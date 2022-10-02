With deer seasons about to begin, if you are planning on hunting, we all need to remember that safety is the responsibility of each individual hunter. Game and Fish offers three primary rules for hunting safety.
- Treat every firearm or bow as it if were loaded; treat it with respect.
- Always point the muzzle or arrow in a safe direction.
- Be sure of your target and what lies beyond it.
Hunters hoping for a successful deer hunt should be familiar with the terrain and know where to find thick cover and natural trail routes such as draws, brushy fence lines, thick timber or low places on high ridges, and you should definitely have your body conditioned for the hunt.
Avoid hypothermia when you’re in cold country. Both days and nights can be very cold so prepare for warm and cold weather both. It’s been known to rain too so be sure to carry dry matches in case you need to build a fire. Be sure you take along plenty of warm clothing – waterproof jackets, and warm dry socks can be worth their weight in gold especially if it’s wet and the wind is blowing. A ground cover and extra warm sleeping bag are a plus.
Practice is the key, so I hope you’ve done yours and are able to use your bow and arrow or rifle accurately to prevent needless wounding and losing your deer. A good idea to always use binoculars to identify your game – not a good idea to use a rifle scope for this purpose. It’s also a good idea to wear something bright, either in a hat or a vest, or both so your movements don’t get mistaken for wild game in the field.
Make the choice to not shoot small deer – give them a chance to grow. It’s the only way a young buck will ever have a chance to grow. There are plenty of large size antlered deer in the wooded and desert areas in Arizona to fill that tag.
While you’re in the field, think about the fact that for a buck to have heavy antlers and a large body, he must be allowed to live to be at least 1 1/2 – to 3 1/2-years old. Bucks in many areas of the country are harvested the first year they put on antlers, at 1 1/2 years of age – possibly because there are more game animals in other states than Arizona. Whether you hunt private or leased lands, if you want more trophy bucks to hunt then in many regions, you must not take spike bucks or bucks with antlers less than 12-inches wide. By protecting the young bucks you eventually will have more older, larger bucks to hunt.
When the hunt is on, avoid other hunters. Hunt earlier in the day and farther from roads. Hunt when other hunters do not. Mid-week is a good time when bucks have had the time to calm down from the previous weekend hunt.
It does no good to hunt when the wind is wrong or when you spook your buck. And hunting an area when it’s too dry and noisy only lets the deer know you’re around.
Another suggestion that will help if you’re out in the field climbing up and down mountains and gullies all day when you’re super tired by the time you get back to camp, is to indulge in freeze dried foods, of your best choice after trying different brands that just don’t do the job, enjoy the eating, then dispose of any garbage, wash up, sink yourself into your warm sleeping bag and doze off for the early-to-rise the next morning to do it again. Good luck and good hunting. In my book, nothing is more worthwhile than being in our great outdoors, able to hunt and camp while enjoying the ‘good life’ to the fullest. Hope you feel the same!
Hunt happenings
AZ Hunt Seasons during October: In addition to deer seasons beginning this month is our quail season starting Oct. 14 this year with open areas statewide excluding National Wildlife Refuges. Gamble’s quail are what you’ll find in the Yuma area – a good idea to check with our Region IV Game and Fish office (928-342-0091 for whatever information they have to offer. Check next week for a good recipe for cooking delicious quail.
AZGFD asks hunters to report any harvest anomalies: They write, “Nature isn’t perfect. If a hunter spends enough time in the field, there’s a chance he or she, at some point, might harvest an animal that appears to be sick or deformed, or looks suspect during the field-dressing process. While oddities are few and far between, and rarely present any cause for concern – especially when it comes to turning that harvest into delicious table fare – hunters are being encouraged to let a wildlife health specialist at the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) take a look.
“That would require hunters to save the internal organs (and keep them cold in a sealable plastic bag), then call any of the department’s regional offices to schedule an analysis. Another option? Take several photos of the anomaly and email them to AZGFD veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen at ajusticeallen@azgfd.gov”. “Harvested wildlife can be the most ‘organic’ food out there, but occasionally they get sick and this sometimes results in a food safety issue,” Justice-Allen said. “The department has the resources to test animals with signs of disease for our customers.”
Fish findings
Fish tip for bass: Fish are looking to get fattened up before winter conditions arrive which means they are often aggressive and easier to catch, making it a perfect time to be on the water with fishing pole in hand. Topwater lures and soft plastic jerkbaits can be effective off and on throughout the day with a good bet in the a.m. Look for surface boils later in the day. Each day may bring a new bite pattern as the shad and bass shift their activity patterns. You may have to search to determine the pattern on the day you are out, but you might also hit the bass jackpot when you find bass actively chasing shad. Try the stick baits or soft plastic jerkbaits (quarter ounce or less) tossed into the boils and slowly retrieved to also produce results. Buzzbaits have not proven effective yet for most anglers, but could start working well anytime if the bass move into the brush like they typically do when water levels are rising. Small grubs on jig heads might work at times and crankbaits are also worth a try.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Results of the Lanny Brock Memorial bass derby just held will be reported next week.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Contact Tracy Purtee at 928 978-3659 or Jimmy Waits at jim@fishingjimmy.com for fall fishing plans when weather and water temperatures cool. By fishing ABA fishing tournaments, you can earn 1 credit to qualify for ABA team championships and points toward “Angler of the Year” for the Yuma Region – an excellent way to learn alot about fishing success.
MINI-YOUTH FISHING CLINIC AT YUMA WEST WETLANDS: I hope to have a good report for the next outdoors column. More mini-fishing events for the youngsters are in the planning stages to be reported as they are put together.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a Shooting 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. If you missed the Sept. 15 sign-up and safety training but are still interested, contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB – WINTER HOURS (NOV. THRU APRIL): Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Matches discontinued until November. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. We will start on Fridays 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday archery shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
You can reach me – Jean Wilson – at 928-247-4450 or jeanrenegade@gmail.com. Always glad to hear!