With the Javelina season beginning today (Jan.1st), hopefully you’ve already gotten plenty of practice in with your chosen firearm and have done a share of scouting at areas you want to hunt so you at least know “where they have been” in the case they’ll return – being territorial, javelina are inclined to stay close to where they’ve found food and water to grow with. Their being at familiar places depends entirely on what they will decide to do and when they’ll decide to do it. Unpredictable! Check the weather where you’ll be hunting to be sure of taking plenty of warm clothing as well as rain parka and waterproofed boots (packing a second pair of boots may come in VERY handy) and the same for camping gear. Having extra-low temperatures to deal with (definitely not what we’re used to here in our Yuma areas where we get acclimated to our 110 degrees in the shade or hotter summer times). Even thermals don’t always cover it any too well.

It’s a really good idea to take plenty of “hot” foods and drinks (water very necessary) to warm the bones come meal time as well as in between. Technology has brought us warmer clothing and new ways to keep warm – one of these is a one burner hot plate to carry along in your pack on the trail to heat water for coffee or hot soup. The hot packs at sporting stores are good to have along that you can shake to heat that’ll turn your sleeping bag into pure comfort – good to look into. It works well to pack a lunch to take on your day’s hunt so there’s no need to return to camp for eating until night- taking lunch along keeps you where you need to be – in the field on the hunt.

