In marathon fashion on Sunday, a Yuma-based boys soccer club achieved a first in the team's history.
The Real Salt Lake-AZ Yuma-Quintana 19-and-under boys soccer club, led by head coach Jerry Quintana, won their first ever Far West Region President's Cup in Phoenix. A total of 10 teams from nine different states competed in the tournament.
For their efforts, RSL-AZ Yuma now qualifies for the US Youth Soccer National President's Cup Tournament, which is scheduled to be played July 7-10 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
As for the regional championship game itself, it proved to be a war of attrition against a formidable opponent in So Cal Elite. After two 45-minute halves, the game was tied at three. The score remained deadlocked after two 15-minute overtime periods in which neither team scored.
RSL-AZ Yuma finally outlasted So Cal Elite 6-5 in penalty kicks to come away with a 9-8 victory. With a 9:30 a.m. start time, the contest did not end until just before noon. Meanwhile, Quintana, now in his sixth year as RSL-AZ Yuma head coach, credited his team's fortitude in overcoming such a difficult opponent.
"I've never coached a game that went that long, it's a testament to how resilient our players were on Sunday," Quintana tells The Yuma Sun. "We have never been the biggest or most physical team, but the grit and determination we have is pretty unbelievable."
In order to get to the regional championship round in the five-day tournament, RSL-AZ Yuma went 2-1 in pool play, losing their first game eventual finals opponent So Cal Elite. Qualifying for the semifinal round as a wildcard team, RSL-AZ Yuma punched its ticket to the championship match with a 3-0 victory in the semis.
Overall, coach Quintana credits his team's great depth as the key reason why RSL-AZ Yuma was able to secure its first ever regional championship.
"We don't rely on just one player. At any given time, any player can step up offensively and score goals. Plus our defensive line is very solid and plays really well for us, so that is good to see," he adds.
More specifically, Quintana states it was the play of defensive midfielder Christian Perez which paced the club throughout the tournament. Also one of two team captains of RSL-AZ Yuma, it was the exceptional range of Perez which proved to be an enormous asset.
"His work rate and how he would recover balls, I'd say he was the MVP of the tournament. It was really phenomenal the way he distributed the ball and covered so much ground for us," the coach added.
RSL-AZ Yuma also benefitted from the exceptional play of attack midfielder Jimmy Quintero, the team's other captain. Meanwhile, Adrian Canez, Jacob Quintana and Erick Mejia were among the other players who made an impact throughout the tournament.
As Quintana and his soccer club turns its attention to nationals, he believes the players are not just satisfied with being in the tournament. Rather, Quintana feels as though RSL-AZ Yuma has what it takes to win it outright.
"Heading into regionals, our goal all along was to win it and I think we will have the same mindset heading into nationals. The players are confident and they are ready to get back to work and represent Arizona," Quintana continues.