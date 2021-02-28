As promised last Sunday, here is information on the different shooting sports available at the Adair Park shooting range facility off Highway 95, approximately 15 miles northeast of Yuma. With ranges open and free for ‘safe’ use dawn to dusk week days – on weekends, maintaining clubs hold shooting matches open to the public for nominal fees (to help in keeping ranges in good shape) – it’s a good way for the beginner to be treated to tips to assist their shooting progress for full enjoyment. The shooting sports are organized for not only shooting pleasure but recreation and all-around enjoyment as well. When wearing masks and observing distances for health safety while shooting during the pandemic, it becomes a safe and enjoyable sport for everyone. Don’t pass up the opportunity – a valuable use of our outdoors!
Shooting sports
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn when matches will resume or visit hprifleyuma.com for match information as well as becoming a club member.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times generally around 7 – 8 a.m. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for exact times.
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Open matches are 8 a.m. to Noon Saturdays and Sundays and Noon to 4 p.m.Tuesdays and Thursdays at the range. Members use range at own risk. Protect youself and others. If sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Members need to have own supply of hand sanitizing ; Wearing face masks is encouraged; Maintain a minimum of 6 ft. from others; Disinfectant voice release equipment after use; Limit 5 persons per range; Clubhouse and Classroom are closed. Bathrooms open during club hours; Soda’s, Gatorade and water available. When paying use small bills or check. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: For ages 9-25 enrolled in school, interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918. (SCTP practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays).
Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Open Black Powder matches at Adair Park are 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. Call Dennis Hansel at 342-7573.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Archery shoot schedule 7-10 a.m. Sundays with 1st Sunday 9 a.m. monthly meetings at the Adair Park range. March 14 & 21st- Canyon Shoot with 14 3D’s. Open to all archers. 2021 Member Dues should be current. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. Email the club at info @southwestbowhunters.net or visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
Yuma 4-H shooting sports: Call Stanley Gourley at 928-388-8995 to let him know of your interest.
Cholla Gun Club: 2021 NRA approved matches at Adair Park (NRA Membership not required). SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle; 2nd SATURDAYS Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. All center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: TUESDAYS 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards, shot on alternating Tuesdays. WEDNESDAYS 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off bench or standing. Practice skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. Everyone welcome. WEDNESDAYS 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. FRIDAYS 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday 7:00 PM at Ave. 5E Villa Alameda RV Park. Open to the general public. Instructions provided as necessary. Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting begins at 8:30 AM. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 with questions or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
Weekly Fish tip: Our changing weather has driven most of the largemouth bass to deeper water structure and reduced their desire for food making the key this time of year to use the right bait and present it properly so it will come within the fish’s smaller strike zone. As the cold front moves in, bass begin responding to the changing atmospheric pressure, the reduced light and perhaps even the drop in temperature. More important than the results of the cold-front on the fish is the effect it has on their food – minnows, insects and other natural bait go into hiding. Because the food supply is hard to find, and because dropping water temperatures lower a bass’ desire for food, the fish will not actively feed. After all, for any predator to survive it cannot expend more energy getting food than it gets from the meal. So when food is scarce, the bass’ predatory instinct is to hold near deeper structure and to shrink its strike zone. Your best chance to catch bass under these conditions is to use light tackle and smaller lures. You’ll also want to slow your lure down and fish it around deeper structure. A light to medium action graphite spinning rod and reel combo, spooled with four to six pound test clear monofilament line will work and your lures should be in the smaller (up to 1/4-ounce) size range. There are a number of useful tube worms, grubs and soft plastic worms on the market that are all good for taking fussy fish. Visit your favorite fishing store in Yuma and ask what’s currently working for bass. Or get together with one of the fishing clubs to fish a tournament to get first-hand tips from anglers who have been at it awhile and know more about what their doing – a sure fire way to get some learning under your belt! One good tip when fishing soft plastics when bass are holding fast, offered by Rich Beaudry of AZ Game and Fish years back but still true today, is to “work it slow and drop it on their nose. If the water is gin-clear, you’ll want to cast the lure out and slowly work it down to the holding structure, trying to get the lure within the fish’s reduced strike zone.”
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: The next tournament is Jimmy Phipps’ Memorial Bass Tournament March 13 at Mittry Lake. Cost is $40 per boat (solo or 2 man team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2lb. Pot Option. Email fishing tournament chairmen, Brandon Kendall at wildweststitchworks@gmail.com or Bo Williams at dailyfarmsbo@yahoo.com with questions or sign up at The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop
American Bass Assoc (ABA) – Yuma Region: Sign up to fish March 20 at Fisher’s Landing. Have entry-fee in an envelope with the team name and enclose check or exact cash). Face coverings are required at registration and weigh-in. To register, go to ABA and click on this link to go directly to the Yuma Region Page – YUMA REGIONAL PAGE. For the Yuma Entry Form, the link is ENTRY FORM. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304.
Desert Anglers: Check with Michael Obney 928-750-7081 for possible fishing plans.
The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop will host their Bass Tournament April 10th launching out of Fisher’s Landing – call 928-783-0010 or visit online or at the store to sign up or ask questions.
Yuma Student Anglers: Be sure to keep ears and eyes open for more news of Yuma Student Anglers or call David Shill at 949-246-6646. Visit davidhshill51@gmail.com. The March 27th State championship tournament being held in Yuma for Arizona’s High School Teams and hosted by the YSA is a great opportunity for our fishing kids.
Hunt happenings
Don’t miss great raffles: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club with Southwest Wildlife Foundation are continuing fund-raising raffles of interest to all outdoors enthusiasts as well as hunters and anglers. For a complete list of raffles any outdoors person would give their eye teeth to win, check out www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. Be sure to get in on the Annual Fundraiser with $20 tickets ordinarily sold at the Yuma County Fair each year with five Cash Prizes (2 winners of $5,000 ea., 1 winner $3,000 and 2 winners of $1,000 ea.) with the drawing at 5 p.m. April 4th. Winners of any raffle do not need to be present at the drawing. Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com. YVRGC Board members have tickets. The odds of winning are very good with only 1500 tickets being sold.
Plan ahead to take part in the Water For Wildlife Golf Tournament May 22 at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course – more next week.
Questions? Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450!