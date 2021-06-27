Whenever I think about shooting and hunting in Arizona, I think “practice” and the more practice, the better. Without that constant practice, a person interested in firearms and archery shooting and/or hunting will not be as successful while either in shooting competition or taking an active part in the actual hunt. Besides being beneficial, taking part in the practice is fun to do and great therapy once you forget the worries of the ‘your’ world and concentrate on the enjoyment of what you are accomplishing. For shooting, especially in competition with others, it’s a world of fun and enjoyment plus the good therapy that I’ve already mentioned – it makes you feel good inside (well, it works that way for me). For hunting, that practice and concentration does a good job of helping a person to harvest your animal successfully without only wounding it, causing that animal to experience the misery of pain.
For that needed practice, ranges at Adair Park are open for safe shooting, free of charge, from dawn to dusk whenever matches aren’t in session by maintaining shooting clubs (take spent shells back home with you when you’re done shooting). Scheduled summer matches are still being held by a few of the maintaining clubs in case you’d like to take advantage of them – check Shooting Sports later in this column. If there’s ever a question about Adair Park, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022 (Sprague’s Sports). If you prefer indoor practice, Sprague’s has an indoor range open to the public – check it out. Always remember safety when shooting and that applies to hunting as well. Never handle or shoot a firearm or bow & arrow without safety in mind. It’s called ethics and good sportsmanship.
A good way to get that beneficial practice is by taking part in some kind of training in your chosen discipline (firearms or archery) either locally at the Adair Park shooting facility or other locations. The Arizona Game and Fish Department in Phoenix has done a great job for all of us, because of Douglas Burt and his crew keeping up with HAHWG (Hunters and Anglers Work Group) getting together with other hard working individuals in Arizona from all walks of life meeting together to come up with so many great ideas. The shooting events in Arizona will help train people in what they would like to do so that the actual hunt will be successful and put meat on the table – and that is what most of us strive for along with the great camping, outdoor cooking and time away from our home responsibilities to mention just a few assets we can – and do – enjoy while hunting. HAHWG is responsible for coming up with so many events for us to take advantage of throughout each year (anyone interested in HAHWG and what they do is welcome to attend meetings when they have them – call Doug Burt, hunting, shooting sports manager with Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7487 – mobile is 602-531-7578, email: dburt@azgfd.gov – he has a world of great knowledge and is always ready to assist in any way.
If you haven’t checked into it before, do so at azgfd.com/Outdoor Skills Network that will assist you in expanding your skills in getting prepared for the hunt through taking part in planned events put together with you in mind concerning practice for success. Depending on your skills, Game & Fish has put together 5 different places to get started. INTRODUCTORY: No hunting or pursuit of wildlife, shooting lessons, instructional, typically 1-day activity with knowledge or information imparted; BEGINNER: Basic take of wildlife, 1-day event, pass shooting, species include dove, ducks, squirrel. Developing pursuit of wildlife, overnight events, remote locations, species include quail, rabbit, predator, javelina, turkey. APPRENTICE: one who is learning by practical experience under skilled workers of a trade, art or calling; INTERMEDIATE: Pursuit of more challenging species, deer, elk, stalking, remote locations, overnight, lots of field time. Intermediate applies some already learned basic skills to adapt and meet the next level of learning, skill development; EXPERIENCED coming soon, minimal mentoring, base camps and “meet ups”. Base camps and meet ups that provide similar feel of learn how-to-events, but are self-supported by attendees at a designated camping area and time frame, possibly portable potties, and some facilities, possibly a camp host with unit and hunting information. Experienced is having knowledge of skill in a particular field, especially a profession or job, gained over a period of time. To register – www.azStateParks.com/family.
Doug sent the latest email saying, ” I got some great news, NWTF has just posted the job posting for the AZ / NWTF R3 Coordinator position. It closes June 30. https://nwtf.applicantpro.com/jobs/1830196.html. He askes that we please “share this with your networks and contacts and let’s get another great, innovative, enthusiastic, creative and passionate Coordinator to pick up where we left off and move us even further ahead”.
Hunt happenings
Women’s Desert Doves Women’s Beginning Hunting Series: Check out the Yuma Desert Doves Gun Raffle – be the lucky winner of the CZ Drake over/under 12 gauge donated by the Harrison Family Farms. It’s a fund raiser to help the team once they hunt dove successfully and have enough learning under their belts to take in a javelina hunt when the season arrives. Tickets are $20 each (only 100 tickets available – odds are great!), no need to be present to win. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 to purchase your ticket (s). – You could be the lucky winner.
