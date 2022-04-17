With our weather being so warm finally, what better way to spend time than to get to the water with fishing pole in hand. If you’re wondering which baits might bring about good bass bites this time of year, top bait choices for lot of anglers are spinnerbaits, crankbaits and vibrating plugs because they allow you to work fast and throw casts along the bank and to cover lots of water areas. Cover as much shallow water as you can, concentrating on mud and clay banks, points, coves and shallow flats.
With spinnerbaits, bass will most often hit them as they drop so cast to likely holding cover and let the lure free-fall to the bottom with no tension on the line, but without excessive slack. Watch for a slight twitch sideways or a stop in the lure’s fall, then set the hook quickly.
Mouths of lakes are good spots for locating bass and panfish during early spring because of food being washed into the area and because of the warmer temperatures found there. Try using jigs, thin-minnow plugs, fat crankbaits, live minnows or crayfish. You can try a minnow and a bobber for a variety of fish. Set the bobber two- to six-feet above the #1/0 to 4 hook with a single split-shot sinker crimped on the line a foot about the hook. Cast with a spinning outfit or flip it with a flyrod or canepole next to docks, submerged logs, brush piles or bridge abutments. Try different depths and keep the minnow a foot or two off the bottom.
Vertical jigging is also a good method for stripers, largemouth or smallmouth bass, and crappie. Work a slab-type spoon of 1/4 to 1-1/2 ounces at deep water areas such as submerged humps, bridge pilings, deep points and river channel drop-offs. If you can locate the fish with a depth finder, lower the spoon to the depth or slightly above it, then work the lure with sharp lifts of the rod. As you drop the spoon, lower the rod tip just fast enough so it falls freely without forming excessive slack in the line. Most strikes will come as the lure flutters down.
The plastic worm is still a consistent fish catcher for all species and well worth a try. Try dark colors on bright days, bright colors on dark days.
As I’ve suggested before, if you need or want to learn to fish, where to fish and what baits to use, it’s a good idea to get with bass fishing clubs in the Yuma area and ask questions of fishermen taking part at their tournaments – an ideal way to catch tips and techniques they use for best results. Stop by Sportsman’s Hideaway off 15th Street as you head east out of town as well and ask questions. For the kids, depending on the income envolved, kids can enjoy the fishing fun either with a rod & reel or cane pole with some worms or cut up hot dogs for bait. Even a tulie makes a good pole once the pole is trimmed and smooth by tying a line to one end, a hook to the other end with a light weight below the hook and maybe a bobber to help the child see when they get a bite. Be sure to take along snacks and plenty of water. Wear a cap or hat to keep cooler in the sun.
Fish stocking schedule: Game and Fish will stock catfish April 18-22 at Fortuna Lake, PAAC Pond, West Wetlands Pond and the Somerton Council Avenue Pond. Stocking schedules can change, depending on various circumstances such as weather, availability of fish and fish surplus. Sunfish and sub legal (less than 13 inches) bass are stocked in spring into CFP (Community Fishing Ponds) waters but stocking dates are not released to maintain populations. Where to fish? Visit FishAZ on facebook.com or sign up for monthly fishing report via e-mail. They’re good at coming up with answers.
Fishing clubs
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Stay in practice for the May 7th tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake – call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 for details. Congratulations to winners from March 3rd at Martinez Lake: With 17 teams fishing, 1st. Tim Price/Robby S. taking top honors with their 27.63 total pounds. 2nd. Nick Young/Jaxon Young with 24.06, 3rd. Jim Waits/John Turner with 23.55. Big Fish honors: 1. Kalib & Steve Lund with their 9.13 lb. bass followed by Jacob & Keith Lute with 7.68 and 3rd by Tim Price/Robby S.with their 7.17 lb. bass. Good fish’n everyone. Check next week’s column for 4-09 results along with news from Tracy Purtee, local chairman for ABA. Beginning anglers can Check here each week as well as for YVRGC reports for tips to learn more about fishing by getting with other more experienced anglers, including at ABA, who are willing to share their fishing knowledge. A good opportunity to get that learning know-how!
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: 24 teams competed at the latest Hideaway Bass Derby with some great results. Taking the top spot was the team of Tyler Shaddy/Kellan Morris with 21,97 with Richard & Ramon Gill taking second with 21.80 & Jimmy Waits in 3rd place with his 21.00 total of bass weighed in. 4th place was enjoyed by Simon Apodaca/Joseph Williams with their total of 20.97 as well as Big Fish honors with their 8.08 lb. Big Bass. Stay in practice for the May 14th Jimmy Phipps Memorial Derby launching out of Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. Pre-Registration is required for tournaments. Sign up in town at The Hideaway prior to heading out to the water, Entry is $40 per boat (1 or 2 persons) with Options $5 Big Fish and $5 for 2lb. pot. Rules are YVRGC membership required for non-open tournaments that pay down 3 places ($100 payout), 5 bass limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty. Launch at safe light. Remember, members earn points at tournaments going toward the “Angler of the Year” awards. A good opportunity for beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experience fishermen. All anglers are welcome to club “open” tournaments. call Simon at 928-261-0922 or visit him at taipanrods@aol.com.
The club will hold youth fishing mini-clinics with Game and Fish Region IV personnel throughout the year at Community ponds in addition to the Annual Youth Fishing Clinic at Mittry Lake that has always been so popular. A good idea I’m thinking – it would give youngsters the opportunity to fish different times all year long. That will be a real winner! The first youth mini fishing clinic is April 23 at the Somerton Council Park Pond – so parents, take your kids to Somerton for the fishing fun. It’s FREE!
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids. If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on.
Hunt happenings:
GOLFER’S ATTENTION: The Water for Wildlife Golf Tournament with YVRGC earlier this month was postponed to April 24th, still at Desert Hills Golf Course. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 with questions or to sign up. The more the merrier so get in on the competition and fun times – Everyone welcome!
DESERT YUMA DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors and/or wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend monthly meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday (next is April 21st) at Brewers off Avenue B – you’ll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty @yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become members of the organization – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Shooting Sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Regular black powder matches have begun again 1st & 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park Range. Call Jim Gilligan at 386-679-9130 or Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 with questions; 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Regular black powder matches have begun again 1st & 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park Range. Call Jim Gilligan at 386-679-9130 or Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Most matches are done the last of March each year – best to check with Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 for shooting plans beginning in April.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 .Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. open to all! Field and Animal rounds are shot throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so when training begins again in Sept.
Contact me – with questions or additions at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.