On Friday afternoon, Yuma senior two-way football standout Jaynoah Medel officially signed his National Letter of Intent on the Criminals high school campus.
Next fall, Medel will be taking his gridiron skills to Ottawa University, a four-year NAIA college located in Surprise, Arizona. In 2021, the Ottawa Spirit finished with an 8-2 overall record and qualified for the first round of the NAIA Football Championship Series.
Meanwhile at the press conference, Medel revealed it was the Ottawa coaching staff that made him feel confident in his decision to sign there.
"The love they have for their players, it kind of reminded me of my coaching staff at Yuma High," Medel told The Yuma Sun. "It just felt like a family as soon as I walked in there."
A four-year starter at multiple positions for the Criminals, Medel ended his high school career as a defensive First-Team All-Region selection. At the conclusion of his senior campaign, Medel was chosen to compete at linebacker in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl which was played in Dallas, Texas. Meanwhile at the quarterback position, Medel ended 2021 with 10 passing touchdowns and two rushing scores for the Crims.
With experience on both offense and defense at Yuma High, Medel says Ottawa gave him the option of choosing what position he would like to focus on. As it turned out, the Yuma signal caller indicated to his new coaching staff that he would like to remain under center at the next level.
"They gave me a good amount of work at quarterback and they mentioned what I'd be doing defensively," Medel said. "After they analyzed their notes, they left it up to me on what position I want to play there. I let them know that I'll be playing quarterback and hopefully I can secure a starting spot there."
Academically, Medel stated that he plans to major in business while in college. As far as on-field goals are concerned, he has ambitions of becoming a starter at some point during his freshman season.
The former Criminals quarterback and linebacker revealed that he has played tackle football since the age of six. With his passion for the sport still alive and well, Medel said that the prospect of playing college football was a dream come true. He is also proud to represent Yuma High as he continues his athletic career.
"Once I knew I could play football well, I knew this is what I wanted to do. I'm kind of nervous to go up there and play at the next level but I believe I can do it and I'm not afraid of competition," he added. "It was a blessing to play here at Yuma."