Thirsty Wildlife: AZGFD plans to haul nearly 3 million gallons of water to thirsty wildlife: Drought conditions continue to worsen across the southwest, the Arizona Game and Fish Dept. (AZGFD) is preparing for another record-setting year of delivering lifesaving water to thirsty Arizona wildlife. Last year the agency trucked and airlifted an unprecedented 2.4 million gallons of water to the thirsty animals and anticipates hauling the same and more this year.
Joseph Currie, habitat planning program manager, who oversees AZGFD’s water-catchment efforts said, “Because of this extreme drought, we haven’t stopped hauling water from 2020. We anticipate having to haul more water this year than ever before.” Trail cameras document the results of this critical work, with images of elk, deer, bighorn sheep and other species leaning over for a refreshing drink at one of 3,000 catchments maintained by AZGFD. “Water catchments don’t discriminate; they’re used by all wildlife from big game to some of the smallest squirrels, lizards, birds, bats and even bees,” Currie said.
To help defray the rising costs of providing water for Arizona’s wildlife, the public is encouraged to support the department’s “send water” donation campaign by simply texting “SENDWATER” to 41444 from any smartphone. All funds that are raised ensure that AZGFD can deliver water to remote areas of the state, as well as help to mitigate population fluctuations caused by severe drought conditions. Note: 2021 marks the 75th year AZGFD has been hauling water to Arizona wildlife with the first “Arizona Guzzler” assembled in 1946. Today, the department bears much of the costs of hauling water and maintains about 1,000 of its own catchments statewide, some of which must be filled with water flown in by helicopter. In addition AZGFD maintains 1,000 Bureau of Land Management and 1,000 U.S. Forest Service catchments on top of what help organizations like YVRGC help them with getting the water where it needs to be.
“Historic drought periods, such as this one, were typically followed by massive die-offs of wildlife.” Currie said. “By hauling water, we are able to stabilize those populations, keeping them alive and out of urban areas in search of water.” While AZGFD partners with several wildlife organizations (as I’ve reported so many times before, the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) is one of those organizations whose membership always spends countless hours, massive amounts of energy, effort and money to see the animals survive because of their caring. This year the YVRGC has more than doubled its efforts by fundraising for “water for wildlife” rather than using the money for club events – those $20 tickets I’ve talked so much about uses every single penny with Game and Fish to see to it that wildlife in our area get the water they need to survive the extra hot summer weather. Again, if you have yet to purchase a ticket or two, call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or email 58levy@gmail.com. We will be forever grateful! The draw date to determine winners will be decided very soon so once you have that ticket in hand, be sure to pick up on a call from YVRGC if you should turn out to be a winner.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Stay in practice to fish the July 17 bass tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing – Members pay costs & options – $40 per boat (solo or 2 man team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2lb pot Option totaling $50 in all with great rewards to winners.
Yuma School Anglers (YSA): If you’re a junior high or high schooler who would like to fish with the team, call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or visit davidshill51@gmail.com. David wants to be sure everyone who wants to fish will get to fish.
Arizona Bass Association (ABA) Yuma Region: It’s time to keep this fishing organization going by stepping forward to take the lead to be sure the great bass tournaments in our Yuma region will continue. Call Billy Clothier at 928-750-7081 or ABA at 714-423-4532.
Shooting sports
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Matches being held 7-11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the Adair Park range. Sign in at the clubhouse – member fee $5, non-members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye and hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. Yuma Young Guns will begin again in the fall.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly matches ongoing with the practical USPSA matches the 2nd Sunday, Cowboy SASS, 4th Sunday (no cowboy shoots in July & August), Cowboy Fast Draw, 3rd Sunday, Steel matches – 1st Saturdays, Multi-Gun/PCC matches, 1st Sunday and National Rifle League (NRL) .22 the 2nd Saturday. Check YumaMatchmasters.com, Facebook or contact Irene Snyder for information at 920-613-4598.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Shooting Archery Sundays 7-10 a.m. all archers welcome. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or email club at info@southwestbowhunters.net.
Reminder- shooting ranges, not being utilized by maintaining clubs, are open during summer months for your “always be safe” shooting practice. Please pick up your trash and spent shells to take away with you for proper disposal “leave it better than you find it” and enjoy the opportunity to keep up with your shooting, dawn to dusk for your shooting enjoyment.
Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com with questions, suggestions or concerns. I’m always glad to hear.