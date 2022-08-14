Shooting sports:
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2022-2023 Shooting Sports training schedule: 15 Sep at the Yuma County Fairgrounds Security building, 7-8 p.m., sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables, Sept. 17 9-10:30 at west gate of the fairgrounds. Check each week for more news. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required.
ANNUAL DOVE PRACTICE SHOOT: AUG. 30: Shooting to begin at 7 a.m. at the Adair Park range – great practice for harvesting doves. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Scheduled matches are discontinued until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915 with questions.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 .Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Hunt happenings
WATER FOR WILDLIFE PROGRAM: Once again, allow me to mention this very important work being done in the Yuma area, with Game and Fish in the lead assisted at all times by members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club along with Southwest Wildlife Foundation members and other volunteers. A heap of hard work to benefit our wildlife. Your help DOES make a difference! Contact Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 if you might be interested in making a donation to assist with this effort or if you might want to volunteer to assist at waterhole projects – your help is always appreciated.
CONGRATULATIONS TO KEN FORD (hard working member of YVRGC & AZGFD): The Arizona Game and Fish Dept. has honored Ken for his constant hard work with the Hunter Safety Education program in Arizona assisting all persons with the need in our Region IV to qualify with the knowledge to hunt legally in Arizona. Ken’s efforts have brought about changes and additions in the training of instructors and classroom instruction in getting the job done proficiently and thoroughly to instill good sportsmanship and hunter ethics to all.
ANNUAL YOUTH DOVE HUNT – Sept 3 at Moore Farm in Dome Valley: Pre-registration is required at Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC.org) for your youngster to get in on this event. If you should have a problem with this, call AZGFD at 928-342-0091 or Pat Headington at 928-257-8143. Possibly you’d want to become a sponsor to help with this great kids event -call Brian Shadd 928-271-1234 or Pat Headington 928-257-8143 to volunteer to assist or ask questions. All our youth events are FREE so sponsors wishing to assist is really appreciated. Complete information will be forthcoming.
DOVE HUNTERS BARBECUE – YVRGC will host The Annual Mike Mitchell Memorial Dove Hunters BBQ Sept. 3rd at the Civic and Convention Center, 1440 W. Desert HIlls Dr. with all proceeds to benefit Youth Events and Wildlife Conservation efforts. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with delicious dinner at 6 p.m. promising a great evening with live & Silent Auctions and Raffles throughout the evening with “Guns & Gear for Guys and Gals as well as for appropriate age youngsters.” A real fun evening for everyone – super family event. Get your dinner tickets now to be sure of attending – Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or Bobby Pope at 928-941-9563.
YVRGC: Everyone interested in hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation is welcome to the club’s monthly meeting 1st Wednesday of each month at American Legion Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. with reasonable mouth watering dinner served at 6:30 p.m., the business meeting at 7 p.m. with lots of hunt & fishing planning on the agenda.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies who are interested in firearms and hunting along with conservation of the outdoors and wildlife are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851. You are always welcome to attend their monthly meeting every 3rd Thursday at Brewer’s off Ave. B & 24th St.
CHANGES MADE FOR ARCHERY DEER HUNTS: Arizona’s over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer hunting opportunity will continue for the 2022-2023 hunts, but harvest limits have been set by unit and by species. These changes will enable the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) to gather more accurate hunter harvest data.All over-the-counter archery deer hunters will be required to report their harvest either online (www.azgfd.gov/ArcheryDeerReport) or by telephone (623-236-7961) within 48 hours of taking their deer. When the number of deer equaling the archery deer harvest limit for a unit and species has been reported, the unit will be closed to further archery deer hunting at sundown Wednesday immediately following. The unit will remain closed until August of the next calendar year.
All over-the-counter archery deer hunters will be responsible for checking if their desired hunt unit is still open prior to hunting, either online (www.azgfd.gov/ArcheryDeerReport) or by telephone (623-236-7961). The department will constantly update its website to reflect the number of deer harvested, and whether a harvest limit has been reached and a particular unit is closed. AZGFD will be strictly enforcing all changes, including failure to report a harvest and hunting in a closed unit.
AZ. HUNTER EDUCATION – A hunter safety class will begin tomorrow (8/15) for those who need to take the class in order to hunt with another class the week of 9/12-17.
Fishing clubs:
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Keep a check here for the YVRGC fall 2022/spring 2023 bass tournament schedule once it’s put together.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Once our weather cools down, ABA will begin again as well. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 or Jimmy Waits at 928-210-3372.
MINI FISHING CLINIC FOR KIDS: These mini clinics are put together to assist youngsters in learning how to fish at Community Ponds by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club assisting AZGFD – Region IV in providing events, the next one Sept 24th “AZ Hunting and Fishing Day” at Yuma West Wetlands. An extra treat that day will be the addition of David Parrish and his crew (in charge of the Spring Youth Fishing Clinic usually held at Mittry Lake) coming to this special event to assist along with other volunteers. Register your child with AZGFD at 928-342-0091. It’s FREE for the kids!
HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to Junior High and High School students with the assistance of YVRGC and other volunteers. Call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-0922 or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com. I’ll report more as I learn .
Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or 928 247-4450 with Outdoors questions or suggestions – I’ll be glad to hear!