I am sorry to have not included the Shooting Sports news in the column last week – room only for what appeared. Following is a ‘catch up’ of information shooters hopefully find helpful:
Shooters can still put Adair Park Ranges to good use while maintaining clubs are gone until weather cools. As a member of the public, vacant ranges are open to your “free” use dawn to dusk for your safe shooting practice. Be sure to pick up all litter and spent shells while there to take away with you when you leave. The motto is, “Leave it better than you find it” – something we all need to remember, always!
Ranges still open for scheduled shooting, usually on weekends, include:
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held weekends at the Adair Park range 7 – 11 a.m. with sign up at the club house. Member fee $5, non-members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye and hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifle.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Shooting ARCHERY Sundays 7-10-a.m. at the Adair Park shooting range facility. All archers welcome! Check online for current shooting plans.
The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles northeast of Yuma off east Highway 95.
Hunt happenings
ARIZONA GAME AND FISH COMMISSION: Applications are now being accepted at the governor’s office from 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties who are interested in serving on the state’s Game and Fish Commission. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday Sept. 16. Applicants knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona’s diverse wildlife are encouraged to apply.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is responsible for the conservation and protection of more than 800 species of wildlife in Arizona. The Department is also responsible for efforts that range from wildlife habitat improvement projects to mentored hunt camps, family campouts, fishing clinics, and other activities designed to get people involved with the outdoor recreational activities that Arizona has to offer.
The Game and Fish Commission establishes policy for the management, preservation and harvest of wildlife, and makes rules and regulations for managing, conserving and protecting wildlife and fisheries resources, as well as for safe and regulated watercraft and off-highway vehicle operations, serving in an advisory role to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Because the Commission is structured to ensure representation from across Arizona, the current opening needs to be filled by a resident of Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal or Yuma counties. Applicants may be of any political party affiliation or independent, but must not have changed party registration within the past two years in order to be eligible. Individuals may contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at (602) 542-2449.
- Check here next week for news of one Yuma area resident interested and highly qualified to becoming a member of the Commission. Talk to him and if you like what he has to say you could write a letter to the Arizona Governor on his behalf.
YUMA DESERT DOVES WOMEN – Attention Yuma area women interested in hunting: Notice has at long last been received that our new Pheasants Forever chapter is open and can accept members! The Yuma Desert Doves Women on the Wing chapter is inviting like-minded women who are passionate about wildlife conservation, hunting and mentoring women to join our activities.
Tanja Eiben said, “Our mission is to unite and inspire the current and next generation of women hunters. We are here to mentor, share, and empower women who enjoy hunting while engaging in conservation and habitat restoration for generations to come. We are one of currently only 6 ‘Women on the Wing’ chapters nationwide.”
The first meeting of the chapter is over, so for now, the Facebook page keeps everybody updated (link: https://www.facebook.com/yumacountyAZpf). For answers to questions please call Catherine Thompson, Chapter President, 928-580-9012 or contact Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. Both Catherine and Tanja will be happy to talk with you.
YUMA’S YOUTH DOVE HUNT IN DOME VALLEY: A great treat on Saturday for the youngsters who traveled to Moore Farm “Tractor on a Stick” in Dome Valley for their free dove hunt with their families, some of the kids for their first time ever. It was a great learning experience for them attempting to harvest a share of dove to put in their game bags that had been given to each youngster by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club filled with eye and ear protection, ammunition to use and other things to use on their hunt. After the hunt, everyone was treated to a great lunch, along with Gatorade, ice water and other soft drinks. Then each child was given their choice of really special items being raffled as well as a shotgun drawing for one lucky girl and lucky boy. Thank goodness the youth events are possible once again so we can get back to business after a too-long time out. It was great to see it happen!
ANNUAL DOVE HUNTERS BBQ DINNER: Check next week for a full report on how that went. A very big event for everyone who attended, thanks to Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club who put their efforts together to make the great evening possible. I’ll report also on the Dove Cook Off that also took place near Sprague’s Sports parking area Saturday morning and hosted by Back Country Hunters and Anglers – that is always a treat for those attending.
SPRAGUE’S DOVE CONTEST RESULTS: Check here next week for complete results or call Richard Sprague at 726-0022.
ANNUAL DOVE CLEAN UP 2021: Richard Sprague will once again gather us together at his shop parking lot at 345 W. 32nd St. at 6 a.m. Saturday 9-18 so we can head out to areas belonging to farmers to pick up spent shotgun shell hulls and any other litter left by hunters who did not take it away with them for proper disposal. Leaving farmers’ fields and other dove areas in good condition makes for better relations between hunters and farmers and ensures our being welcome to use their “space” another time.
And, September is Public Lands month making it a good time for us to be sure our lands are clean of litter, such as papers, cups and shot gun shells left in recently hunted fields. This causes all kinds of problems, some very expensive problems to the farmers with their heavy-duty tractors and other machinery being destroyed by hunters’ carelessness.
LATEST REPORT ON EARLY DOVE SEASON: It’s been wonderful and a very productive time for those of us who enjoy the hunt as well as the resulting meat we enjoy. If you have never tried barbecued dove breasts, you’ve been missing a lot. To sit down at the table with wonderful dove breasts on the menu, is a royal treat. I prepared a dozen or so dove breasts I had de-boned, then wrapped in bacon, then cooked slowly over the barbecue (they cook slowly on a griddle on top of the bbq away from the flame – when the bacon is crispy, the dove is perfectly done – and delicious, ending up doing two dozen all together and that was plenty for us all to enjoy – absolutely the best treat we’ve had in a long time. I had cooked up steak as a main course (that’s mostly left in the frig to eat later) while every bite of dove breast was too yummy to leave on the plate. We’ll do it again as often as possible and hope to put a share in the freezer to use once this hunt is done while waiting for the November hunt to roll around.