Arizona Spring 2022 Hunts
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2022 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for spring turkey, javelina, bison, bear and raptor capture. To apply, click here or visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2022 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet, posted online at www.azgfd.gov/hunting/draw. Printed versions soon will be available at all license dealers statewide – check Yuma Dealers now. The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license (or combination hunt and fish license) to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the online application period (Oct. 12). Licenses are available online, and at any AZGFD office or license dealers statewide. Note: When purchasing an Arizona hunting (or combination hunt and fish) license online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. Don’t throw it away! That license number will be required as part of the draw application process. When applying, there are three ways to locate a Department ID or Customer ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Check your AZGFD portal account. This is the perfect time to review your personal data, including your application history and total bonus points (bonus, loyalty, hunter education). If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you don’t have the AZGFD portal account now, customers are encouraged to create a portal account at accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register, as family account features are now available, and complete the required fields. Draw results no longer will be provided through the automated phone system. Customers still have the option of finding out their draw results by waiting for hunt permit-tags to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. Also plan to purchase PointGuard. This allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. A portal account is no longer required to purchase PointGuard. Information: www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.
Hunt Happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Club president Pat Headington reports, “While I don’t have any numbers yet, in my opinion, the 14th Annual Mike Mitchell Dove Hunter’s BBQ was a success! We had approximately 300 people attend the event at the Fourpoints by Sheraton Hotel. Being new to this event, the community support for this event and wildlife conservation, youth events and education in the Yuma area is tremendous! Thanks very much to sponsors for their much appreciated assistance in putting on this event – they are: K&P Ent. Meaghann Harbinson Realtor, Meisenhimer/Alvazain & Tennant CPA, Palm Canyon Dermatology, Grandma Jo’s, Precision Auto, McNeece Oil, Arizona Lighting, Dr. Kempton DDS, Alexander Auto, Big Bob’s Flooring, Sun Rentals, Shay Oil, Bobby’s Territorial Harley Davidson, Bad Influence Marine, Bingham Equip., Mr. B’s Bikes, First Bank Yuma, D. Parrish Family, Arizona Lighting, Jones & Jones, Rhino Linings of Yuma, Desert Door, Arizona Wildlife Federation, Harrison Farms, Pilkington Construction, Valley Sand & Gravel and Daily Farms.
BACK COUNTRY HUNTERS AND ANGLERS – admin@backcountryhunters.org – YUMA DOVE COOK-OFF EVENT just held. I had hoped to have results by now but it didn’t happen, so check next week if you will – I’ll do my best to include results.
Check next week’s column also to learn what BHA is doing to help our wildlife by their conservation efforts.
Fishing clubs
YUMA STUDENT ANGLERS: Great news! David Parrish (84 Lumber and YVRGC) and his crew have agreed to take over the “Yuma Student Anglers” as well as keeping it open to Junior & Senior students in Yuma in order to keep them fishing for bass and learning more and more as they take to the water. David Parrish and his crew had started the group years back and now that David Shill, who had taken it over this past year doing such a good job of it for the kids, found it necessary to stop directing the kids and their fishing, Parrish and his crew will continue working with the youngsters. If any young Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928 941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Brandon Kendle and Bo Williams are unable to continuce to chair next seasons club bass tournaments. Let me thank them again for doing such a great job chairing all the competition this past season. If any member(s) can make the time to keep these great bass tournaments going for next season, contact president Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit 585levy@gmail.com.
AMERICAN BASS – Yuma Region: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to find someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. To learn more or get answers to questions, call Jimmy at 928-210-3372 – he’ll be glad to hear from you.
DESERT BASS – Still no word on what’s happening with this club. If anyone might be willing to take this one on to keep it going, please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.
Shooting sports
Put Adair Park Ranges to good use while maintaining clubs are gone for the summer. As a member of the public, vacant ranges are open to your use dawn to dusk for your safe shooting practice. Be sure to pick up all litter & spent shells while there to take away with you when you leave. The motto, “Leave it better than you find it” is a really good thing to remember.
Ranges still open for scheduled shooting:
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 – 11 a.m. with sign up at the club house. Member fee $5, non-members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. The Yuma Young Guns will be starting their winter shooting soon – call Bob Avila for the news.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifle.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August), COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: shooting ARCHERY Sundays 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! Current archery shoots will be 14 3D targets in the canyon today 8/22 (great hunting practice).
The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.