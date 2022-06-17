"My first bout I was really nervous and I lost. Ever since then, I told myself I'm going to work hard, run more, and workout more."
Those are the words of 18-year-old amateur boxer Erick Gutiérrez, who works with trainer Gary Diaz at the Yuma Fight Academy. After suffering defeat in his debut match, a more dedicated Gutiérrez has now reeled off six consecutive wins since then. Now 6-1 as an amateur, he began competing in the sport at the age of 16.
A 2022 graduate of Cibola High School, Gutiérrez says his background as a soccer player has given him an advantage when it comes to the stamina and endurance aspect of boxing. As for his passion for the sweet science, Gutiérrez explains that his grandmother has told stories about how much his grandfather used to love boxing.
"Unfortunately, my grandfather passed away before I was born. But my grandmother would always talk about how he used to watch all the Mike Tyson fights and Muhammad Ali I believe," Gutiérrez states. "So hearing all those stories about him made me want to start watching as well."
Gutiérrez's biggest achievement in the ring happened this past May. The 116-pound bantamweight won the Title Invitational Tournament, a three-day event sanctioned by USA Boxing which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. When reflecting upon his success in that competition, Gutiérrez reveals he did not think it would have even been possible back when he first took an interest in boxing.
"Winning there has really given me a boost of confidence and made me think that anything is possible, it feels great," Gutiérrez adds.
Most recently, the aspiring professional prizefighter scored another victory in the When Borders Collide event, which took place in Yuma at American Legion Post 19 last Saturday. Gutiérrez defeated Conner Goade of Coolidge, Arizona, who had over 18 amateur bouts coming into the match. Up next, Gutiérrez hopes to step back into the ring for his next competition on July 9 in Chula Vista, California.
As far as his attributes in the ring are concerned, Gutiérrez, a Yuma native, describes himself as a cerebral fighter who can employ several modes of attack.
"I like to study you first see what you have. I'm more of a speed type of guy that throws a lot of combos to the face and then work down to the body," he says. "I'm also a counter puncher too and I like to establish the jab, so I switch it up a lot."
Eventually, the 18-year-old would like to turn professional and move up in weight to 130 pounds, a move which would put him in the super featherweight division. Ultimately, Gutiérrez says he is committed to seeing just how far his talents can take him within the realm of boxing.
"I would like to do it forever because I really love the sport," he continues. "I started boxing at 13 and from there on out, I started liking it. I just enjoy the sport and fell in love with it."