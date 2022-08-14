Shooting sports:

4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2022-2023 Shooting Sports training schedule: 15 Sep at the Yuma County Fairgrounds Security building, 7-8 p.m., sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables, Sept. 17 9-10:30 at west gate of the fairgrounds. Check each week for more news. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you