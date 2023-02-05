Prior to drawing your (called) “Golden Ticket” Elk tags, you need to prepare for a good share of scouting ahead of the hunt.
Note: Purchasing your Arizona License is well worth the price to get in on a elk hunt! Prior to applying and while getting prepared to hit the trail, hopefully you are gathering your camping gear and clothing warm enough for hunt areas in northern Arizona. It can get mighty cold so warmth is a huge consideration along with taking enough food stuffs to keep you in good shape for all the walking the hills you’ll be doing.
Waterproof is an absolute necessity when it comes to boots and poncho to keep with you at all times. It’s liable to snow, sleet, rain – everything we ordinarily don’t have in the Yuma area. Another necessity to always have plenty of water with you at all times and a “dry” method of starting a fire to keep warm by as well as for cooking should you find yourself away from camp come ‘hungry’ time. Keep sharp knives with you always to take proper care of field dressing your harvested elk, then for skinning the animal once it’s hanging back at camp. (Water is not only for drinking but for cleaning your elk after it’s skinned). This is just the beginning of tips on what to have with you on your hunt.
Prior to any other preparations, Elk hunts begin with a “must” to get applications in by mid-February – best get busy and get it done!! If you are applying for an elk hunt and you are a beginning hunter, be ready for an adventure plus some. I, for one, love being in the outdoors, completely enjoy hunting and fishing and camping. Hunting for Elk is tops for a hunt enjoyment for me, and could be for you as well, in every way from the very beginning to the end. If you are anything like me, from the first time you’ve been hunting for elk to this very day, you’ll always wish you could go again – that thought and yearning happens over and over. All hunts are truly great, but I think elk hunts top them all. Pictures will come to my mind each time making me want to plan a next hunt a possibility. It’s like you never get tired of thinking about. I’ve experienced that and I can still bring up all that went on, what I saw and what I did, what hills I covered, what the weather was like, waterholes I discovered, the elk I came across. Let me share!
My son and I had been on my second elk hunt for a few days when we had to make a quick trip to Flagstaff for supplies. It was when we had returned and headed for camp fairly close to our hunt area when we spotted a huge herd of elk off to the right running along the tree line. We quickly slowed way down to not miss a thing, drove slowly to the far side of the road, and stopped quietly. We sat still and waited. They finally came down out of the trees ahead of us and began going across to the other side of the road with a older aged huge monster bull, with his rack laying just above his back all the way to his rump, in the lead followed by a good 40 or so cows. When there was finally a slight break in the line of cows as they crossed the road, my son grabbed the chance to hurriedly get to the other side of the cows and out of the way standing ever so quiet under a tree on the side of the road. As the last of the cows went up a slight hill where the bull and other cows had gone, one of the cows got curious looking back and slowly walked down to within a foot of Kevin who had no idea whatsoever what they might do (who had kept quiet watching every move they all had made). His cow was close enough for him to see the moisture dripping from her nose and the color of her eyes. Then a second curious cow came down close as well. After a short time – they evidently had no idea what Kevin was, they slowly turned around and both ran to catch up with the herd that had already disappeared up the hill and into the trees with the monster bull still in the lead. I picture that to this day; I see it still with wonder at being privileged enough and so grateful we were a part of it all. We never saw them again, but remembering IS an adventure. It definitely makes me want to hunt for elk again. It can’t be beat!
Hunt happenings
AZGFD Reminder: If your hunt plan included applying for elk or pronghorn, Feb. 14 is the deadline – check azgfd.gov to be sure to have everything needed to apply.
ARIZONA HUNTER EDUCATION: Call Ken Ford at 918-910-2727 to learn about the next class they will hold in Yuma and Sign up with the next class approved by the state of Arizona with Region IV Game and Fish Dept. office at 928-342-0091. Call Ken with questions.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: There will be a “FREE” youth Archery event coming up on March 4th, this one to be held at the Adair Park Archery Range with Bryon Green chairing the event with club volunteers there to assist in supervision as well as to keep it safe and good fun for the youngsters. While at the range, the club plans to do up a pit bbq to give the kids a free lunch when finished with their learning to shoot bows and arrows and the value in practicing with safety in mind – always. Adults can get in on the lunch for $5 each. Questions? Call Bryon at 928-246-2315 or visit him at greenbh@msn.com.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies who are interested in firearms and hunting meet every 3rd Thursday of the month at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street. Ladies from all walks life are always welcome to come to meetings to learn about the club, about firearms and archery as well as hunting along with wildlife and outdoors conservation and are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 with questions you might have.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: (in case you missed this), Leslie Boggs is the club’s new tournament chairperson (and very welcome) with the following Bass Derby schedule: Feb. 18 – launching out of Fisher’s Landing, March 11th – Fisher’s Landing, March 25th – Mittry Lake Boat Dock, April 15th and May 13th both at Fisher’s Landing, June 3rd – Big Bass Dinner at VFW Post 8242, June 17th – Big Bass Derby at Fisher’s Landing, July 8th & 9th – Season Finale, Day 1 at Fisher’s Landing, Day 2 at Mittry Lake. COSTS & OPTIONS: Entry Fee: $40/Boat (Solo or 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2LB Pot, $50 ALL IN. RULES & REGULATIONS: YVRGC Membership required for non-open tournaments; Tournaments pay down 3 places (100% payout); 5 Bass Limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty; Safe Light Launch, 8 hour fish time (actual launch times and details to follow) Series points for Angler of the Year; PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. SIGN UP AT THE HIDEAWAY / or call Boggs at 928 580-9966.
YVRGC YOUTH MINI-BASS CLINICS: Dates and locations are still being finalized now – I’ll report on that as soon as it’s all set. (These youngsters are the future of fishing so it’s good to help them all we can). Don’t forget to visit The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop to learn about fishing dates, tournaments to fish for that added practice and know-how.
AMERICAN BASS (ABA) – Yuma Division: Check here next week for results from the Feb. 4th bass tournament held at Mittry Lake. You can still get it on other bass tournaments scheduled later. Fish the events to earn 1 credit to qualify for ABA team championship plus Points toward ANGLER OF THE YEAR for the Yuma Region. 2023 Bass Tournaments still scheduled: March 4th, April 22nd. dates for The fall Fish schedule or check with Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The latest schedule – Feb 12 – 9-10:30 at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 26 -9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ware Farm/ 928-978-3659, March 12 – 9 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Muzzle- Loader, .22 & shotgun End of Year Competition at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 20 – 9 a.m. This is Sunday at Ware Farm/Dome Valley. Archery and Air Rifle competition.
ADAIR PARK SHOOTING RANGE FACILITY: YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL) Open Matches are Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. VMX – 1 shoot 1300-1900. YYG practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays with a Saturday 2/18 practice at 12:30 p.m.Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES (black powder) CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something to shooters is asked to shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvous – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com – check new information next week.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturday Adair Park archery range, open to all. MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the archery range with 2-day invitational archery shoots off and on during the year, all held at the Adair Park archery range. All shoots are open to the public and shoot fees are reasonable. The SWBH is proud to support other club’s bowhunters. E-mail your news to southwestbowhuntersclub.net or call Rick at 928-750-6279 – we will gladly post your event information to our site.
If any events aren’t displayed please send information to southwestbowhunters.net – @ 928750- 6279.