With the spread of COVID-19, outdoor activities like fishing have seen an increase in participation this year.
Here in Yuma, the Arizona Game and Fish Department has noticed a rise in fishing licenses purchased over the last several months.
“I don’t have the exact number of licenses purchased, but our fishing license sales are up since the pandemic started,” said Chris Bedinger at Game and Fish. “I think part of that is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the governor recommending outdoor activities. We have seen a slight uptick across the board in licensing purchases, just not in fishing.”
There’s plenty of fishing spots for residents to enjoy year-round.
From largemouth, smallmouth and striped bass, to flathead and channel catfish, tilapia, crappie, mullet and bluegill, Yuma is home to many great fishing locations.
Through the communities fishing program, Game and Fish stocks fish into the West Wetlands Park and other areas around town.
“It all depends on the fishing adventure you’re looking for,” Bedinger said. “If you’re looking for a nice, quiet day with the family, you can go out to the West Wetlands. In the summertime, we stock catfish and in the winter, we stock trout. If you’re an avid angler with a boat, you’d spend most of your time at Mittry Lake catching bass. There’s fishing for all levels in the Yuma area.”
Jaden Weber, a 20-year-old Yuma native and junior at the University of Arizona, is far too familiar with the fishing opportunities around the community.
His first memories of fishing date back from the time he was around the age of 8 and he certainly understands the reasoning for the spike in fishing licensing purchases.
“There’s really not a whole lot to do,” he said. “People want to try something new and decided to pick up fishing. I would think it gives families and friends an extra activity to do during this time.”
Weber and his friends attack the cool waters in the summertime to discover a time of relaxation while also enjoying the challenge of reeling in a fish.
“You just forget about work (when being on the water) and the things that you have to deal with throughout the week,” he said. “You go out there and enjoy yourself. Every bite is like your first time getting a bite, it’s just so thrilling and it’s just awesome. I can’t really describe it, it’s just a lot of fun.”
Weber and his group weren’t shy to try different fishing holes in the area.
When Weber had his boat, they’d ride to Sanders Wash, Martinez Lake, Mittry Lake and other areas throughout town, but Weber preferred staying on the Colorado River to get his fishing fix.
However, his fondest memory of catching a bass came from a pond near Barkley Ranch and Crane Middle School.
Weber, using a hot dog as bait, hauled in a 7.05-pound bass.
“I thought it was a carp when I hooked it and kinda reacted with a ‘what the heck is this’ when I felt the pull on the line,” Weber said.
Unlike many sports, fishing can be executed by people in all age ranges, including 62-year-old Ed Parrish.
The South Georgia native, who’s been in the Yuma area for the previous 16 years, has been reeling in fish for over 50 years.
He and his father would hit the waters early in the morning throughout his childhood.
Now, Parrish is doing the same with his grandchildren, who are 16 and 17 years old.
Parrish is strictly a bass fisherman and aims to be on the waters two or three weekends of the month.
“It gives me an opportunity to spend time with my grandchildren,” he said. “With everything going on, we get out and it gives you a chance to get away from it all. We’re on the rivers or on the lakes, there’s no masks and there’s no one staring at you for not wearing one. It gives you time to decompress and enjoy nature as it was intended to be.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.