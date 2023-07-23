With the early dove season opening soon (Sept. 1st-15th), practice is a necessity and plenty of it in order to enjoy a successful hunt. Hunt hours 2023 – 2024 are from sunrise, this year sunrise is 6:08 a.m. with sunset at 7 p.m. A very good idea to get settled prior to sunrise. The 2023-2024 Arizona Dave Regulations has a chart to show times day by day from Sept. 1 through the 15th – be sure to pick up a copy of the regulations at dealers shops in Yuma. The regulations have complete rules for hunting Mourning and white-winged doves as well as daily bag and possession limits for the early hunt along with legal requirements for hunting dove as well as things to not do, including the fact that migratory game birds may be taken “only” with a 10-gauge or smaller shotgun capable of holding no more than three shells (two in the magazine and one in the chamber), unless it is plugged with a one-piece filler, incapable of removal without disassembling the gun, so its total capacity does not exceed three shells. Birds also may be taken by falconry, bow and arrow or crossbow. Pneumatic weapons are legal only for the use on Eurasian-collared doves. A Migratory Bird Stamp is required for hunting Mourning and white-winged doves but not required for Eurasian-collared doves – you can hunt Eurasians as often as you like with no limits on bag or possession. Hunting with falconry is not permitted on national wildlife refuges.
If you HARVEST A BANDED DOVE, the rule is: Remember to check the legs on all migratory birds for leg bands. If you get a banded bird, learn more about the bird and where it was banded by submitting the number information to: reportband.gov. (A very good idea to get the regulations and keep the booklet with to check to be sure you aren’t doing something you shouldn’t). Always have your hunt license and bird stamp with you at all times.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The club will host a dove hunt for youth but not at Mellon Farms in Dome Valley. Many thanks to Mellon Farms for the use of their “tractor on a stick” area in Dome Valley where dove ended up being very few in numbers and not always in the area during times youth are there to participate enough to make it worth their while. Register with Game and Fish – Yuma Division IV at 928-342-0091. Club president Pat Headington and others are busy now looking for a better area to hold the hunt so keep watch here for an update of where it will be. Pat will let me know so I can update this information or you can call him at 928 -257-8143.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK SHOOTING RANGE FACILITY: The ANNUAL “PRE-SEASON SHOOT” (Mark your calendar) is on Sunday, Aug. 27th with hours from 7 a.m. until they can no longer get a full squad. Because of prizes so much higher these days, they’ve had to increase the cost to $8 but the winners can still win $15 cash. Great practice for anyone planning to hunt dove. Beginning Sept. 1st – 15th. I will include some great Dove Breast Recipes in the Yuma Sun Dove Publication on hand toward the end of August that will include “everything dove” in the Yuma area for this year.
SPRAGUES SPORTS SHOP – “Big Breast Contest 2023” (dove hunters’ version of the Big Deer Contest): My suggestion is to stop by Sprague’s before leaving town to hunt – the season is Sept. 1st through the 15th – and get signed up. There is NO FEE! Choose your biggest Mourning or white-winged dove – weigh it in at Sprague’s and get in on drawing for thousands of dollars in great prizes. Questions? Call Sprague’s at 928-726-0022.
Check here next week for a complete list of Dove Events so you don’t miss out on anything going on. With Yuma being Dove World Champions, you’ll have an opportunity to get in on lots of special events that are a world of enjoyment.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Fishing Chairman Leslee Boggs is working on a schedule of more fishing tournaments to share – as soon as he gets that to me, I’ll report the full schedule in this column. The next Youth Fishing Clinic will be on the September Fishing and Hunting Day – as soon as I get an update I’ll share it here or call Boggs at The Hideaway 928-580-9966. There is an ongoing Catfish Contest going on as well in case you’re a catfish angler. I’ll try to get a catfish schedule to share next week so you know when the competition will be going on. Check next week for the fishing tip for Channel Catfish to hopefully help beginning Catfish anglers
ANNUAL CATFISH DERBY: If you’re a catfish angler who has signed up at The Hideaway, on Saturday, August 12th – meet at Fisher’s Boat Ramp at 12-midnight to sign in, fish Colorado River waters from Walter’s Camp down to Imperial Dam. Weigh-in your biggest catfish back at Fisher’s between 6-7 a.m. on Sunday, August 13th. Call Glenda Hazlett at 928-580-0440 or Donny Hazlett at 928-581-2063. Check here also for news about the youth fishing clinic in Sept. on Fishing and Hunting Day.
ABA – AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: As soon as I hear from ABA to report when tournaments will begin again I’ll share it here.
• YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open on Saturdays and Sundays only. no week days scheduled shooting. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at club house. Non-member fee is $7 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required. Keep a check on this column for when the trap and skeet club will host their ANNUAL DOVE SHOOT 2023 at Adair Park – Call Bob Avila at 928-9190662 or H. McNutt at 928-580-0918
• YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
• HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM
• YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
• SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 – he’ll be glad to hear.
• YUMA 4-H TRAINING for 2023-24: Mr. Stan Gourley, project leader for many years of the 4-H shooting sports, has given me the training schedule for 2023-2024 that will begin on Sept. 21 with Safety Training at the YCFG at the Fairgrounds Security bldg. from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Interested youngsters should attend the meeting with a parent or other responsible adult. In the meantime the youngsters should call the 4H office at 928-726-3904 to locate a Community 4H club to join in preparation for the shooting sports. Medical reasons have caused Mr. Gourley to retire as project leader after this year so he is hoping someone will volunteer soon to possibly work with him this year to learn about what the training and setting up on training days consist of, to be able to take it over after Mr. Gourley has to retire once the training is completed on March 24, 2024. If you might be able to volunteer for the job you can reach Mr. Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com or contact the 4H office in Yuma at the number above.
Some maintaining clubs with ranges at Adair Park at times take time out during our hot summer months so that means those ranges are left open for anyone to utilize for your hunting practice free of charge from dawn to dusk when no scheduled shooting is underway. A good idea to call the clubs who maintain ranges at Adair before heading out for practice in case the ranges are already in use. On the other hand, shoot fees are ordinarily reasonable and that money goes for maintaining and doing necessary repairs and additions to the ranges so you’d be helping with that along with getting some great practice in for any money you pay to shoot.