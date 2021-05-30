The latest report from Doug Burt working with the Outdoors Skills Network as well as the hunting and Angling Heritage Workgroup is stacked full of great information I bet you’ll be interested in. A thank you to all the so-well-trained people at our Phoenix Game and Fish Dept. as well as all the many volunteers it takes to get keep the job done for the benefit of wildlife in Arizona. Doug always does such a great job sharing his thoughts, I’m glad to present these to you so you’ll know what’s going on:
In his email Doug mentions grants, events and the fishing R3 work so read on and enjoy. He writes, “We got a lot of irons in the fire. Watch for events from the hunt regs listed on the online OSN Registration in the next week or two so you can start sharing your event and linking to the registration. I’ll keep you posted when they are up, or keep a look out at www.azgfd.gov/OutdoorSkills. He just completed a new agreement with NWTF to hire another Hunting R3 Coordinator. Once they announce the job, I’ll be sure to share it with you all so we can find the best candidate to keep moving us forward. There’s no doubt that petition really helped us grow and get some great national recognition.
“Speaking of national news, I’m sure everyone saw the article, ‘A Case Against Hunter Recruitment.’ It sparked a lot of responses. Regardless of the stance, the end result was a lot of attention and conversations toward R3 – which is good. I’m sure you all know where I stand on the issue. But I think it is good that we examine what we are doing, and more importantly why. In the end – it’s for species, habitat and the responsible use of the public’s wildlife resources”.
He says, “Seize the day my friends. Respectfully and humbly yours in conservation, Doug Burt.” Check his list of events in Hot Topics. For 2021-22 events, the record has been broken with 60 events being included in the Annual Hunting Regulations as well as the now-open grant cycle with the deadline of midnight June 27 to apply – check www.azgfd.gov/LSG.. Another grant opportunity – check out the NSSF $100K hunting Heritage Trust Grant at https://www.nssf.org/grants/nssf-hht-grant-program/. That must be received no later than 5 p.m. EST on May 21st. Apply at https://www.nssf.org/grants/nssf-hht-grant-program/.
Also exciting news in the fishing arena: “We’ll be hosting our first Angler R3 Steering Committee (name tbd) this month. And like the HAHWG Steering Committee, they will help develop partnerships, institute new approaches and work collectively to build a calendar of events to help move, aka develop/retain new anglers through the adoption sequence.” Doug said he’ll keep you posted.
More from Doug Burt will be reported in next week’s column June 6th.
Hunt happenings
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC): The club fundraiser for “Water for Wildlife” tickets are going fast so if you still haven’t gotten yours, call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or email him at 585levy@gmail.com. After the draw, two winners will get $5,000 each, 1 winner will receive $3,000 and 2 winners will get $1,000 each). Can’t beat that! The money realized from this fundraiser, after paying the winners, will be used to assist Game and Fish Region IV to ensure heavy-duty transport of the thousands and thousands gallons of water needed to keep the many water catchments filled for wildlife in the Yuma area that includes areas in Unit 41 and surrounding areas, the KOFA and YPG and on down to Ajo and surrounding areas. A big job to do and it will be done, thanks to the fundraiser added to what Game and Fish does already, doing the very best to assist wildlife to survive the hot summer. Note: All the water catchments are kept filled year-around for our wildlife because they need the water but summers are extra critical because our areas don’t get rain enough to keep the job done. We can thank Game and Fish Unit 41 as well as members of YVRGC along with other volunteers on keeping the job well done. Thank you also to each of the caring people in Yuma for purchasing the tickets to help us see the project can be completed.
This week’s fish tip
It helps to know the habits of bass in order to find and catch them. The type of weather dictates where bass may or may not be. When the sun is out and shining bright bass will look for shelter. When it’s cloudy out and there is little or no sun bass come out of their protective shelter. This means when it’s sunny out you’ll want to fish near areas where bass might go for shelter, so keep your lure or live bait close to possible areas that bass might use for shelter. Fishing for bass at the right time of day helps as well. The best time to fish for bass is the first few early hours of the morning or the last few hours going into the evening. Bass will feed during the afternoon time if it happens to be a cloudy day or if the water is muddy. It’s recommended that you try to get to your favorite fishing hole about an hour before sunup or an hour before sunset.
