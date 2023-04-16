When it comes to bass fishing, a lot of professionals share their secrets for success. Anthony Acerrano is one with tips for shore fishing. He says, "Think like a predator." Use tackle that lets you reach as much water as possible. Longer rods - 6 1/2 - to 7-foot baitcasting or 7- to 7-1/2 foot spinning - will increase casting distance significantly. Favor rods with high, large-diameter guides and fast action, power-taper construction. Spin reels with long, wide spools will cast farther than standard, snub-nosed models. Choose thinner, limp lines in your preferred pound-test class to thick and stiff lines which won't cast as efficiently.

Be stealthy: Bass in shallow water are easily spooked. Approach every bank slowly and quietly. Look for visible fish or signs of feeding before making the first cast. Use shore cover for concealment, and watch where your shadow falls. Wade with as little commotion and water disturbance as possible. Think of hunting for bass as well as fishing for them, and try to move with the quiet, alert care of a predator.

