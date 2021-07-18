With the early 2021 dove hunt season opener Sept. 1, now is a good time to begin preparations for the hunt, including scouting to know where the dove hang out or fly to and from, and getting plenty of practice with your chosen firearm. Be aware of some of the things you’ll encounter while in the field on your hunt. For the beginner, things to become familiar with include: “Huntland.Com” Your Source For Dove Hunting Information: They report, “dove shoots at times mark the beginning of hunting season here in the south and around the USA. Dove hunting is one of the simplest bird hunting sports. All you need are the proper licenses, a shotgun, and a place to hunt. A lot less hassle than the waterfowl or deer hunting sport, dove hunting does require that you have good shooting skills. Dove are very adept at flying and you may get a lead on a dove and have the bird drop 3 feet in a split second. Doves are generally found in areas in which there are a lot of trees, a water source, a food source, a graveling spot and a place to roost (There’s plenty of that in and around Yuma so be aware of where you can hunt and where you cannot). Please read on for a better understanding of the dove and it’s way of life.
“Dove eat seeds from crops such as wheat, sunflowers, millet any almost any seed producing grain crop. Doves also eat seeds from many different types of weeds. These seeds are consumed on bare ground if possible as dove have legs that are not all that strong. Doves have trouble scratching for food through ground covers or plants. Doves consume grit (graveling) to help them digest the seeds that they eat. This grit is found in sand bars, dirt roads, gravel pits, and so forth. Doves usually gravel during midday and for an hour or two after midday.
“Dove can be found around watering holes right after dawn and before they go back to roost around dusk. These watering spots generally are near the dove’s roost and usually are an open area of water with banks free of vegetation, Although dove are not above flying a few miles from a watering hole to a feeding spot. During the day, after watering, dove feed until about midday, then they hang out at just perching on power lines or their roost, graveling, or at watering sites near the feeding area for an hour or two. Next they go back to feed for the rest of the afternoon. Then before going to roost again, the dove will water at a nearby stream, pond or mud hole.”
After reading the above habit of doves, you should have a general idea of where and when to look for them at their “spots”. A good idea would be to start scouting for your doves before hunting season begins. Doves are creatures of habit and can be patterned like any other migratory bird and they usually will use the same areas until they migrate. Read up on everything you can lay your hands on, check online for techniques to put to work while hunting, talk to other hunters and check with sports shops, In Yuma, Sprague’s Sports Shop and Sportsmen’s Warehouse are both good to check with – check out their equipment and pick their brains for things to do to help have a successful hunt. Also check online for anything and everything you can learn.
I’ll report each week on other tips that may assist your successful hunt – be sure to keep track of when The Yuma Sun newspaper comes out with their Annual Dove Special insert (later in August) that will give you a world of news to learn from including all the events going on in Yuma for hunters to enjoy along with lots of dove tips to consider. Also check here for information on when there will be open practice matches at the Adair Park trap and skeet range held by the trap and skeet club prior to the dove season opener so you can get into that great practice there to help you to be ready and able to have a successful hunt.
Hunt happenings
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club - At long last, winners were drawn from the “Water for Wildlife” fundraiser that is so important in assisting our wildlife animals with water to survive our hot summer. Winners, none of them at the latest club meeting when the drawing was held, are being notified and I’m sure they are extra happy being called with the great news. This has been a very worthy cause, no doubt about it and both YVRGC and Yuma’s Region IV of the Game and Fish Dept. very much appreciate the assistance by all our ticket holders for all their caring. I, for one, and I know I have plenty of company, am very glad we were all able to contribute a share to see these animals get the water they so desperately count on for survival during our summer heat – this need is provided, in Yuma, by the club members working alongside Game and Fish and all the other volunteers who give of their time and effort without regret. That is a constant, all year long project taken on by a great number of our Yuma people who realize the need to keep our wildlife in the Yuma area doing well always and we thank them very much for their efforts.
Weekly Fish Tip
Let me pass on this Bassin’ News from Arizona Outdoors News to use this time of year: “Swimming the Jig” Example: Throwing it out into 15 feet of water and swimming it just off the bottom back to the boat, which should be about 30 feet deep. You can also reverse the technique and throw into 30 feet and work back to 15 feet. The jig can be hopped off the bottom three to four feet and let fall back with the majority of hits occurring on the flutter down. Probably the most consistent way to fish the jig year round is to literally drag it along the bottom and maintain constant contact. This stirs up mud, and makes attractive sounds to the fish as it scrapes and bangs along the bottom. A jig can be fished from along the bank to 70 feet of water. Most people consider the jig a medium deep, i.e., 20-40 feet type lure, but don’t get lulled into just those depths. They also do well in less than four feet of water, in the middle of brushy shoreline. Tournaments have been won by fishing heavy jigs in the shallow water and through bushes and trees. If you don’t lose your lure once in a while, you are not fishing the right cover or the right type of structure. A jig can also be used very successfully as a crankbait or a running plug over submerged trees or brush piles. In developing a feel for your lure, you will be amazed at what you can bring your jig through, and not get hung up. You will also be able to catch fish where most people would not dream of throwing a lure of any kind.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC): I’ll report results of the July 17 bass tournament in next week’s column or you can contact Brandon at wildweststitchwork.com.
Yuma School Anglers (YSA): If you’re either a Junior High or High School student who would like to fish for bass with the team, call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or davidshill51@gmail.com. David wants to be sure everyone who wants to fish will get to fish.
American Bass – Yuma Region: Billy Clothier who took such good care of tournaments cannot continue so there is a dire need for someone to take on the Yuma area tournaments. Anyone who would like to take it needs to call Billy at 928-919-0304 or ABA at 714-423-4532.
Desert Anglers Bass Fishing Club: Let me know if you might know where the fishing club stands.
Shooting sports
Because practice, and a lot of it, is so very important when planning to hunt wild game animals in Arizona (or anywhere else), as well as for shooting competition just for fun and safe recreation, consider heading for the Adair Park shooting range facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off Highway 95 where a few ranges are not being used during summer months for regular scheduled shooting until it cools again this fall – a good time for putting them to good use. While maintaining clubs are not using them, As a member of the public, vacant ranges are open to your use dawn to dusk for your safe shooting practice. Be sure to pick up litter & spent shells while there to take with you when you leave “Leave it better than you find it.” Ranges that are still open for scheduled shooting are:
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 – 11 a.m. with sign up at the club house. Member fee $5, non-members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918;
Yuma Matchmakers: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check YumaMatchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598
Southwest Bowhunters: shooting ARCHERY Sundays 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east Highway 95.
If you have questions or additions that you’d like to pass on to me, contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com – I’ll be glad to hear!