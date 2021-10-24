As promised, I’ll share the story of YUMA DESERT DOVES for women interested in learning everything there is to know about firearms, shooting, hunting, camping and being in the outdoors as well as taking a part in wildlife conservation. Catherine Thompson, General Manager at the Yuma regional office of Game and Fish saw there was a gap in local activities offered to get women interested in hunting. With the help of a group of mentors and supported with sponsorships by local businesses and non-profit partners she brainstormed and created a series of workshops that provide exposure to firearms and outdoor related activities, all focused on the level of a novice hunter. Workshops were: First Shots Class (intro to handguns plus safety rules), Beginner’s Skeet Shoot on the Range, Shotgun Basics, Archery, Predator Calling, Survival Gear and Preparation for the hunt, Basic Knowledge for dove hunting (with focus on the species and geography in the Yuma area), and the Mentored Beginner’s Dove Hunt (Sept. dove season).
The first rotation of workshops was offered in 2019 with 14 women participating through the whole program, culminating in the dove hunt on private land in Yuma. Ten women continued and participated in a mentored HAM javelina hunt in February 2020 in Arivaca, Ariz., with one lady successful on that hunt. Because of COVID restrictions the program paused in 2020, but restarted in 2021. Based on feedback from the first year, the concept of the workshops was tweaked a bit and the group was again able to set up a successful beginner’s dove hunt event in September of this year. Fifteen women participated and despite it being their first time hunting for most of them, they all were successful in getting at least one bird.
During the second rotation, Catherine recognized another challenge. The new women hunters were looking for more activities after going through the program. She wanted to offer continuing support and more challenging events for the ladies from the current and previous years. Yuma Desert Doves went looking for a partner to offer women focused events and found the perfect match in the Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever Association. The “Yuma Desert Doves Women on the Wing” Chapter received their charter approval in July 2021 and is currently one of only 6 WOWT chapters nationwide.
“Our mission is to unite and inspire the current and next generation of women hunters. We are here to mentor, share, and empower women who enjoy hunting while engaging in conservation and habitat restoration for generations to come,” the organization notes. Some future projects they’d like to work on are: Game Tasting Night, Women’s Quail Hunt, Women’s Waterfowl Hunt, Small Game Hunting Camp for Women, Habitat project (water drinkers for quail), Hosting a Becoming an Outdoor Woman weekend in Yuma, and Promote the AZ Small Game Hunting Challenge.
Thank you to partners: AZ Game and Fish, Southwest Wildlife Foundation, Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Yuma Trap and Skeet Club, Yuma Young Guns, Southwest Bowhunters, The well Armed Woman Yuma Chapter, AZ Becoming an Outdoor Woman and AZ Wildlife Foundation.
Hunt happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: A great Raffle in the works now is for a Custom “one of a kind” BBQ that will take care of anything you might want to cook using any method you want to cook it – It has everything you could ever ask for. Many thanks to Larry Pikula who designed and fabricated this beauty and to PSI Industrial Supply for donating all materials as well as to AZ Equipment for donating all final welding needed. Check online at http://rafflecreator.com/pages/39121/custom-bbq-raffle to see the picture of the bbq outfit and to purchase tickets. Tickets are $40 each or 5/$175 with only 200 tickets available, making the odds great for anyone who buys a ticket (or two) to be a winner. Who knows, it could be you!
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to use, they meet the 3rd Thursday each month at Brewers off Avenue B. Meetings are open to the public and you would be most welcome. Have questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com.
FISH FINDINGS
CATFISH STOCKING SCHEDULE 2021: OCT. 11-18 – Catfish at all community waters (Fortuna, PAAC Pond, West Wetlands & Somerton Council Park). TROUT STOCKING SCHEDULE 2021-22: NOV. 1-5 Fortuna; 15-19 all community waters; 29-30 Fortuna; DEC. 6-10 Fortuna Pond; 13-17 Paac, West Wetland, Somerton Council Park; 27-31 Fortuna; JAN. 2022 3-7 Fortuna; 10-14 all community waters.
FISHING CLUBS YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit 585levy@gmail.com if you’d be interested in helping to keep the bass tournaments going strong this next season. Or attend the Oct. 6 YVRGC meeting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 19 Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. You are also welcome to get in on a tasty reasonably priced dinner prior to the meeting.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
DESERT BASS: Still no word on what’s going on with this club. If anyone might be willing to take this one on please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.
Shooting sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 at the club house paid prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. YUMA YOUNG GUNS are busy with practice as usual at the Adair Park range.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifle.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August), COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! SWAMP GOBBLER TURKEY SHOOT, 2nd Sunday in November; HUNT FOR CHARITY SHOOT, 1st week-end in December, WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot, Memorial Day Week-end with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long.
The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com with questions or additions.