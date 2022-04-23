With our weather beginning to warm up, it's time for anyone planning to take advantage of fall big game hunts to think seriously (me included) of getting in more than just enough practice with our chosen firearm or bow and arrow. Most hunters have found that "enough" is no joke - with practice, it's proven to help take in a successful hunt with meat for the table. Without it, chances are "next to nil" for success as the saying goes. You may get in plenty of exercise trudging up and down the hills and mountains in Arizona's high country during the hunt and you might enjoy every minute of being outdoors but without the practice beforehand, the "meat" will be hard to come by.
The Adair Park shooting facility located approximately 15 miles northeast of Yuma off Highway 95 is open daylight hours to the public for your necessary practice and recreation. It is always necessary to shoot with maintaining clubs during week-ends when they have scheduled shooting matches at the ranges (the necessary match fees you pay to shoot with them is used for range upkeep and maintenance) but during our summer weather, there will not be scheduled matches on some of the ranges. Most ranges are open to the public not only on week-days, but weekends as well from dawn to dusk for your safe shooting practice and is a great place to take advantage of. Note that not all maintaining clubs close shop during the summer - some still shoot week-ends year around such as the trap and skeet range and archery range, so to be sure, it's best to call them before heading out for that shooting practice. (Check shooting sports, this column, for phone numbers). You can also check with Sprague's - 726-0022 - with your questions about Adair Park ranges or need more information.
I've found that especially at hunt units in northern Arizona, elevations/altitudes do make a difference in necessary shooting strategies so using summer months for scouting your hunt areas may help in practice at your hunt site as well as in where you'll locate the game animals come hunt time (let's hope for gas prices to lower).
Keeping your body endurance in tip top shape for the hunt is another thing you can get to work on during our summer months - swimming is good along with anywhere there may be bleachers to run up and down on is good for keeping your body in shape. Telegraph Pass or other mountain terrain is good for being ready for all the climbing you'll be doing come hunt time. Think "stay active" all summer whenever you can "make" the time.
Getting your hunting and camping gear (including foods and more than enough water to take along) ready now rather than waiting so all you'll need to do come time to hit the trail is pack up and go. This can include repair of anything in need so it's ready to set up camp when you arrive at your hunt/camp destination. Consider the weather that is ever changeable - pack and prepare for all kinds, good and bad, hot or cold.
While you're getting your gear ready to go, be sure to sharpen your knives for skinning your game animal once you've had your successful shot.
Hunt Happenings
HUNTING & FISHING AT NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGES: "The National Rifle Association on April 15 joined with Safari Club International, Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to appeal an erroneous decision of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana denying the pro-hunting organizations’ efforts to intervene in and defend the expansion of hunting opportunities on federal lands.
* In Center for Biological Diversity v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the plaintiff challenged a 2020 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regulation, that expanded hunting and fishing opportunities on almost 100 National Wildlife Refuges around the country. The plaintiff wrongly asserts that this expanded hunting and fishing threatens Endangered Species Act-listed species and challenges the use of lead ammunition and fishing tackle on National Wildlife Refuges. The pro-hunting organizations seek to defend the 2020 regulation, which is consistent with the National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act’s directive to prioritize hunting and fishing on refuges. In the appeal, the hunting organizations will demonstrate that the district court erred in ruling that hunter advocacy organizations do not have a legal interest in maintaining a rule that expanded hunting access. NRA, along with the adjoining groups, are leading hunter advocacy organizations and submitted multiple declarations of members who want to take advantage of expanded hunting and fishing opportunities provided in the 2020 rule. "The NRA has always fought to ensure America’s sportsmen and women have ample access to this country’s great outdoors, and the district court’s ruling deprives them of the opportunity to be heard in this case,” said Amy Hunter, NRA spokeswoman. “On behalf of our five million members, we urge the appellate court to reverse this ruling." This might be a good time for those of us interested in the outdoors and hunting and fishing to contact our congressmen asking that NWR's stay open to these important activities that assist wildlife.
GOLFER'S ATTENTION: YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Water for Wildlife Golf Tournament: Check here next week for results or call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143.
DESERT YUMA DOVES - Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors and/or wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend monthly meetings - 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday (next is April 21st) at Brewers off Ave. B - you'll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty @yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become members of the organization - call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Fishing clubs:
AMERICAN BASS - YUMA REGION: Stay in practice for the May 7th tournament launching out of Fisher's Landing/Martinez Lake at safe light - call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 for details. Congratulations to winners of April 9th Colorado River tournament with 12 teams fishing: 1st place - Mike Williams/Ricky Romano 23.30, 2. Richard Gill Jr/Ramon 21.80, 3. Chip Gilbert/Lestor Albury 21.51, 4. Jimmy Waits/John Turner 21.0 with 53 bass returned to the water in good shape. Big Fish Honors: 1. Mark/Matthew Williams 7.12. (2. Gary Key/Mason Smook 6.26, 3. Jimmy Waits/John Turner 6.01). news from Tracy Purtee, local chairman for ABA. Beginning anglers can check here each week as well as for YVRGC reports for tips to learn more about fishing by getting with other more experienced anglers, including at ABA, who are willing to share their fishing knowledge. A good opportunity to get that learning know-how!
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Stay in practice for the May 14th Jimmy Phipps Memorial Derby launching out of Fisher's Landing/Martinez Lake. Pre-Registration is required for tournaments. Sign up in town at The Hideaway prior to heading out to the water, Entry is $40 per boat (1 or 2 persons) with Options $5 Big Fish and $5 for 2lb. pot. Rules are YVRGC membership required for non-open tournaments that pay down 3 places ($100 payout), 5 bass limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty. Launch at safe light. Remember, members earn points at tournaments going toward the " Angler of the Year" awards. A good opportunity for beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experience fishermen. All anglers are welcome to club "open" tournaments. call Simon at 928-261-0922 or visit him at taipanrods@aol.com.
The club will hold youth fishing mini-clinics with Game and Fish Region IV personnel throughout the year at Community ponds in addition to the Annual Youth Fishing Clinic at Mittry Lake that has always been so popular. A good idea I'm thinking - it would give youngsters the opportunity to fish different times all year long. That will be a real winner! Check here for results of first youth mini fishing clinic held yesterday at the Somerton Council Park Pond Check next week's column for information on the next mini-clinic . Always FREE!
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB - Open to Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids. If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have.
Shooting Sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours - May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member - fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. 5 shooting fields: Field 1&2 - Skeet, Field 3 - Wooble Trap, Field 4&5 - Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Regular black powder matches have begun again 1st & 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park Range. Call Jim Gilligan at 386-679-9130 or Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 with questions; 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: matches are done until November - check with Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 for fall shooting plans.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 .Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES - 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. open to all! Field and Animal rounds are shot throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. *The SWBH is proud to support other clubs' events in addition to their own. If any events aren't displayed, please send information to <info@southwestbowhunters.net - we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so when training begins again in Sept.
Contact me - with questions or additions at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I'll be glad to hear.