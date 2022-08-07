WATER FOR WILDLIFE PROGRAM: Once again, allow me to mention this very important work being done in the Yuma area, with Game and Fish in the lead assisted at all times by members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club along with Southwest Wildlife Foundation members and other volunteers. A heap of hard work to benefit our wildlife. Your help DOES make a difference! In case you missed it. “In 2021, Arizona Game and Fish received a record amount of donations toward this crucial cause. And those gifts made a huge impact on our efforts to deliver water to wildlife. Where did the money go? It was used to keep water drinkers filled for Arizona’s wildlife. In Yuma, a lot of members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) &501C3 Southwest Wildlife Foundation (SWWF) along with other volunteers, assist Region IV AZGFD in getting the water where it is needed to help the wildlife survive. That never changes. It goes on all year long for our Yuma area (and I’m sure other people in other Arizona areas as well) people who care and are willing to get out and work hard on our rugged desert areas regardless of the weather – hot or cold – to keep the job done. That also depends a lot on the heavy equipment needed at all times to use for hauling the water where it needs to be and that costs big bucks. Sometimes, as Game and Fish has reported, “because areas in need are not accessible to on-the-ground vehicles delivering that needed water makes it necessary for us to utilize helicopters to get to those ‘remote’ areas” – with contributed monies being used up fast leaving it for us having to get help from the public “often” to keep the job done.” Your help is always appreciated and all money donated is used where it is needed most – to benefit the wildlife.
Good news! 175,000 gallons of water have been hauled so far this summer for wildlife in the Yuma area and it’s not done yet. Much thanks to volunteers who work so hard getting the water to the wildlife – without it they cannot survive our hot summers and pretty much the same for other times of the years as well. Your help with this is always appreciated. Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or Doug Beach at 928-446-0022.
HAHWG: Notes – Summer Meeting 2022: Doug Burt sent a great report of the HAHWG Summer Meeting with Region IV AZ Game and Fish represented – good to know. He wrote, “To The Amazing Hunting & Angling Heritage Workgroup – I’m nearly speechless after our gathering this weekend. Everyone was super engaged, highly informed in the ways of R3, excited about what we have accomplished in HAHWG fashion, positive about where we are going – and – still not satisfied and wanting to do better! Amazing leaders and passionate wildlife conservationists! I am humbled to be under the same tent with you all.
“Whether you attended or couldn’t make it, below should get you up to speed with what took place, takeaways, actions, links, resources, etc. Reach out to Jesse or I if you have any questions. For presentation materials and all things HAHWG check out our Google Drive Folder. Humbly and respectfully yours in Conservation – Douglas A. Burt, R3 Manager, Arizona Game and Fish. 602-531-7578, dburt@azgfd.gov Visit Outdoor Skills Network – R3: Coordinators Report by Jess Warner NWTF, 2021-2022 Season report. https://drivegoofle.com/file/d/13LoPfxldKSQfdRy6je-lK8lkDohlvhY-view. A great meeting to get in on – check later for dates of the HAHWG Winter Meeting later this year.
If you are at all interested in taking your youngster to hunting the Saturday Sept. 3rd, 13TH ANNUAL YOUTH DOVE HUNT being conducted by the The Curry Family, Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club YVRGC and Southwest Wildlife Foundation, but have procrastinated at getting him/her pre-registered, do so now (space is limited to ensure safety). The event is FREE to all youth ages 8 to 16 (Note the age change) who can safely handle a shotgun and are accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. Mentors will be on site to assist new hunters. All youth hunters 10 years of age or older must have a valid Arizona Hunt License (the combo license is still $5. Pre-registration is required at Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club YVRGC.org. Have a problem with this, call AZGFD at 928-342-0091 or Pat Headington at 928-257-8143. Location is in Dome Valley at the Moore Farm. Driving instructions: from Telegraph Pass, turn off at the Dome Valley exit at the Laguerta turn off, drive to the intersection of Avenue 18E and County 6th street. Turn at the “Tractor on a pole” and head west .7 miles to the check-in location. Plan to arrive before daylight to cover all that’s needed to be done prior to being at your hunt area before safe light. Lunch will be provided for all attending once the hunt is done by 10 a.m. or close to it. Questions? Call Brian Shadd at 928-271-1234, Bobby Nash at 928-503-3390 or Pat Headington at 928-257-8143. For other directions: http://maps.google.com?sensor=false&zoom=12& daddr=32.737109%2C- 114.330487.agol Game and Fish personnel will be on site but will not be selling licenses. Thanks to our sponsors: The Mellon Farm, McKay Trucking, Wayman Farms, Paws & claws, CDZ Enterprises, Configuration Air, Adair Ranges, Inc and MD Farms. If you might want to become a sponsor to help with this great kids event, call any of the 3 numbers above and give them your information. All our youth events are FREE so sponsors assisting really is appreciated.
