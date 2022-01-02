A reminder from Game and Fish for Arizona hunters using trail cameras while in pursuit of any game animal: New rule prohibiting use of trail cameras for the take of wildlife became effective yesterday, Jan. 1st. Trail camera use for personal enjoyment, photography, or protecting property is still allowed. This means the new AZ Game and Fish Commission rule R12-3-303.A.5, which states that ‘a person shall not use a trail camera for the purposes of taking or locating or aiding in the take of wildlife.’ A prohibition on the use of “live action” trail cameras for taking or locating or aiding in the take of wildlife had already been in effect since 21018. For complete information, visit azgfd.gov.
Hunt happenings
- January 2022 archery hunts: January is a time bowhunters look forward to so they can obtain deer permit tags over-the-counter at AZ. Game and Fish regional offices to assist in bringing in the new year with meat for the table. A few reminders including the good idea for any bowhunter to check the current hunt regulations for starters to learn what units are open for archery-only hunts along with a good share of other important information to help on the hunt. This year seems to be colder-then-cold again making it very important for anyone taking to the field to have extra-warm clothing that includes long johns, thermals, warm boots and ear muffs, all high on the list of apparel to prevent hypothermia. Another must is to have plenty of food and water along to keep your body fueled and your energy department in shape to handle any situation while on the hunt. Hopefully you will have taken the time to scour the hills prior to your hunt to have a good idea of an approximate location of your deer.
Stalking a mulie can keep you on the go so it’s a good idea to be in good physical condition before hitting those hills. I’ve found, even when being in good physical condition, unless you are constantly on the difficult climb, sometimes it takes a couple/three days to conquer those hills without a share of pain. By the third day if not before, climbing up and down along with the breathing involved becomes easier and the fun begins. As I’ve stated before, it’s very important to carry your binoculars and also important to have that GPS with you always so you’re able to follow your animal when you spot it to know where to head. It’s also a very good idea to keep “dry” matches with you (lighters are also good and having a flint is not a bad idea at all) in case you get caught away from camp in a downpour. Ponchos are truly great to have along – and it may also decide to snow in the high country with wind blowing like crazy making is important to build a fire for warmth or to dry clothing.
No matter where you hunt including desert areas, keep in mind that mule deer are crafty creatures and be where hunter does not like to go. That makes the challenge to do what average hunters don’t. Don’t be routine when hunting the mule deer and always be ready for the unexpected. Mulies are masters at blending in with the surroundings when the pressure is on. They can literally crawl to reach brushy hiding spots and can stand or lie so quiet for any given length of time that even seasoned hunters will pass them by. Note that hunters outing the pressure on during winter hunts can force deer out of their normal cover – that’s when the hunter needs to be ready in an instant.
Be prepared to have sardines along as well, the best scent for deer. Open a can and place it under a small bush within your shooting range. A deer wandering nearby will put on the brakes to get a closer sniff.
Be sure to check out next Sunday’s column for a few useful tips on hunting javelina with seasons beginning soon, then on what to do with the meat once you’ve got it to ensure some truly delicious table fare. In the meantime, checking out the new javelina hunt regulations will be a good start. Be sure to enjoy a safe New Year’s Eve to bring in the new year in good shape.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: A new raffle, with tickets available now, for a HENRY Big Boy 30-30 Winchester Rifle. Check it out at yvrgc.org. Information is also there for the raffle for a 2021 Ford Bronco 4X4. Don’t miss checking on each of these great raffles. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 with questions.
DESERT YUMA DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday – this month Jan. 20th at Brewers off Ave. B – you’ll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become a club member – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Fishing clubs
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Keep a check on this column for Bass Tournament dates, times, etc. as soon as I receive them from the Chairmen. Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com with questions.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
Shooting sports
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES RENDEZVOUS – JAN. 13-16, 2022: Plan your time to attend the Rendezvous being held at the Adair Park black powder range with events including Rifle Paper & Gong, Trade Gun Gong & Paper, Pistol Gong & Paper, Squirrel Gun shooting, Flint Lock Aggregate, Trail Walk Sunday a.m. or if time allows on Saturday Jan. 14. Afternoon “Hawk & Knife Blocks in place of fun shoots. Saturday BAR-B.Q. at 5:30 p.m. shooters & family ticket to attend is 1 side dish plus blanket prize worth $10 or more. Anyone not registered to shoot but wishing to attend the bbq must bring a potluck dish and pay $10 each (does not apply to family members of registered shooters spouse & children). Traders Welcome – no traders fee. Spectators welcome. Awards on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Ranges open at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional information – call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette Match, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – now through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed. Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest, Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – this is all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Each Tuesday 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yds, all shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – informal get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Each Wednesday 9 a.m. until finished – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Each Friday 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols. MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no .22 magnums). Start times: Sign up 8-8:30 a.m.Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn their shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range as well as learning about their Junior Shooting Program. YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
