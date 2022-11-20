Thanks to October Mountain Products for providing us with the following tips. They wrote, “Hunting with a long bow or recurve begins with a long-term, committed relationship with the craft. The more you put in, the more you will be able to get out of it. Pursuing a path of traditional archery can make you a better hunter and archer. Shooting a trad bow will immediately expose inconsistencies and problems with your shooting form. Many hunters have found that shooting traditional is a helpful means to curb target panic symptoms. It takes time and dedication, starting down the right path and not forming bad habits is very important.
2. Equipment Prep and Review
3. Number Your Arrows for Tuning
4. Silence Your Bowstring
5. Shoot Heavy Arrows with a High FOC and Fixed Blade Broadheads
6. Draw Your Bow Once You are at Your Hunting Location
The above list will help you to get started on the right track when it comes to being a successful trad hunter. If you’ve picked up a traditional bow, it is likely because you’re ready to embrace the challenge this type of hunting can offer. Be sure to embrace the process, stay detail-oriented, and committed.The reward of harvesting an animal with a traditional bow will be well worth the effort.
- AZGFD REPORTS: More than 2,200 permit-tags remain for 2023 spring hunts. Applications are being accepted by U.S. Mail only as of Nov. 14th making it possible for Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2023 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina or turkey. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. A total of 2,201 leftover hunt permit-tags are available for the following hunts: 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina, 659 archery-only javelina, 371 general javelina, 92 youth-only general javelina, 4 youth-only limited weapon-shotgun shooting shot turkey, 3 limited weapon-shotgun shooting shot turkey, 14 raptor capture.
A total of 17 hunt permit-tags for javelina remain for properly licensed military and Fort Huachuca personnel holding a valid Fort Huachuca post hunting permit. Hunt numbers, season dates and/or special regulations must be obtained from Fort Huachuca (Unit 35B).
All completed paper applications must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail. For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2023 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet, or call 602-942-3000.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Reminders for club members that Dec. 31st open the Junior contest for Javelina and Deer for 2023. A huge thank you to Kelly and Jared Young along with their youngsters for taking care of the Annual Small Games Camp just held. Don’t miss the Annual Dinner early December. A 2023 Event Card for members will be on hand soon – don’t miss getting one.
DESERT DOVES – WOMEN ON THE WING: As a woman interested in hunting, wildlife conservation and the outdoors,it might interest you to attend the club meeting, open to the public, the 3rd Thursday each month at 6 p.m. at Brewer’s on Avenue B. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851. Note: The ladies will enjoy a Waterfowl Hunt at Cibola Jan. 13-14 to bring in the New Year. Attend the meeting to learn more.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Keep checking here to learn who will be Fishing Tournament chairman for this coming year for YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB or call Pat Headington 928-257-8143.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Don’t miss the Nov. 26th bass tournament at Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 with questions about launch times and such.
Check here next week for Yuma’s Shooting Sports information or call me at 928 247-4450. I’ll be glad to answer your questions.