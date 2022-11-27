Anglers agree that a good cold-weather lure for bass, also for crappie, is a jig tipped with a minnow, simulating the live, wiggly action of a bait fish with the addition of the flash of the artificial. The medium-action overhead spinner and crayfish rigs are great for using at mouths of rivers and lakes and the weed edges, worked slowly in close at first, then farther out, covering every level from the top to bottom in moving water. Cast upstream, keeping the line taut while the current carries the lure along. Also fish downstream with the slip-sinker rigs, combing the bottom in other shallow and deep areas. Try working a 6- to 7-inch floating plastic worm rigged weedless with a light-weight slip-sinker adorned with a soft crayfish body, a big-lipped floating crankbait with a medium-lights lip-sinker, heavy enough to take it down is also worth the effort. Keep a supply of red and white jigs, soons and fish-shaped lures on hand to count on when everything else in your tackle box fails. Also test the point of every fish hook you use for sharpness – and check the eye as well to be sure it is completely closed. Close it with pliers if you have to to prevent the leader from twisting out while you are playing a fish. Flipping – tossing a lure underhanded 15 to 20 feet into tight cover – is a great way to entice cold-weather bass as well. Use a weedless jig and pork dressing and watch for the slightest pause or twitch in the line as it falls against fallen trees, brush or dock pilings. Remember a slow retrieve is one of the keys to taking cold-water bass.
Anglers I’ve spoken to, along with Game and Fish Official Rory Aikens years back, found some of the best winter crappie fishing to be had during the coldest days with live minnows working best some days while 1.16 – or 1.32-0z. crappie jigs or ultra-light equipment with 2-to 4 lb. test line working other times. Sometimes live minnows will work best for awhile, then jigs will work better. Whether minnows or jigs, slow presentations at the right depth often make the difference. Fish finders are a bonus. Aikens suggests looking for fish holding in a Christmas tree-like pattern; those will be crappie. If you cast out, watch your line. If the jig or minnow stops dropping and you haven’t hit the bottom, chances are it is being nibbled on by a crappie. Some anglers don’t believe in much of a hook set on crappie. Normally, a flick of the wrist will do the trick. Try it and report your results to me if you’d like to share for other beginning anglers.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Keep checking here to learn who will be Fishing Tournament chairman for this coming year for YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB or call Pat Headington 928-257-8143.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: If you missed the ABA bass tournament yesterday at Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake, check here next week for results or call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659.
Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2023 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. A total of 758 leftover hunt permit-tags are available for the following hunts: 394 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina, 217 archery-only javelina, 83 general javelina, 51 youth-only general javelina and 13 raptor capture.
A total of 17 hunt permit-tags for javelina remain for properly licensed military and Fort Huachuca personnel holding a valid Fort Huachuca post hunting permit. Hunt numbers, season dates and/or special regulations must be obtained from Fort Huachuca (Unit 35B). Hunters can apply on a first come, first served basis one of two ways: Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, fill out a paper application and bring it to any department office statewide, at which time a hunt permit-tag will be issued. Fill out a paper application and mail it to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail. For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2023 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet, or call 602-942-3000.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The names of event chairmen for the coming year, many of them for youth events (both hunting and fishing), will be reported after the first Wednesday’s club meeting (Dec. 7) or call Pat Headington 928-257-8143.
DESERT DOVES, WOMEN ON THE WING: Plan for the new year include a mentored waterfowl Hunt mentored by Pheasants Forever at Cibola January 13-14, 2023. Complete information will be forthcoming or call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851.
4H SHOOTING SPORTS: December training plans will begin Dec. 1 at the YCFG Security Bldg, 7-8 p.m., with safety training for live fire at the Ware Farm and Info on camp out, map to the Ware Farm, Dec. 3 – 9 – to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley, Dec. 17-18: Fund Raise Cal Ranch Store 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day; Dec. 27 – special non-mandatory .22 trng 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley. (Jan., Feb., March and May schedules will be reported in December before the new year. Contact stan marsha@q.com or call Stan Gourley 388-8995 with questions.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB – Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL): Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something send a picture or list of items with prices to be posted in our newsletter. Club has black powder and percussion caps for sale for your convenience – honor members willingness to help other shooters and shop at the club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvous – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needng to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all.The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Call Rick at 928-750-6279.
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT: Remember, Practice DOES make that huge difference while hunting and it’s always good to get as much practice beforehand as you can manage. Adair Park ranges will fill the bill when it comes to practicing, as well as week-ends during matches held by Maintaining clubs along with some of their week-day shoots as well that come in handy to keep you prepared for the hunt. Check the matches out above to see what you might be interested in with all ranges open to the public. You won’t be sorry when accuracy is so important to the harvest of your game. Not only is Adair Park very useful in keeping your accuracy up to par, practicing again prior to your hunt upon arriving at your designated hunt locations due to altitude that sometimes changes your aiming (remember the altitude in the Yuma area where you usually get your practicing done is at a bare minimum while hunt locations are usually at higher elevations at the northern parts of Arizona).