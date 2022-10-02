With deer seasons about to begin, if you are planning on hunting, we all need to remember that safety is the responsibility of each individual hunter. Game and Fish offers three primary rules for hunting safety.

  • Treat every firearm or bow as it if were loaded; treat it with respect.
  • Always point the muzzle or arrow in a safe direction.
  • Be sure of your target and what lies beyond it.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you