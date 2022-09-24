The Arizona Governor’s Office is now accepting applications to fill an upcoming vacant seat on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Residents knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona wildlife and conservation in eligible counties are welcome to apply. The application process is open for someone from Yuma as well as other areas – if interested visit azgfd.gov for complete information. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 30.
Fish findings
Traveling out of Yuma for fishing fun? If Alamo Lake is where you’d like to go, the state park ranger there, Drew Collett, reports there have been “mini monsoons” on a regular basis and as a result, the fishing has been sporadic. Nevertheless, when it’s good, it’s really good. The morning bass bite has been great and anglers are hooking into some plus size fish. Largemouth over 6 pounds were reported from areas near the Cholla Launch Ramp. Surveys turned in show that morning largemouth bite has also been decent by the dam from gray light until 6:30 a.m. Around 10 a.m. they pick back up and are actively biting. Drop shot mini creature baits, baitfish- colored lipless crankbaits and chatterbaits were mentioned as the most productive.
Also there’s been reports from the river side of Alamo. Crappie fishing had been decent with most larger fish caught at night using light bars off the side of the boat while catfish are caught regularly from shore using nightcrawlers. They’re not very deep right now – use a bobber to keep your worm just above the lake bottom.
At Lake Havasu, report from John Galbraith at Bass Tackle Master and Havasunews.com, there’s a fair/slow striper bite from Lake Havasu State Park’s Windsor Beach south to California Bay/Thompson Bay using cut anchovies bottom fishing or looking for surface action (boils). Stained water conditions from recent rains have slowed the bite big-time. Post-front conditions usually always mean a tough bite – water temperatures are currently perfect for the warm-water species (bass, bluegill, crappie and catfish).
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The Lanis Brock Memorial bass tournament will take place Oct. 1st at Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake with the launch at first light. To sign up, call Simon Apadoca at 928 261-9022 or check with the Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop for details. Lanny Brock was a long time member of the YVRGC and lived fishing for years setting a good example of good and ethical sportsmanship in all ways until his passing this spring. Check for results here following the competition.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Contact Tracy Purtee at 928 978-3659 or Jimmy Waits at jim@fishingjimmy.com for fall fishing plans when weather and water temperatures cool. By fishing ABA fishing tournaments, you can earn 1 credit to qualify for ABA team championships and points toward “Angler of the Year” for the Yuma Region – an excellent way to learn a lot about fishing success.
Hunt happenings
Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Marsha Petrie Sue, an Arizona business woman and avid outdoorswoman, to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Marsha will replace Kurt Davis on the commission. Marsha is a longtime hunter and angler, dedicating nearly 25 years to wildlife conservation. She is an Arizona Antelope Foundation Life member, Arizona Deer Association volunteer, Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society conservationist, and past Women’s Outdoor Media Association Chair. She also serves on the NRA Women’s Leadership Forum Executive Committee. InBusiness Magazine recognized Marsha as a 2022 Woman of Achievement. She has received the Margie Herndon Conservation Award and the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award.
“Thank you to Governor Ducey for this honor and opportunity. As a conservationist, my goal is to continue hands-on work for our beautiful state and its wildlife. Bringing all groups and entities together through open communication and helping continue the amazing work being done by the Game and Fish Commission and department will be the focus I have. I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners,” said Marsha. Marsha has called Arizona home for more than 32 years. She and her husband, Al Sue, reside in Scottsdale.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. If you missed the Sept. 15 sign-up and safety training but are still interested, contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – through October – Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Ask about plans for this year’s Pre-Season Shoot August at the Adair Park range. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Matches discontinued until November. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. We will start on Fridays 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
