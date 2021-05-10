There will be a change of scenery, yet with a familiar touch of home when Molly and Hanah Sims arrive at Trevecca Nazarene University in the fall.
Molly, an 18-year-old senior at Gila Ridge, and her sister Hanah, who’s been a two-year basketball player at Arizona Western College, both signed their National Letters of Intent on Monday to continue their track and field athletic careers.
“It’s a lot of reassurance,” Molly said. “The past several weeks our plans have been up in the air.”
Trevecca is a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference at the NCAA’s Division II level.
But after an intensified and rapid two-week selection process, the Sims sisters chose the college located in Nashville (Tenn.).
Then Hanah started communicating more with Trevecca officials. She told the track and field coaches about her sister, who competes in a variety of field events.
“We thought going together would be an amazing experience,” Hanah said.
Hanah participated in track and field while a student at Gila Ridge, but is two years removed from the sport after accepting a basketball scholarship at AWC.
However, the Hawks allowed the older Sims to be a volunteer coach this past season.
“It reminded me how much I love track and how much I missed it,” she said. “I’m really grateful for that opportunity.”
Hanah participates in high jump, triple jump and javelin.
The sisters will be rooming together as Hanah enters her junior year and Molly jumps into the college scene. And being over a 1,000 miles from home, the girls are excited to have a familiar scene in their new home.
“It’s reassuring that we have someone because we are so far away (from home),” Hanah said. “It’s nice having someone we know and are close with already.”
While some of their friends have questioned the idea of the sisters becoming roommates, Molly is looking forward to the next journey with Hanah.
“They act like we haven’t lived together our whole lives,” she said. “We will figure it out. We’re excited.”
The Sims haven’t visited the college yet, but have plans to see the campus first hand this summer.
Neither sister has visited Nashville (Tenn.) before, but their joy was hard to contain when discussing the 15th best city to live in, according to Business Insider.
“Every time we tell people (the school) is in Nashville,” Molly said, “We’ve only heard great things about the city. It makes us that more excited.”
