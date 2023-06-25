With our summer weather continuing its warming trend, it’s a good time to grab your gear and get to the water to get in a share of fishing for largemouth bass. Sidearming a lure up and under a dock or other structure or wherever you find small size fish you’ll find big bass as well. Use a plastic worm, jig, spinnerbait or crankbait, all good lure choices. Riprap and rocks of all types also attract bass – try using jigs and crankbaits. Surface plugs near shallow rocky areas when water is a bit cooked work well. Try shorelines where the bottom has a gradual drop off with a lot of cover – plastic worms and jigs work well here. I’ve had lots of luck catching bass at shoreline areas in shallow water with nightcrawlers and that’s a world of fun to do.
Today’s tip for catching channel catfish is they love light duty tackle and for us to go light on everything so put away gear that’s considered oversized – line and everything else. Try a six-foot light or ultra-light rod with an ultra-light spinning or spin-cast reel. Stick with size two- to six-pound test line. Think small when catfish are playing hard to get. Small tackle, small hooks, even a small bobber if you use one.
Be award that birds, especially eagles and other small-size animals can get tangled and trapped on the line that’s tossed aside and die, so always take discarded line and other debris home with you for proper disposal rather than tossing it at any area close to water areas. Practice, “Leave it better than you find it.” Swivels and snaps can be avoided entirely. It may be harder to land catfish with the light set-up but it’s a heck of a lot of fun. Be patient. When the fish is big enough to keep, work with it and let it fight until it gets tired enough to be dragged in.
If you are not an all-night catfisherman, try 5-9 a.m. when there is a lot of feeding activity as the sun comes up because fish are grabbing their last meal until night comes again. If you are fishing with minnows, small bait fish, grasshoppers, stinkbait (the stinkier the better) or pieces of cut fish, try leaving the tip exposed after you hook the bait. Another idea is to wrap chicken livers or blood bait in a square of cheesecloth or nylon stocking. Thread the hook through the corners and leave the point uncovered. You may lose more hooks by leaving them exposed but you’ll gain extra catfish.
If it’s flatheads you’re after, if you haven’t tried this yet, make a run up between Walters Camp and the Picacho areas – some flatheads over 40-pounds are in residence with a share of largemouth bass and bluegill also present in various backwaters and slack water areas. Smallmouth bass and striped bass are also active in the main river between Picacho and Imperial Dam as are both channel and flathead catfish. It’s that right time at the right place again!
Give the Marine Base Recreation Area a call to see if that area of the river is still a good place to toss a line in. Ask if they have a tip or two to offer for catching fish at Martinez Lake water areas along the Colorado River.
- YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Check with Leslee Boggs at (928) 580-9966 to learn what is going on. One thing for sure to see is the new Catfish Board at The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop – get signed up so you can weigh in that big channel or flathead catfish on the board. Camey Nelson is new on the board with her 42.22 lb. flathead. See the picture at The Hideaway or YVRGC.net. Winners of the June 18 Big Bass Derby at Fisher’s: 1. Chad Benton 7.57 lbs., 2. Chip Gilbert 6.95 lbs., 3. Josh Hodges 6.1. Boatmen pay outs: 1. Payton Olsen, 2. Kelly Glover, 3. Dillon Nash. Raffle Winners: Taipan Rod – won by Robby Ballew, Reel by Dustin Griscoll, $50 HBT.GC Joel Valenzuela, $50 HBT GC Bo Williams, Arpala Scale by Davd Shill, HBT Hat by Kale Lutes, HBT Hat by Nate Singletary. Thank you again to all of our sponsors and to Glenda & Donny Hazlett for running the scale as well as a thank you to everyone who came out. Don’t miss the fishing fun – Get signed up to get into the competition.
- ABA AMERICAN BASS CLUB – YUMA REGION: I Haven’t heard anything new lately but if you’re interested in learning if they have any unreported results from tournaments just fished or the fall schedule being put together yet, call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659. I’m anxious to hear what the fall schedule for ABA will include so I can share.
Plan ahead for minute of every day you are on the hunt with reminders of what you want to be doing most all minutes and seconds so you don’t run out of ideas while on your hunt with yet other things to try – if one thing isn’t working well, try your second idea and keep at it. You can sit it out ‘AFTER’ your hunt, not during. NOW is when you need to be working hard on everything you’ve planned to get done, stick to the plan until you’ve put everything in your idea book to work, then try a new something, then do it all again. Plan to begin your day prior to dawn so you’ll already be out tracking your animal before daylight, packing to have a good share of food with you to eat when the hungries begin as you are checking out every inch of your hunt area, then do it again and again and just once more so you don’t need to get back to camp until “0-dark-30” when you can cook up a quick bite to sustain you through a good night’s sleep to be ready for dawn the following day to “do it again”. Don’t waste a second while on your hunt – every minute counts! Think “MEAT” at every step you take. (I can taste it now!)
Figure out what you’ll need and be sure to take along packaging materials with you on your hunt – Once you’ve harvested your elk, be very sure to either field dress your animal on the spot for trips back to camp or have sharp knife with you to debone it and wrap it all on the spot, (mark what you’re packing) keeping it as clean as possible, so you’re not needing to carry useless ‘heavy bones’ along with the meat. For me, ‘Deboning’ on the spot is the way to go – for one, it prevents waste as well as from getting more tired than you already are and better than I’ve ever tried before. Let me give my grown son Kevin full credit for coming up with the deboning idea when we’re hunting, usually together. It’s the best trick I know!
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: If you have yet to get hold of Bobby Nash to let him know you’ll be attending this year’s Prairie Dog Shoot July 7-9 at Seligman, call him 928-503-3390 asap so he can have a head count and finalize plans for a fun time for one and all. A good bet as well to get some decent practice in with your shotgun – September 1st and dove season is just around the corner – this goes for our youth hunters as well as adults.
- YUMA DESERT DOVES “Women on the Wing:” ladies (18 and over) interested in firearms and hunting along with other things outdoors meet every 3rd Thursday each month at Brewer’s off Ave. B & 24th st. Ladies are most welcome to come to meetings and learn about the club and how to become a member. Their learning events will be about firearms, shooting, fishing and archery as well as wildlife and outdoors conservation. like last season, I’m sure they too will be practicing to get after many a dove this season coming up. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open on Saturdays and Sundays only. no week days scheduled shooting. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-9190662 or H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
- YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
- HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
- YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 – he’ll be glad to hear.
- YUMA 4-H TRAINING for 2023-24: Mr. Stan Gourley, project leader for many years of the 4-H shooting sports, has given me the training schedule for 2023-2024 that will begin on Sept. 21 with Safety Training at the YCFG at the Fairgrounds Security bldg. from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Interested youngsters should attend the meeting with a parent or other responsible adult. In the meantime the youngsters should call the 4H office at 928-726-3904 to locate a Community 4H club to join in preparation for the shooting sports. Medical reasons have caused Mr. Gourley to retire as project leader after this year so he is hoping someone will volunteer soon to possibly work with him this year to learn about what the training and setting up on training days consist of, to be able to take it over after Mr. Gourley has to retire once the training is completed on March 24, 2024. If you might be able to volunteer for the job you can reach Mr. Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com or contact the 4H office in Yuma at the number above.