On Wednesday, a Yuma shot putter became a viral sensation across social media.
Connor Smith, a competitor in the Special Olympics USA Games, earned a first place finish in the shot put event. After realizing his throw qualified for first place, Smith dropped to his knees and screamed for joy in a raw display of emotion.
During his celebration, he was hugged and congratulated by fellow competitors. On his knees, Smith took off his eye glasses, looked to the camera, pointed his index finger to the sky and said "first place baby, first place!"
The competition, which took place in Orlando, Florida, was aired on ESPN. The 54-second clip of Smith's throw and subsequent celebration was shared on ESPN's Twitter page of 40.4 million followers. As of Friday afternoon, the clip registered over 161,000 views.