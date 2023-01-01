With the Javelina season beginning today (Jan.1st), hopefully you’ve already gotten plenty of practice in with your chosen firearm and have done a share of scouting at areas you want to hunt so you at least know “where they have been” in the case they’ll return – being territorial, javelina are inclined to stay close to where they’ve found food and water to grow with. Their being at familiar places depends entirely on what they will decide to do and when they’ll decide to do it. Unpredictable! Check the weather where you’ll be hunting to be sure of taking plenty of warm clothing as well as rain parka and waterproofed boots (packing a second pair of boots may come in VERY handy) and the same for camping gear. Having extra-low temperatures to deal with (definitely not what we’re used to here in our Yuma areas where we get acclimated to our 110 degrees in the shade or hotter summer times). Even thermals don’t always cover it any too well.
It’s a really good idea to take plenty of “hot” foods and drinks (water very necessary) to warm the bones come meal time as well as in between. Technology has brought us warmer clothing and new ways to keep warm – one of these is a one burner hot plate to carry along in your pack on the trail to heat water for coffee or hot soup. The hot packs at sporting stores are good to have along that you can shake to heat that’ll turn your sleeping bag into pure comfort – good to look into. It works well to pack a lunch to take on your day’s hunt so there’s no need to return to camp for eating until night- taking lunch along keeps you where you need to be – in the field on the hunt.
Climbing the hills will help keep you warm on your hunt. Dressing in layers also works for when the day warms and you can get on the cool side. Javelina are known to seek the sun because they hate the cold as much as we do – keep this in mind while on the hunt hoping to get a glimpse of the game. Keep binoculars with you always to search out every nook and cranny on your search. Sitting still helps especially with the bino’s. You don’t want to let them know you’re on the hunt so keep motion to a minimum.
Let’s hope you have the opportunity to successfully harvest your javelina – check your regulations closely so you know what you can and cannot do while on the hunt such as obtaining a second javelina permit-tag in a different hunt unit.
As with any hunt, taking proper care of the meat while in the field as well as back at camp and on the way home is of utmost importance. It all begins when your shot is made and your animal is down for the count. Once you are sure your animal is dead, attach your tag and take pictures, then get busy and get it field dressed, packed up and back to camp where you’ll get it hung in the shade, both to drain blood collected in the cleaned cavity and to skin it cutting away any of the meat contaminated by a shot (bloodshot meat ruins quickly and the rest of the meat can easily become tainted upon contact. You’ll need at least a couple of very sharp (both small and large) knives for skinning the carcass. Take care of any remaining bits of hair, then clean, clean and clean it more (plenty of water in a clean garden sprayer works really well for the cleaning inside and out. Once it’s clean, allow it to air dry and put your game bag to work (once in the game bag you can wrap it in a tarp to keep it shaded and keep flies away. Transport back home in a ice-filled cooler without letting any water or dirt get to the meat. You may tackle the job of cutting it up or find a game processor in your area to do it for you. Either way, bon appetite! January also is open for deer – for a list of tips, especially for beginners, check out next week’s column.
This time of year is good fish’n for bass around bridges along Yuma area waters. Rip rap, boulders and chunks of cement offer perfect hiding places for crayfish, minnows and other baitfish that appeal to bass. Bass snuggle up to rocks warmed by the sun and feed more aggressively than in cold water areas. Overhanging bushes and vegetation in these areas offer good bass habitat. Shade beneath the bridges – riprap points on either side of the bridges provide support and the current all invite bass to stick close. Seems the fish like to move into eddies created by the flowing water and grab bait fish and other tidbits that wash to them. Bass also set themselves behind bridge pilings when a current is present. Try casting upstream and retrieve spinnerbait or buzzbait across points and parallel to pilings. Crankbaits and Texas rigged worms weighted with bullet sinkers reach deeper bass. Try swimming a light (1/16 – to 1/8-once) jig, tipped with a curly tailed grub or straight 4-inch worm for suspended bass. To cut down on snags when fishing riprap areas, cast straight to the rocks, use the lightest weight to maintain consistent bottom contact and keep a tight line as the lure sinks.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: (My getting sick and missing out on Christmas get-togethers with the club a little over a week ago didn’t help me a bit keeping up with what’s going on, so best check with (president) Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 to get the latest club fishing other news.
ABA – AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: The next bass tournament is still Jan. 7th launching out of Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. Call Trucy Purtee at 928-978-3659 for times and to sign up. Don’t forget about the $1,000 pot being offered by Chapman Chevrolet in town if you catch a bass weighing 8 pounds or over – well worth fishing for, I’d say!
4H SHOOTING SPORTS: The latest schedule Jan. 8th includes – 9-10 a.m. at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Jan. 22-23 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. camp out & training at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 12 – 9-10:30 at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 26 -9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 12 – 9 a.m. 10:30 a.m. MUzzle Loader, .22 & shotgun End of Year Competition at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 20 – 9 a.m. This is Sunday at Ware Farm/Dome Valley. Archery and Air Rifle competition for awards, end of year cook out; Questions? Visit stan-marsha@q.com.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB - Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL) Open Matches are – Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something shooters and shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvous – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB : Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ bowhunters.