When it comes to bass fishing, a lot of professionals share their secrets for success. Anthony Acerrano is one with tips for shore fishing. He says, "Think like a predator." Use tackle that lets you reach as much water as possible. Longer rods - 6 1/2 - to 7-foot baitcasting or 7- to 7-1/2 foot spinning - will increase casting distance significantly. Favor rods with high, large-diameter guides and fast action, power-taper construction. Spin reels with long, wide spools will cast farther than standard, snub-nosed models. Choose thinner, limp lines in your preferred pound-test class to thick and stiff lines which won't cast as efficiently.
Be stealthy: Bass in shallow water are easily spooked. Approach every bank slowly and quietly. Look for visible fish or signs of feeding before making the first cast. Use shore cover for concealment, and watch where your shadow falls. Wade with as little commotion and water disturbance as possible. Think of hunting for bass as well as fishing for them, and try to move with the quiet, alert care of a predator.
The lone guy on shore - armed with only rod and reel, a few lure kits and maybe a pair of chest waders - can get to feeling puny and inadequate. In reality, a lot of serious bassing is done from the bank, boatless. Such fishing can be productive, especially in spring when bass tend to frequent the shallower zones. "Keys and Casts" - Focus your efforts on the right stretches of shoreline. Ideal location shoreline have these ingredients: Cover, shallow water and proximity to deeper water. Cover includes weeds, (surface and/or submerged), lily pads, cattails, rock piles, fallen logs, stick-ups, rip-rap, bridge abutments, pilings and virtually any other man-made structures. Proximity to deeper water may take the form of gradually descending points, sudden drop-offs, breakllines, canals, submerged roadbeds or river and creek channels. Many of these can be located visually, but a good hydrographic map of the lake will help reveal less obvious - and often more productive - hotspots. On some sloughs and shallow-bed lakes, deep-water access isn't possible or necessary; on these waters the focus should be mainly on cover.
The typical bank angler throws straight into the lake, but this is generally a mistake, and dilutes what should be thought of as "the shore fisherman's advantage," which is the ability to cover a relatively small area intensively and at presentational angles unavailable to most boat fishermen. A good strategy is to dissect bank-water visually and mentally into "edges. Then cast so that as much of your retrieve as possible runs parallel to the edge. The most obvious example would be a weedline - surface or submerged - that lies off a bank. Shore fishermen can make up for a lack of far-and-wide mobility by fishing each prime section of bank water thoroughly. Start by hitting obvious cover with surface of near-surface lures: poppers, spinnerbaits, floater-divers, and shallow low-running crankbaits. If these fail to produce, fish closer to the bottom, deeper into cover or deeper down the structure line if available. Fish more slowly, using weedless jigs, sinking wide-wobble crankbaits, and Texas-rigged soft plastic (worms, crayfish, salamanders). Work every nook and cranny. Few boaters will probe a small piece of water with equivalent time, energy and intensity. That's why a mere bank caster, fishing wisely, can sometimes catch good bass in places where the guys with metal-flake mortages have hooked little or nothing."
