage really comes in handy when fishing shallow (light blue is also good). Noise can spook the fish so even using a trolling motor can be too loud. Better to anchor or tie up to a tree. Checking out Meers Point on the Imperial Refuge if you venture to Martinez Lake may be worth your time and effort along with Mittry Lake and Yuma Canals.
Be sure to take a youngster along to enjoy it with you – it’ll keep you both out of mischief. Make sure to take along enough drinking water and wear a hat – it’ll keep you shaded and a bit cooler. Always take a trash bag or two so you can “leave an area better than you found it”! Think before you leave for home – leaving trash “anywhere” for someone else to dispose of shows laziness and no-caring. Even youngsters are taught better so take that trash bag with you wherever you go outdoors so you can take the trash away with you when you leave so the “other guy or gal” doesn’t have to do it for you!!
Fishing report
The 6/25/2021 Martinez Lake Fishing Report for Colorado River waters in the Yuma area shows it’s good fishing at MARTINEZ LAKE using Senkos – always good either wacky or Texas rigged. Green Pumpkin, Watermelon Red or even Smoke with Purple Flake. Squarebills and Lipless Crankbaits have been doing good as of recent. In calmer currents, work Rattletraps and other lipless crankbaits like a jig. Strikes have been coming from only a few feet deep. Try the Keitech or Bass Assassin Brands. Poppers, Whopper Ploppers, and Frogs in early mornings have been great. Flipping and Pitching has been effective, look for shaded areas and cast. Catfish: Stink baits, Dough Baits, and Chicken liver.
FISHER’S LANDING good as well working with Senkos a great choice. Wacky Rig them with a Wacky tool and some O rings, or Texas Rig with a 4/0 or 5/0 hook.
LAGUNA DAM. also good with bass being taken on Square Bill Crankbaits, Swimbaits, Sendos, Spinnerbaits. Senkos are always a good option either Texas or Wacky rigged.
REDONDO POND although now off the list of Community Fishing Waters is good using Squarebills, and wacky or texas rigged senkos. Spinnerbaits with trailers, either grubs, swimbaits. Lipless Crankbaits.
SENATOR WASH early mornings using Frogs, Poppers or Whopper Ploppers for some early morning strikes. Spinner baits have also been working well.
SQUAW LAKE – early morning poppers and frogs, Senkos are always a good option, Wacky rigged, Texas Rigged or Dropshot – Green pumpkin is good.
WEST WETLANDS – good fishing with Stick Worms/Senkos Texas rigged or wacky rigged. Poppers and Frogs working well early mornings. For Catfish, use Chicken liver and other stinky combinations.
FORTUNA POND – Use rooster tails, panther martins, mepps, or you’re favorite inline spinners. Senkos are always a go to for bass. Texas rigs working well.
ALAMO LAKE – good fishing throwing into brush . Use your favorite Soft Plastic and flip or pitch.
MITTRY LAKE good fishing with Senkos either Texas or Wacky Rigged . Spinnerbaits slow rolled with trailers have been effective.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD & GUN CLUB (YVRGC) will hold the July 17 bass tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing with member fees $40 per boat, $5 Big Fish Option & $5 for 2lb. pot Option totaling $50 with great rewards to winners – contact Brandon at wildweststitchwork.com.
YUMA SCHOOL ANGLERS (YSA): If you’re either a Junior High or High School student who would like to fish for bass with the team, call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or davidshill51@gmail.com. David wants to be sure everyone who wants to fish will get to fish.
ABA – Yuma Region: needs someone to take on the Yuma tournaments. Anyone who would like to take it needs to call Billy Clothier at 928-750-7081 or ABA at 714-423-4532.
So you know, I’ve been unable to contact Michael Obney about Desert Bass Anglers so let me know if you might know where the fishing club stands.
Hunt happenings:
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) – The Prairie Dog Shoot and reservations has been cancelled because of fires too close to Seligman. GOOD NEWS for ticket holders! The drawing for winners (we’ve all been waiting ‘forever’ for this day to come) who have fundraising tickets for Water for Wildlife will be at the club meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday July 7th at the American Legion Post 19 hall at 2575 Virginia Dr. Bring your tickets – you could be a lucky winner! Note: If you can’t come, we’ll call you if you are one of the winners. Come earlier if you’d like for a reasonably priced dinner at 6:30 p.m. Watch this column for results of the Water For Wildlife Golf Tournament held recently at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Course that brought in a good amount of money to help Game and Fish get the water to the wildlife to help them survive the summer heat.
Shooting sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 – 11 a.m. with sign up at the club house. Member fee $5, non-members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check YumaMatchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: shooting ARCHERY Sundays 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95. Other ranges may be open for practice dawn to dusk until maintaining clubs return.
Questions or suggestions: Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.