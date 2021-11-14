Several local boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Arizona AIA Cross Country State Championships at Cave Creek golf course on Saturday.
Cibola and Kofa’s boys teams competed in the Division I race, with Cibola boys placing 6th with 214 points. Kofa boys did not place. Cibola’s Bennet Meyer-Willis had a strong finish in 3rd place with a time of 16:15.9 and Alan Ornelas followed in 44th place at 17:40.05. Kofa’s top runner was Damian Moreno in 77th place with a time of 18:34.9.
Cibola girls also participated in the Division I race, placing 14th with 376 points. Their top runner was Isabella Irazola, who finished 35th with a time of 21:09.9.
Gila Ridge’s boys and girls team participated in the Division II race. The boys placed 25th with 607 points and the girls finished 18th with 424 points. Top runners on the boys side included Justin VanDeberg, who placed 39th with a time of 17:19.3 and Eduardo Marquez, who finished 57th with a time of 17:43.2. The girl’s team top runner was Jazmin Estrada in 28th place (21:01:9.)
Led by Caleb Harman and Justin Ponce, Yuma Catholic’s boys team placed 23rd in the Division III race with 559 points. Harman finished 61st with a time of 18:20.3 and Justin Ponce placed 101st with a time of 19:10.9.