YVRGC will host The Annual Mike Mitchell Memorial Dove Hunters BBQ Sept. 3rd at the Civic and Convention Center 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr. with all proceeds to benefit Youth Events and Wildlife Conservation efforts. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with delicious dinner at 6 p.m. promising a great evening with live & silent auctions and raffles throughout the evening with “Guns & Gear for Guys and Gals as well as for appropriate age youngsters.” A real fun evening for everyone – a super Family Event. Get your tickets now to be sure of attending – Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or Bobby Pope at 928-941-9563.
Everyone interested in hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation is welcome to the club’s monthly meeting 1st Wednesday of each month at American Legion Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. with reasonable mouth watering dinner served at 6:30 p.m., the business meeting at 7 p.m. with lots of hunt & fishing planning on the agenda.
Ladies who are interested in firearms and hunting along with conservation of the outdoors and wildlife are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851. You are always welcome to attend their monthly meeting every 3rd Thursday at Brewer’s off Ave. B & 24th St.
Fish findings – CATFISH TIP:
Practice plenty of patience and be ready for a tough fight if one should grab your bait. To locate one of these feisty creatures look for a steady water flow – try the outside bends of the river where trees have toppled into the water and the river has gouged undercuts into the bank. Potholes or slight depressions in the river bottom also tend to hold flatheads as do the upstream side of underwater humps, shallow flats and drop offs near the mouths of the lakes. The whitewater below the dams are also worth trying. Other areas: Martinez Lake is prime night fishing for flatheads in excess of 40-50 lbs using bluegills for bait. Fish deep eddies or holes along edges of the river. Mittry Lake Jetties are good for channel catfish with worms, chicken livers or stink bait. If going after channel catfish, Fortuna Pond at night is another good place to toss your line in using worms for bait.
FISH TIP FOR FINICKY BASS:
If your usual tactics for bass cool off, it’s probably time for a change. No matter what the temperatures, fish still have to eat, and like with catfish, practice plenty of that patience. They may be fussier, go deeper and hang in fewer places during hot summer months but you can still succeed if you stick with it. Be as quiet as possible and pick a time when other activity is at a minimum. Mid-week, night times or on dark, overcast, low-light days can be good. If you’re in a boat, arrive at and leave a spot with the least amount of motor noise – use the lowest speed. Watch for baitfish splashing. Bass chase shad and other baitfish during hot weather. And don’t be shy. Ask questions of other fishermen and at bait shops to locate a good spot. Don’t overlook soft plastic worms this time of year – can be your best producers, if fished ever-so-slowly or try rubber jigs with a pork trailer. Surface lures are good in the heat and topwater is well worth the try. Daytimes are OUT! Spinnerbaits work well if presented in a lift-and-drop manner along steep shorelines or tumbled over submerged ledges and drop-offs. Trolling with deep diving plugs is another method to try for finicky bass. Be persistent if you catch a small bass – chances are big brother is not far off.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The club fishing tournaments held nearly all year long offer a good opportunity for club members who are beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experienced fishermen. If you are interested in the fishing competition and annual fishermen awards, that possibly, alone, would make it worth your while to join as a member. All anglers are welcome to YVRGC club” open” tournaments.
ANNUAL CATFISH DERBY – August 13-14: Glenda and Donny Hazlett have plans all set for the annual catfish competition on the 13th. Always a great derby to take part in so get your heavy gear ready and waiting to toss your line in the water. Call Glenda at 928-580-0440 or Donny at 928-581-2063 in case there is still room to get signed up.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: ABA tournaments are done until fall when the weather begins to cool again. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 with questions. If you’re a beginner, ask about signing up with ABA so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know. Jimmy Waits is still a great promoter for the ABA – call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
MINI FISHING CLINIC FOR KIDS: These mini clinics are put together to assist our kids in learning how to fish at Community Ponds by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club members working with AZGFD – Region IV to provide events, the next one is Sept. 24th National Hunting & Fishing Day at West Wetlands. Get registered with Game and Fish – call 928-342-0091. It’s always FREE to the kids! As always, volunteers to help the kids are most welcome.
HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to junior high and high school students. Call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-0922 if your student is interested in teaming up with the group or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to questions. Check here for shooting sports clubs next week- no more room today.
Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or 928 247-4450 with Outdoors questions or suggestions – I’ll be glad to hear!