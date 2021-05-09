One of the best ways to get your youngster hooked on fishing is to make it plenty of fun (and easy) to catch fish. Outfitting your child can be inexpensive most times if you pick and choose what will work best for him/her. Knowing where to find the fish is sometimes the greatest challenge.
Once you get a rod & reel (closed-faced combo), a spool of 6-8-pound test line, a stringer, bobbers (half- to 1 inch size to set on the string about 18 inches above the hook, adjusting the depth of the bait until you find fish), small hooks for starters (long-shank hooks are easier to remove from large-mouth species such as catfish, but snelled hooks with a short length of leader and a loop already attached makes it easier for a beginner until knot tying is mastered), a nail clipper to cut line, sunscreen and a small plastic tackle box, your youngster will be set to go.
A good idea prior to heading for the water is to have your child practice casting the line on dry land to get the hang of casting to the water once on a fishing expedition. Toss a line under bridges at most any area and you may find fish waiting for a offering. While we’re talking fishing tackle, if you can’t handle the rod and reel for any reason, a straight tulie will do – tie fishing line, bobber and fish hook – make your own or check into a store-bought cane pole. I may be showing my age but that’s how I learned to fish years ago in Michigan. While a Girl Scout leader awhile back, I put together a primitive fishing program for the girls and we made our own fishing poles out of tulies (check out Mittry Lake for tulies) – the girls had great times with those and yes, the cost was “0” and they caught fish too!
Usually we find fish under docks or bridges, at Laguna or Imperial dams or in the Yuma canals. At Yuma-area lakes, if you find any property is private, be sure to get permission to be there and be respectful of their boats and other equipment – you’ll be surprised how many people will gladly let your youngster wet a line. Decent fishing spots are Squaw Lake, Martinez Lake or the Mittry Lake boat launch areas and docks where fish may be waiting in the shade. The Mittry Lake jetties are filled at times with fish worth trying for. And don’t overlook Fortuna Pond (a great place to take kids for taking breaks and the same for Yuma’s West Wetlands). In the bait department, try nightcrawlers (a bit of worm covering the hook will entice a lot of hungry fish to take a taste. Minnows are good, even corn and bits of hot dogs as well as artificial lures.
Suggest that the kids should always be quiet when fishing – fish are skittish and will flee from noise. Remember, the size of the quarry is secondary to numbers when kids fish. Kids get bored easily unless they catch something, big or small. Be sure to take along plenty of snacks/lunches and cool water. Hats during the summer will keep you cooler and if you get too warm, quietly (so you don’t scare the fish away) get wet at the water’s edge
If you keep it simple and emphasize fun, your child will reap great rewards from fishing. The other benefit of introducing your kids to fishing will come a few years down the road when they’ll take ‘you’ fishing – yes, that happens!
When you are teaching your youngster about fishing, don’t overlook the catch and release program that is so important to the future of fishing – check next week for things to do to have catch and release be successful. Good for all to know and practice every time we get the chance.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC): Hope you got to fish the “Last Chance” tournament yesterday, prior to the Big Bass Derby coming up June 12th launching out of Fisher’s Landing. the big one we’ve all looked forward to all year.
Yuma Scholastic Anglers (YSA): If you are a Junior High or High School angler not registered yet to fish with YSA but would like to fish, call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or visit davidshill51@gmail.com so he can get you aboard a bass boat. David wants “to be sure every-one who wants to fish will fish.”
Desert Bass Anglers: Check with Michael Obney at 928-919-0304 to learn when he will begin bass tournaments again.
American Bass (ABA) will host fishing tournaments beginning again this fall. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
Game and Fish will be stocking Community Fishing ponds with catfish toward the end of May at Fortuna Lake, PAAC Pond, Yuma West Wetlands Pond and Somerton Council Avenue Pond. Note: Redondo Lake is now managed as a regional water so it is no longer a community fishing pond as it had been.
Hunt Happenings
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Don’t miss out on getting your $20 tickets for the club’s annual fundraiser – Winners will be very happy with 2 winners receiving $5,000 each, 1 winner to receive $3,000 and 2 winners enjoying the $1,000 each with the drawing coming soon. Only 15,000 tickets are being sold for this so odds are very good for you to become a winner. Visit YumaValleyrgc@gmail.com or call president Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 if you’d like a ticket or two – every penny will help! We’ll get all winners paid, then deliver “Water for Wildlife.” Our severe summer weather is coming our way and our wildlife will depend on filled water catchments for survival at desert areas surrounding Yuma – your help will be much appreciated.
Golf anyone? Mark your calendar for the May 23 “Water for Wildlife” Golf Tournament hosted by YVRGC at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. It promises to be a great event. If you’re a golfer, get in on the fun and competition – Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143. Our wildlife will thank you!
Women’s Beginner Hunting Workshop Series: Ladies over age 18 will begin the program with trap shooting Meet & Greet this month. They will also take in firearms taining, the shotgun overview, all in preparation to get in on a dove hunt. If anyone would be able to mentor this group or for ladies interested in this program, call Catherine Thompson at 928-341-4060. Social distancing precautions will be taken and masks are required. Eye and ear protection will all be provided.
Shooting Sports
A few clubs who maintain shooting ranges at the Adair Park shooting facility are done shooting now until fall but there are still a few ongoing.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club is still shooting 7- to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Sign in at the clubhouse – member fee is $5 (25 targets), non-members $7. Use small bills or check. Eye and hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0918.
Yuma Young Guns are taking time out. Call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for information. Call Jim Gilligan this fall at 386-679-0918 to learn when they plan to begin shooting black powder again.
Yuma Matchmasters are still holding matches, the USPSA matches on the 4th Sunday, Cowboy – SASS match 4th Sunday, Cowboy Fast Draw, 3rd Sunday, Steel Matches 1st Saturday,, No Cowboy Sot until 4th Sunday in September. Multi Gun/PCC 1st Sunday & National Rifle League (NRL.22 – 2nd Saturday). Pre-register for monthly matches through practiscore, check in and pay the morning of the match.
Southwest Bowhunters archery club still shooting during the summer. Sundays 7-10 a.m. All archers welcome. Call President Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or email club at info@southwestbowhunters.net.
4-H Shooting Sports: If interested, you must join a 4-H Club in town prior to getting into the shooting sports. Sign up for training Sept. 16 at the 4-H Extension Office 7-8 p.m. with safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables. Their first training at the Yuma County Fairgrounds will be Sept. 18 9-10:30 at the west gate. Call Stanley Gourley at 9228-388-8995 with questions.
Contact me anytime at jeanrenegade@gmail.com with questions or if you’d like to get something into the column. I’ll be glad to hear.