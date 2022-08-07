WATER FOR WILDLIFE PROGRAM: Once again, allow me to mention this very important work being done in the Yuma area, with Game and Fish in the lead assisted at all times by members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club along with Southwest Wildlife Foundation members and other volunteers. A heap of hard work to benefit our wildlife. Your help DOES make a difference! In case you missed it. “In 2021, Arizona Game and Fish received a record amount of donations toward this crucial cause. And those gifts made a huge impact on our efforts to deliver water to wildlife. Where did the money go? It was used to keep water drinkers filled for Arizona’s wildlife. In Yuma, a lot of members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) &501C3 Southwest Wildlife Foundation (SWWF) along with other volunteers, assist Region IV AZGFD in getting the water where it is needed to help the wildlife survive. That never changes. It goes on all year long for our Yuma area (and I’m sure other people in other Arizona areas as well) people who care and are willing to get out and work hard on our rugged desert areas regardless of the weather – hot or cold – to keep the job done. That also depends a lot on the heavy equipment needed at all times to use for hauling the water where it needs to be and that costs big bucks. Sometimes, as Game and Fish has reported, “because areas in need are not accessible to on-the-ground vehicles delivering that needed water makes it necessary for us to utilize helicopters to get to those ‘remote’ areas” – with contributed monies being used up fast leaving it for us having to get help from the public “often” to keep the job done.” Your help is always appreciated and all money donated is used where it is needed most – to benefit the wildlife.

Good news! 175,000 gallons of water have been hauled so far this summer for wildlife in the Yuma area and it’s not done yet. Much thanks to volunteers who work so hard getting the water to the wildlife – without it they cannot survive our hot summers and pretty much the same for other times of the years as well. Your help with this is always appreciated. Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or Doug Beach at 928-446-0022.

