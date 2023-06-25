With our summer weather continuing its warming trend, it’s a good time to grab your gear and get to the water to get in a share of fishing for largemouth bass. Sidearming a lure up and under a dock or other structure or wherever you find small size fish you’ll find big bass as well. Use a plastic worm, jig, spinnerbait or crankbait, all good lure choices. Riprap and rocks of all types also attract bass – try using jigs and crankbaits. Surface plugs near shallow rocky areas when water is a bit cooked work well. Try shorelines where the bottom has a gradual drop off with a lot of cover – plastic worms and jigs work well here. I’ve had lots of luck catching bass at shoreline areas in shallow water with nightcrawlers and that’s a world of fun to do.

Today’s tip for catching channel catfish is they love light duty tackle and for us to go light on everything so put away gear that’s considered oversized – line and everything else. Try a six-foot light or ultra-light rod with an ultra-light spinning or spin-cast reel. Stick with size two- to six-pound test line. Think small when catfish are playing hard to get. Small tackle, small hooks, even a small bobber if you use one.