Every body of water has a map available online from either state or local resources. This is a great way to identify different depths and drop-offs. It’s also a good way to find out if there are any fish cribs or sunken structures that bass might use for shelter. It’s a good idea to take a map with you so you can use it as a reference point or to mark areas of success or failure. Also examine a caught bass for local tips: The next time you catch a bass take a peek inside of its mouth. When a bass is fighting you it will sometimes throw up whatever contents are in it’s stomach. This is a great way to see what bass are feeding on in the local area and try to mimic the look with a lure that can mimic it. In some cases if you like to use live bait you can try and catch what they’re actually feeding on and use that as bait. Keep an eye on the line as well. Every so often it’s a good idea to examine the line right about the lure you’re using. It’s common for it to get frayed due to it coming into contact with rocks, gravel, branches, stumps, etc. Nothing is worse than losing a monster bass due to your line breaking. (I’ll continue next week with more on catching bass).
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC): Congratulations to those YVRGC club members who qualified at the May tournament to fish the June 12th Big Bass Tournament that will determine who will become our “Angler of the Year 2021”, launching out of Fisher’s Landing. It promises to be a big day for all concerned with a Safelight take off, a 1 p.m. single fish weigh-in in case you might want to take a ride out there to get in on the awards and other things going on that day. The Anglers Pot pays 3 places. Tournament rules state: Stay honest, keep your integrity and congrats on qualifying for the Big Bass Derby. Have fun and make sure to be safe! Call Brandon Kendall at 928-856-9013 or Bo Williams 928-304-3513 with questions.
Yuma School (Team) Anglers (YSA): If you’re a Junior High or High Schooler and would like to fish but aren’t yet registered to fish with the YSA, Call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or visit davidshill51@gmail.com so he can get you aboard a bass boat. David wants “to be sure everyone who wants to fish will fish.”
Desert Bass Anglers: Check with Michael Obney at 928-919-0304 to learn when the club will be fishing tournaments again.
American Bass – Yuma Region: the ABA Yuma fishing tournaments are done now until fall. Deena let me know they will not be able to keep doing ABA – Yuma Region tournaments any longer so handling tournaments is up for grabs now – are you interested? Let Billy Clothier know at 928 919-0304 or call the ABA main office at 714-423-4532.
Shooting sports
A few clubs who maintain shooting ranges at the Adair Park shooting facility are done shooting now until fall but there are still a few ongoing.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club is still shooting 7- to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Adair Park. Sign in at the clubhouse – member fee is $5 (25 targets), non-members $7. Use small bills or check. Eye and hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0918.
Yuma Young Guns are taking time out. Call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for information.
Call Jim Gilligan this fall at 386-679-0918 to learn when they plan to begin shooting black powder again with Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club.
Yuma Matchmasters are still holding matches, the USPSA matches on the 4th Sunday, Cowboy – SASS match 4th Sunday, Cowboy Fast Draw, 3rd Sunday, Steel Matches 1st Saturday,, No Cowboy Shoot until 4th Sunday Sept. Multi Gun/PCC 1st Sunday & Nat’l Rifle League (NRL.22 – 2nd Saturday. Pre-register for monthly matches through practiscore, check in and pay the morning of the match.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club is still shooting archery during the summer. Sundays 7-10 a.m. All archers welcome. Call President Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or email club at info@southwestbowhunters.net or visit Southwest Bowhunters.
4-H Shooting Sports: If interested, you must join a 4-H Club in town prior to getting into the shooting sports. Sign up for training Sept. 16 at the 4-H Extension Office 7-8 p.m. with safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables. Their first training at the Yuma County Fairgrounds will be -Sept. 18 9-10:30 at the west gate. Call Stanley Gourley at 9228-388-8995 with questions.
Contact me anytime at jeanrenegade@gmail.com with questions or if you’d like to get something into the column. I’ll be glad to hear.