Arizona Game and Fish Commission proposes rulemaking to establish a paperless permit-tag system: – As part of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s goal to increase online services for customers, the commission proposes to amend rules within Articles 1 and 3 to establish a paperless permit-tag system. The new system will give customers added flexibility following the purchase of a license or tag. An app on their own electronic device will enable customers to view their licenses and tags, allow them to electronically “tag” their harvested animal, and complete their harvest questionnaire. Hunters would still have the ability to receive a paper tag if they prefer.
The prevalence of mobile technology and apps has progressed to the point where they are now an integral part of most everyone’s daily life. The commission envisions the paperless tag option would provide enhanced customer service by providing faster delivery of tags and global access to the customer’s license and tag information anytime, and possibly anywhere, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Both the Arizona Game and Fish Department and customers will benefit from a more efficient process and reduced paper waste. Rules governing the use and possession of tags remain unchanged.
- Public comments will be accepted through July 31. Email: rulemaking@azgfd.gov or ccook@azgfd.gov.U.S. Mail: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Celeste Cook, Rules and Policy Manager, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy., Phoenix, Arizona 85086.Telephone: Celeste Cook, Rules and Policy Manager, (623) 236-7390. The Commission will consider the final rulemaking at its Sept. 24 meeting. To track the progress of this rule, view the regulatory agenda and all previous five-year review reports, and to learn about any other agency rulemaking matters, visit https://www.azgfd.com/agency/rulemaking/.
Hunt happenings:
Be Bear Aware: Dry weather conditions may increase bear activity in the high country. Arizona’s hot, dry conditions have reduced the amount of natural vegetation available to bears in the wild, raising the chance of them wandering into areas they are typically not seen in search of food. Although bears are typically shy and tend to avoid humans they have an excellent sense of smell, and this can be problematic for bears and people. Wildlife officials advise those living or visiting bear country to avoid feeding wildlife and to not leave trash, food or other attractants such as pet food or bird seed accessible, because a fed bear is a dead bear. “If a bear becomes habituated to getting food from trash cans and other human sources, it’s only a matter of time before it loses its fear of humans and begins to actively search out human food sources,” says Larry Phoenix, AZGFD region 2 (Flagstaff) supervisor. “At that point, the bear becomes a threat to public safety.”
Although forest closures or restrictions due to wildfires and hot, dry conditions may temporarily affect access for hiking and camping in parts of Arizona, the following are good tips nonetheless:
- Camping – Keep your food and attractants secured and inaccessible to bears. Do not keep food in your tent. Don’t burn left-over food or trash on the grill. Set up your campsite away from places where bears might forage for food, such as creeks, rivers and other bodies of water.
- Hiking – Don’t wear scented lotions, deodorant or perfumes, make noise or hike in groups. If you take your pet hiking with you, keep it on a leash at all times.
In case of a bear encounter:
- Do NOT run.
- Back away slowly while keeping your eyes on the bear.
- Make yourself look bigger than you are by flaunting your arms or pulling your shirt/jacket up higher than your head.
- Throw items and yell at the bear
- If attacked, fight back. Bear sightings in areas where there is human activity should be reported to AZGFD’s dispatch center at 623-236-7201. For questions or to obtain a brochure on living with bears, visit www.azgfd.com/Wildlife/LivingWith.
AZGFD Wildlife photo contest: Do you want to see your photo on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views magazine? Do you have a knack for capturing great photos of wildlife? Then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s 15th annual wildlife photo contest.
One best in show and 11 first-place winners will be showcased in the 2022 calendar, which is published in the November-December issue of Arizona Wildlife Views. The best-in-show photo is published on the cover of the issue and as one of the photos representing a month. Use the online form at www.arizonahighways.com/wildlife-photo-contest to submit your Arizona wildlife photos. Each contestant may submit a maximum of three photographs, which must be uploaded as separate submissions through the form. Please review the Official Rules prior to entering. Entrants are responsible for complying with the Official Rules or may result in disqualification. The deadline is 5 p.m. (Arizona time) on Aug. 13, 2021. Winners will be announced online at www.azgfd.gov/photocontest and www.arizonahighways.com after Nov. 1, 2021.
Dove Reminders: With time flying as it has a way of doing, this is a good time for all of us to begin making a list of things to do along with things you’ll be needing when the Big Day “Dove Opener” (Sept. 1st) arrives. If you like to hunt, dove is no doubt on your list of hunts to take advantage of. I hear ammunition may be a little hard to come by (might be just hearsay) but that might be something you’d do best at least to look into to be sure it’ll be available when the time comes. As I learn more, I’ll be sure to let you know so “we’ll all” be ready to hit the trail with shotgun in hand.
Shooting sports
Because practice, and a lot of it, is so very important when planning to hunt wild game animals in Arizona (or anywhere else), as well as for shooting competition just for fun and safe recreation, consider heading for the Adair Park shooting range facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off Highway 95 where a few ranges are not being used during summer months for regular scheduled shooting until it cools again this fall – a good time for putting them to good use. While maintaining clubs are not using them, as a member of the public, vacant ranges are open to your use dawn to dusk for your safe shooting practice. Be sure to pick up litter & spent shells while there to take with you when you leave.
Ranges that are still open for scheduled shooting are:
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 – 11 a.m. with sign up at the club house. Member fee $5, non-members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday ,COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August), COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check YumaMatchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: shooting ARCHERY Sundays 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Bowhunters (all archers): Mark your calendar to head for the high country for Arizona Bowhunters annual “Bowhunter happening July 16-17 &18 at Mormon Lake, then August 14-15 for the Granite Mountain Archers “Big Game Shoot” near Prescott at 3755 Willow Creek road. Camping is welcome at both places with food items available for purchase – a good get-away from Yuma’s summer heat. The usual reminder to leave any camp site clean when you leave to head home.
Fish tip: Game and Fish has suggested it’s a good idea to adapt to summer conditions for success with many bass, catfish and bluegill still in residence in the depths (cooler water) of any lakes, rivers and ponds that have seen a lot of the same baits & presentations. It’s time for a change to experiment with new baits, new combinations and new techniques to get better attention. Try combing a piece of shrimp with a worm or dip a hot dog in stinkbait. Do a web search for “secret catfish baits” (check my catfish tip in last week’s column) and discover an amazing selection of concoctions sure to increase your fishing success. Make rigging changes as well and try fluorocarbon fishing lines in lighter test weights to make your lure practically invisible; or try fishing without weight to let your line flutter to the bottom; or fish with 4-6 lb. test line and keep weights to a minimum. If you’d like to share your fishing success, I’d be glad to hear from you at jeanrenegade@gmail.com.
Community fishing ponds: I just learned there are to be no stocking during the summer until mid-September at Yuma Community Ponds – my guess is because of our intense heat. Good places (ponds & canals) to try your luck early mornings or late evenings are Fortuna Pond, West Wetlands and Yuma Canals. For those who might like to try their luck – I hear about a few good results for bowfishing for tilapia or carp is fair to good depending on where you give it a good try and what time of day. It does take comparatively clear waters to see the fish.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD & GUN CLUB (YVRGC) will hold the July 17 bass tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing with member fees $40 per boat, $5 Big Fish Option & $5 for 2lb. pot Option totaling $50 with great rewards to winners – contact Brandon at wildweststitchwork.com.