Anglers agree that a good cold-weather lure for bass, also for crappie, is a jig tipped with a minnow, simulating the live, wiggly action of a bait fish with the addition of the flash of the artificial. The medium-action overhead spinner and crayfish rigs are great for using at mouths of rivers and lakes and the weed edges, worked slowly in close at first, then farther out, covering every level from the top to bottom in moving water. Cast upstream, keeping the line taut while the current carries the lure along. Also fish downstream with the slip-sinker rigs, combing the bottom in other shallow and deep areas. Try working a 6- to 7-inch floating plastic worm rigged weedless with a light-weight slip-sinker adorned with a soft crayfish body, a big-lipped floating crankbait with a medium-lights lip-sinker, heavy enough to take it down is also worth the effort. Keep a supply of red and white jigs, soons and fish-shaped lures on hand to count on when everything else in your tackle box fails. Also test the point of every fish hook you use for sharpness – and check the eye as well to be sure it is completely closed. Close it with pliers if you have to to prevent the leader from twisting out while you are playing a fish. Flipping – tossing a lure underhanded 15 to 20 feet into tight cover – is a great way to entice cold-weather bass as well. Use a weedless jig and pork dressing and watch for the slightest pause or twitch in the line as it falls against fallen trees, brush or dock pilings. Remember a slow retrieve is one of the keys to taking cold-water bass.

Anglers I’ve spoken to, along with Game and Fish Official Rory Aikens years back, found some of the best winter crappie fishing to be had during the coldest days with live minnows working best some days while 1.16 – or 1.32-0z. crappie jigs or ultra-light equipment with 2-to 4 lb. test line working other times. Sometimes live minnows will work best for awhile, then jigs will work better. Whether minnows or jigs, slow presentations at the right depth often make the difference. Fish finders are a bonus. Aikens suggests looking for fish holding in a Christmas tree-like pattern; those will be crappie. If you cast out, watch your line. If the jig or minnow stops dropping and you haven’t hit the bottom, chances are it is being nibbled on by a crappie. Some anglers don’t believe in much of a hook set on crappie. Normally, a flick of the wrist will do the trick. Try it and report your results to me if you’d like to share for other beginning anglers.

