YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB WITH SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: Tickets are still being sold are for the Water for Wildlife fundraiser at various businesses in town, among them Sportsman’s Warehouse and Sprague’s Sports, just to name two. People who live in Yuma as well as out of towners can help greatly by purchasing the $20 tickets to assist in getting that much-needed water to all the different species of wildlife animals we have on the desert areas around Yuma that depend on the water for their survival, especially during our hot, dry summers. Because of the lack of rain here, water has to be hauled by heavy equipment of all kinds to the many water catchments where they can stay filled for the thirsty animals to stay hydrated – they cannot survive without water as we well know. However, the cost to utilize heavy equipment requires bunches of money – the reason for the fundraiser! That is why YVRGC and SWWF work with our Region IV AZ Game and Fish personnel to keep the catchments filled for the survival of the wildlife we are so fortunate to have in our area.
There will be two winners for $5,000, one $3,000 winner and two $1,000 winners, which are drawn the last day of the Yuma County Fair on April 3rd at the YVRGC booth at the fairgrounds – winners don’t need to be present. Odds are great and you could be a winner so don’t delay getting your ticket(s). Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 if you have any questions or lack a ticket- we’ll be sure you get your ticket!
GOLFERS ATTENTION: YVRGC AND SWWF are also hosting the April 9th “WATER FOR WILDLIFE” GOLF TOURNAMENT (to assist with the water project): Read on and get registered to get in on the fun at Desert Hills Golf Course. FORMAT: 4 person scramble with 2 drive minimum, MINIMUM HANDICAP: 50 PER TEAM (not more than 1 play with a handicap of 10 or less!). Tournament is First Come – First Serve!! Registration Options: SINGLE PLAYER: includes green fees, cart, lunch and skins $100, 4-PERSON TEAM – includes green fees, cart, lunch and skins $375, 4-PERSON TEAM W/TEE SIGN – includes green fees, cart, lunch and skins $450; TEE SIGN & 1 PLAYER- includes green fees, cart lunch, skins & Tee Sponsor Sign $150, TEE SIGN – includes a sign professionally posted $100. 2 Longest Drive Holes, 2 Closest to the Pin, 1 per side, Cash Prize 1st – 4th place. More Information: Pat Headington 928-257-8143; Brad Hamner 928-919-0523; or Mike Daily at 928-920-2560/928-344-1886. Check payments: to Southwest Wildlife Foundation; Email: yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com. Registration Website: YVRGC.org.
Hunt happenings:
DESERT YUMA DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors and/or wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend monthly meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday at Brewers off Avenue B – you’ll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty @yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become members of the organization – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
BUSINESS CONGRATS: Let me share: Jim Underhill, a life long resident of Yuma who is retired now with many years to his credit of being an avid hunter mentioned to me that he had enjoyed reading about The Yuma Sun being 150 years old now and asked me to share the following that could also be of interest to others in Yuma. He told me that Underhill Transfer Company, Inc. has been an active family business in Yuma for their total of 146 years old with 5 generations going on their 6th running the show, still a successful business in Yuma. Congratulations to all the generations of the Underhill family for a job well done. Very good to know!
HUNTING TAGS: Arizona hunters still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for select 2022 elk hunts with applications being accepted by mail now: Check this out in case you applied for elk but didn’t succeed. AZGFD reports they have posted a list of th leftover permit-tags as well as a printable paper application on its website. Available permit-tags are:
• 52 limited opportunity (general) anterless elk
• 4 – archery-only bull elk
• 3 archery-only anterless elk
• 1 limited opportunity (HAN) anterless elk.
A total of 633 hunt permit tags remain for the minimal occurence zone/low density (general) hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B. The Department is accepting the leftover hunt permit-tags on a first come, first-served basis – by mail only. All completed paper applications must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail. Any remaining leftover hunt permit-tags will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Monday, March 28, at all department offices. Some of the leftover hunt permit-tags are for Hopi hunt open areas and are available to everyone, both tribal members and non-tribal members, through the first-come, first-served process. A number of leftover hunt permit-tags remain for military hunts at Camp Navajo, for those who qualify. For more information, visit https://dema.az.gov/army-national-guard/camp-navajo/garrison-operations/camp-navajo-hunting-information.
For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, view the “2022 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet online, or call 602-942-3000.
Fishing news: Reminders of Bass Tournaments coming up: ABA – Yuma Region – April 9th launching out of Fisher’s Landing – call Tracy Purtee at 928 978-3659 for details. A reminder about the Chapman Chevrolet 8-pound pot – take advantage of it by getting in on the competition; Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – April 9th – The Hideaway Bass Derby, Fisher’s landing. Check the April 3rd Yuma Outdoors column for complete fishing club news and tournament details along with a full report from the Youth Fishing Clinic just held at Mittry Lake.
Shooting sports:
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Regular black powder matches have begun again 1st & 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park Range. Call Jim Gilligan at 386-679-9130 or Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 with questions; 4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so when training begins again in Sept.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette Match, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed. Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest, Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Tuesdays 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest 50 shots at 50 yds, shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Wednesdays 9 a.m. until done – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Fridays 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols. MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no magnums). Start times: 8-8:30 a.m. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 . On Feb. 26 there will be a 1,000 yard match . Future Vintage matches will be held the same day as pistol matches. Conventional pistol 25 yard matches will be held Saturdays, this month was yesterday so those results will be reported when they are available. Long Range Matches will be held Sundays, the next on 2/27. Be sure to update your club waiver for 2022 (also for timed fire and rapid fire). All Saturdays – NRA Approved mid-range matches will begin 3/12 at the Adair Park High Power range. Annual Membership – Adults $25, Juniors $10. Note: No shooting at the range after sundown. Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. open to all! Field and Animal rounds are shot throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site.For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact me – with questions or additions at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.