This coming Saturday, a Gowan Science Academy seventh grader will be one of 12 competitors in her age division in a national free throw tournament located in Chicago, Illinois.
After winning competitions at the district, state and regional levels, Jaida Bosch qualified to compete in the Elk National Hoop Shoot. The tournament will take place at Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago, the home arena of the WNBA's Chicago Sky and the DePaul University Blue Demons.
The tournament consists of three boys and three girls divisions for 8-9 year olds, 10-11 year olds and 12-13 year olds. As part of the competition, each shooter must attempt 25 free throws on a regulation sized basket from the standard distance of 15 feet. The contestant who converts the most free throws will be declared the winner.
In order to become a national finalist, Bosch made 17 of 25 free throws at both the district championship in Wickenburg and the state championship in Apache Junction. At the regional championship in Las Vegas, Bosch punched her ticket to Chicago by connecting on 24 of 25 free throw attempts. This being the fifth year she has participated in the shooting competition, Bosch says she has never qualified for nationals before.
"I really wanted to go to nationals for the first time, so I was zoned in and really concentrating hard in Las Vegas," Bosch tells The Yuma Sun. "I made my first 24 shots and pretty much knew I qualified before my last shot, so I was so excited I started laughing."
Aside from her prolific free throw shooting ability, Bosch started playing basketball seven years ago. For the last two years, she has been a member of a travel team.