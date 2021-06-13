Enjoy the latest report from Bob La Londe, owner of CNC Molds in Yuma (http://wwwCNCMOLDS.com) when he wrote, “My regular fishing buddy sent me a text message saying he was headed out and if I wanted to go be at his house by 4:00 p.m. Well I was a bad backseater. I didn't show up till 4:05. He already had his boat out of the garage and the truck was idling waiting for me to get there. He said he wanted to try the evening topwater bite at one of my favorite topwater fishing areas. Of course we didn’t want to burn it up running through their flipping and cranking and incoming and club-oing and whatnoting, so we finished some other areas in the same general area to start out with. He picked up a keeper throwing a jerk bait and I caught a short and fat not quite a keeper. It was one of those tournament heartbreakers when you’re trying to get that fit fish to finish a limit. Probably a pound and a half little football that was only 12 and ½ in. long. I actually showed him a whole area in one of his fishing spots that he had never seen before. That’s kind of fun.
"Finally, we went to go fish my favorite little topwater spot or one of my favorite little top water spots and he let me take the front of the boat for the first pass. I didn’t really keep track of how many fish we caught throwing poppers, but we caught a fair number of them. I’m more struck by the number of fish that I lost. I started out throwing a little Baker popper, and I caught those bites. When the line parted and I launched it back into the brush I had to scramble for something else. I didn’t have my top water box in the boat so I borrowed a Rebel Pop-r. It’s actually one I gave my buddy sometime back when he was first getting into river fishing. I commented that a lot of people really like those old style Rebel Pop-Rs, but I’ve never actually caught a fish on one. I still haven’t caught a fish on one. I lost the first couple that ate it, and I had one I almost caught but it fell off into the river as I swung it into the boat.
"At that point I took a moment to get my head together and started practicing some good top water discipline. I would drop the rod, reel up the slack and make sure I set the hook. I had a couple of really good fish on but every single one of them came unbuttoned. When I launched that bait I didn’t make any effort to retrieve it. My buddy handed me a discount store cheap popper and a color I didn’t like after that. Amazingly I really like the action of it. It spits a lot like that little El cheapo bass pro popper I like. After that I didn’t get a ton of more bites, but I put every single one of them in the boat. Of course the whole time my partner put most of his bites in the boat.
"I was not off the hook, but we certainly got plenty of bites. We might have put 8 or 10 fish in the boat on topwater but we probably had twice that number of bites. Most of them were ones that I failed to execute on. I did throw the curly buzz frog mini a little bit, and had four or five swirl it, but only a couple of them seemed to get the bait. They just had the legs. That’s it, nothing special, no pictures, not even an accurate fish count.” (Thanks Bob for sharing so we can make a try at using your ideas - appreciate hearing).
This week’s bass tip
When temperatures warm up, the amount of oxygen in the water, and the acidity and clarity of the water determine the amount of light and ultraviolet penetration that are all factors affecting comfort of the fish, but not necessarily in a bad way. As far as ultraviolet light discomfort is concerned, fishing in even extreme heat is easier than during picture-perfect conditions. The more humid the better.
Oxygen is another matter. When temperatures get up around 90-100 degrees, fish may seek cooler water which contains more oxygen. At times the fish end up with an either/or situation. The warmer water holds less oxygen but an abundance of plants. The cooler, deeper water is capable of holding more dissolved oxygen, but there are fewer plants growing down there to replenish the supply. Bass and other warm water species are likely to choose the weeds and higher water temperatures where bait fish, frogs, insects and other food sources are found. Note that feeding activity for bass drops off quicker in cold than in warm water. The secret to fishing in extremely hot weather is to slow down a bit to match the slight decrease in the fish’s feeding rate. Try in the 6- to 10 ft. weedbeds where food and oxygen are plentiful. Cast or troll minnow-imitating crankbaits slowly through the plants. Texas-rigged plastic worms also work well. And don’t forget to try frog-imitating lures.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC): Check next week’s column for results of the club’s Annual Big Bass Derby just held as well as finally knowing who the Angler of the Year 2020-21 is so we can offer congratulations for a job well done - or call Brandon Kendall at 928-856-9013 or Bo Williams at 928-304-3513, the club’s hard work’n bass tournament guys.
Yuma School Anglers (YSA): If you’re a junior high or high schooler who would like to fish with the team, call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or visit davidshill51@gmail.com. David wants to be sure everyone who wants to fish will get to fish.
Desert Anglers Bass Fishing Club: Call Michael Obney at 928-919-0304 to learn when the club will be fishing tournaments.
American Bass - Yuma Region: Time for someone to step up and take the lead with ABA so tournaments can continue in the Yuma area. Call Billy Clothier at 928-750-7081 or ABA at 714-423-4532.
