Let’s talk Water for Wildlife and what’s happening with Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club. The annual fundraiser with $20 tickets on sale now benefitting water for wildlife has begun again. The drawing will be held April 3rd at the fair. We hope you’ll be purchasing at least one ticket to give you a huge chance to be a winner (and you don’t need to be present to win). You can also obtain tickets online at yvrgc.org. There will be 2 winners for $5,000, 1 winner for $3,000 and 2 for $1,000. The odds are great! Monies raised from this, after winners are paid, will go for the club to assist Yuma’s Region IV Game and Fish personnel to get the water to the wildlife so the animals will survive the long, hot summer. Without the water they would perish.
I’ve mentioned other times about why our efforts in keeping our Yuma area water catchments filled and in good shape is so vital. Lakes and other water sources are non-existent in so many of our desert areas in the Yuma area where the animals are and it takes money and lots of it, to keep the water-hauling equipment in useable condition as well as having the money needed to fly water to areas too remote for heavy duty vehicles to get to – and this water is not only needed during our hot summers, it’s all year long to help keep the wildlife in good shape due mainly from a lack of rain here – the main reasons for our attempting to sell enough $20 tickets, with your help, to assist our Game and Fish have enough money to pay for the needs. Members of YVRGC supply a big bunch of the manpower and the money from our fundraisers to help get the job done. A reminder in case you missed last week’s column – Drought conditions continue in our desert southwest and our wildlife needs your help! During the Summer of 2021, the Arizona Game & Fish Department along with volunteers, including YVRGC and Southwest Wildlife Foundation, delivered over 500,000 gallons of water in our region to thirsty wildlife. As we begin the first half of 2022, these water hauling operations continue! Huge thank yous to all those who will either purchase a ticket or two as well as to those who have already gotten your tickets.
Plans are in the works for Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and Southwest Wildlife Foundation to host this year’s Golf Tournament April 9th at Desert Hills Golf Course with tee time 8 a.m. that day. All golfers are welcome to get in on fun and competition. Monies from this tournament will be used to construct new water sources, rehabilitate older ones, and most importantly, help support water hauling operations within our region! Check next week’s column for complete information about the Golf Tournament.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: March 18 – a huge day for yuma area youngsters being treated “free” to enjoy the YOUTH FISHING CLINIC AT MITTRY LAKE with the first 850 kids arriving by daybreak – at 5:30 a.m. being treated to a new fishing rod & reel, bait and T-shirt to get going on the fishing, then getting in on the many outdoor activities put together to take part in including Archery, BB guns, kayaks and much more to keep them busy and on the run to get everything done. There will be a FREE lunch around 11 a.m. – noon, then catch up on other activities missed during the morning. The prize table will be filled once again for all kids participating that day to take a nice prize home with them when all is done. Parents or responsible adult need to plan to accompany their youngster(s) to ensure their safety around the water and so on for an enjoyable day outdoors. Good idea to wear a cap or hat to help keep cool as the day progresses.
Check next week’s column for results of the Feb. 12th tournament. The next bass tournament will be March 12th – the BOB HEFNER MEMORIAL BASS DERBY being held at Mittry Lake with sign up prior to the fishing at The HIDEAWAY BAIT & TACKLE SHOP, not at the water. YVRGC Membership is required for those wanting to earn points toward the Annual Angler of the Year award. Entry fee: $40 per boat (solo or 2-person team. Options are $5 big fish and $5 2 lb. pot totaling $50. The launch will be at safe light with 8 hours of fish time. 100% payout paying down 3 places with a 5 Bass limit, 1/2 lb penalty for dead fish at weigh in. I’ll report results after the tournament or check the bass board later at the Hideaway.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits’ report began with, “Greetings Yuma Region anglers! Congrats to the 1st winner of the brand new 8-pound pot put together by Chapman Chevrolet, was Greg Gilbert whose big bass weighed in at a whopping 9.37 lbs. This new 9-pound pot is a FREE entry Option for all teams in the Yuma Region tournaments. The Pot pays $1000 to the Biggest Bass over 8-Pounds at each Yuma Region event during the 2022 Season. Congratulations also to Chris Pennington & Aron Merrick for topping the field to win the 1st Yuma Region event over all for 2022, with 17.86 total pounds weighed in Chris & Aron topped by a 5.67 Pound pounder! Adding to the excitement was the new to ABA’s Yuma Region events was Chapman Chevrolet 8-This is a FREE entry Option for all teams in the event. The Pot pays $1000 to the Biggest Bass over 8-Pounds at each Yuma Region event during the 2022 Season. First time winner of this great pot was Greg Gilbert with his big bass weighing a huge 9.37 lbs. There were also these special tournament awards: FTS Auto – Free Oil Changes, The Hide-A-Way – 2 $25 Gift Cards and Clothing, Advocate Insurance – $50 1st Out-Of-The-Money! Good to see ABA back to business in Yuma after a long time-out. Much Thanks to Tracy Purtee, new director for the Yuma Region ABA. Questions? Call Tracy at 928-978-3659.
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB – Open to Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids. If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on.
Hunt Happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Tickets are still available for the current raffle, A HENRY BIG BOY 30-30 WINCHESTER RIFLE. Check it out at yvrgc.org. The odds are great! With the Yuma County Fair being open soon. Be sure to stop by the club in the metal building at the fairgrounds and get a winning ticket for the fundraiser mentioned above, if you haven’t already done so. Or you could also buy more than one ticket to beat the odds. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 with questions.
DESERT YUMA DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors and/or wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday – Feb. 17th – at Brewers off Avenue B – you’ll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty @yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become members of the organization – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Fishing Clubs:
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Tournaments – Entry fees $40 per boat (1 0r 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2lb pot option totaling $50 in all. Sign up at the Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop. Must Pre-Register in town (not at the water)! call Simon Apodaca at 928-261-9022. Other Bass tournaments are: March 12, April 9th, May 14, June 11 & July 9th. The Big Bass Dinner is July 9th, the night before. AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Am glad to report that there are new chair’s (husband and wife) handling tournaments now – I’ll report their names, etc. next week so check it out. Will be good to get it all going again.
Shooting sports
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB – Regular “OPEN” black powder matches will begin again 1st & 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park Range. Call Jim Gilligan at 386-679-9130 or Glanda Graves at 928-580-0915 with questions.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so when training begins again in Sept.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette Match, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed. Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest, Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Tuesdays 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest 50 shots at 50 yds, shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Wednesdays 9 a.m. until done – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Fridays 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols. MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no magnums). Start times: 8-8:30 a.m. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 . On Feb. 26 there will be a 1,000 yard match . Future Vintage matches will be held the same day as pistol matches. Conventional pistol 25 yard matches will be held Saturdays, this month was yesterday so those results will be reported when they are available. Long Range Matches will be held Sundays, the next on 2/27. Be sure to update your club waiver for 2022 (also for timed fire and rapid fire). All Saturdays – NRA Approved mid-range matches will begin 3/12 at the Adair Park High Power range. Annual Membership – Adults $25, Juniors $10. Note: No shooting at the range after sundown. Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. open to all!
WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT, February 19-20 – with 60 3D targets. Shooting all day Saturday with a pot luck dinner that evening. Deep-pit bbq will be the main dish – bring something to go along with the meat. Field and Animal rounds are shot throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site, one of which is Blyth Bowmen Invitational is Saturday & Sunday Feb. 19-20. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact me – with questions or additions at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.