With the early dove season opening soon (Sept. 1st-15th), practice is a necessity and plenty of it in order to enjoy a successful hunt. Hunt hours 2023 – 2024 are from sunrise, this year sunrise is 6:08 a.m. with sunset at 7 p.m. A very good idea to get settled prior to sunrise. The 2023-2024 Arizona Dave Regulations has a chart to show times day by day from Sept. 1 through the 15th – be sure to pick up a copy of the regulations at dealers shops in Yuma. The regulations have complete rules for hunting Mourning and white-winged doves as well as daily bag and possession limits for the early hunt along with legal requirements for hunting dove as well as things to not do, including the fact that migratory game birds may be taken “only” with a 10-gauge or smaller shotgun capable of holding no more than three shells (two in the magazine and one in the chamber), unless it is plugged with a one-piece filler, incapable of removal without disassembling the gun, so its total capacity does not exceed three shells. Birds also may be taken by falconry, bow and arrow or crossbow. Pneumatic weapons are legal only for the use on Eurasian-collared doves. A Migratory Bird Stamp is required for hunting Mourning and white-winged doves but not required for Eurasian-collared doves – you can hunt Eurasians as often as you like with no limits on bag or possession. Hunting with falconry is not permitted on national wildlife refuges.

If you HARVEST A BANDED DOVE, the rule is: Remember to check the legs on all migratory birds for leg bands. If you get a banded bird, learn more about the bird and where it was banded by submitting the number information to: reportband.gov. (A very good idea to get the regulations and keep the booklet with to check to be sure you aren’t doing something you shouldn’t). Always have your hunt license and bird stamp with you at all times.