Hunt happenings
When the decline years ago in both hunting and fishing participation began, heads were put together attempting to learn how best to help these great traditions to continue to be enjoyed by those of us who remain active in the outdoors, from youngsters of all ages through older ages, so we’d continue to have the opportunities to learn and enjoy all that hunting and fishing and the great outdoors has to offer. For those who don’t yet know, the Arizona and Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) came up with the Habitat Anglers Heritage Work Group (HAHWG) that is still working hard to keep the interests continuing - I’d say it’s working well!
We can thank the many volunteers along with many interested leaders from all walks of life, Industry, conservation groups, youth groups and wildlife management professionals along with interested members of the public with their mission to put together ways and means to spark the interest for hunting and angling opportunities and improve and increase participation levels. The foundation of this groups’ effort is the North American Model of wildlife conservation.
If it’s at all possible, HAHWG will come up with a summer meeting soon in case you might be interested in attending. Or you can get together with Doug Burt@azgfd.gov who can answer any questions you might have. He is one of those hard working individuals who makes sure to come up with good answers to any questions you might have. I will also include information on events in October of this year such as the Prescott Youth Deer Hunting Camp, the Kaibab Youth Deer Hunters Base Camp, the Youth Elk Hunters Camp, a Flagstaff Youth Deer Hunt Camp along with the Unit 22 & 23 Punkin Center Youth Deer Hunt Camp, the Unit 23 Youth Deer & Cow Elk Camp,the Unit 27 Youth Deer Hunt Camp, as well as the Unit 33 & 37B Youth Deer Hunt Camp, the Unit 34A, 35A/B Youth Deer, Javelina & outdoor Skills Hunt Camp and the White Mountain Youth Elk Hunter’s Camp in case you’re interested. There are also outdoors events in November & December that will be mentioned here later on.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: At its latest meeting, Chris Bedinger of Region IV Game and Fish Office spoke about some of the things going on during the September dove season coming up mentioning the “Worlds Dove Hunters Headquarters” (that is Yuma, no doubt about it) for us to look into along with the Sept 4th Clint Curry Youth Dove Hunt in Dome Valley we can look forward to as well. Sept. 1st will be here before we know it making it a good idea to get in some much needed practice (possibly a few or more) at the Yuma Trap and Skeet Range (Yuma Trap & Skeet Club continues their matches every week-end at Adair Park to keep us in practice) to be ready and rar’n to hunt for those tasty dove breasts. My mouth is watering already! Plans are also in the works for this year’s Dove Hunters Barbeque, this year working along with the Country Hunters outfit (more on this as I learn details) who are a part of the Dove Cook off Contest that will also be a must this year.
Thank you to all Yumans and others who bought tickets for Water For Wildlilfe this year. If you still might want to purchase a ticket or two, call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit 58levy@gmail.com. Yuma people have been a tremendous help in getting the money together to keep the water catchments filled all summer to help our wildlife survive the heat. Let me also thank the lady who read about it in this column and made a healthy donation to help. Really appreciate that!
Women’s Hunt Group with Katherine Thompson of Region IV Game and Fish still have a Meet & Greet event to get in on as well as meeting with Richard Meyer on hunting safety and more along with another trap shooting session with Yuma Trap and Skeet Club. They are making plans now to also have a raffle of an over & under rifle to earn money enough for the women to get in on a javalina hunt this fall - I’ll have details on the raffle when plans are complete. If you’d like, call Katherine at 342-0091, Region IV.
Arizona Bowhunters Happening: July 16-18 at Mormon Lake with camping in the pines near the range.
Granite Mountain Archers at Prescott, AZ: Make plans now to escape the heat Aug. 14-15 and get in on the Big Game Archery shoot. Camp out at the range with the kitchen open for breakfast and lunch 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Granite Mountain Archery Range is located at 3755 Willow Creek Road at Prescott. Contact Marie Wolf at 928-830-4770 or Carolina Morton at 928-710-0350 with questions.
Shooting sports
A few clubs who maintain shooting ranges at the Adair Park shooting facility are done shooting now until fall but there are still a few ongoing.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club is still shooting 7- to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Adair Park. Sign in at the clubhouse - member fee is $5 (25 targets), non-members $7. Use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0918.
Yuma Young Guns are taking time out. Call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for information.
Call Jim Gilligan this fall at 386-679-0918 to learn when they plan to begin shooting black powder again with Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club.
Yuma Matchmasters are still holding matches, the USPSA matches on the 4th Sunday, Cowboy - SASS match 4th Sunday, Cowboy Fast Draw, 3rd Sunday, Steel Matches 1st Saturday, No Cowboy Shoot until 4th Sunday Sept. Multi Gun/PCC 1st Sunday & Nat’l Rifle League (NRL.22 - 2nd Saturday. Pre-register for monthly matches through practicscore, check in and pay the morning of the match.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club are still shooting archery during the summer. Sundays 7-10 a.m.All archers welcome. Call President Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or email club at info@southwestbowhunters.net.
